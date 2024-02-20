These 40 baby names have fallen ‘out of favour’ with millennial parents but ‘could be a perfect choice’ for those wanting a unique baby name

Baby naming experts have revealed that several once popular baby names have now fallen ‘out of favour’ with millennial parents for seemingly no reason - but they could make the 'perfect' name for parents who want something unique.

Choosing a baby name is one of the first decisions many parents will make for their newborn. And it's a difficult task. Do you go for a unique baby name or a cool baby name? There's also the top baby name trends of 2024 to consider, not to mention nicknames, which were 2023’s biggest baby name trend.

But what about the names we don't see so often? There's a tonne of old fashioned baby names that are making a comeback, but there are also recently popular baby names that are falling out of favour.

Baby naming experts BabyCentre recently revealed the names that, though previously popular, have now fallen off the radar completely as millennial parents ditch them in favour of something else.

Faye Mingo, Chief Marketing Officer at BabyCentre, told The Mirror, "These names might have fallen out of popularity, but they could be the perfect choice for your new arrival if you want a unique baby name. Though these names are familiar, they're likely to be the only child in their class with the name!"

One of the biggest reasons BabyCentre speculate certain names have declined in use is due to celebrities who also use the name. As such, names including Keanu, after Keanu Reeves, Buddy, after Buddy Holly, and Flo, used by actress Florence Pugh, have all taken a nosedive.

Similarly, while many Disney-inspired baby names continue to be popular, Bruno, a name used by a character in the popular animation Encanto, has plummeted in popularity after the release of the movie.

Alternative and unique spellings of names are also seeing a dip in use, likely due to the fact these names have been officially dubbed as the ‘most stressful’ baby names you can use. "We've been keeping an eye on alternative spellings as they've been falling in and out of favour," Mingo shared. But the expert believes they could still make the perfect name for many kids. She said, "We know there are always parents on the lookout for something unique so Zahraa, Kiera, Alyssia or Elyse could be the perfect choice for parents who want a name that stands out from the crowd."

10 endangered baby names for boys

Keanu Ryder Leroy Younes Aydan Griff Bowen Bruno Jameson Moses Nelson Preston Tiger Buddy Hanse Luigi Matthias Miller Raffy Roscoe

20 endangered baby names for girls

Flo Maira Vivienne Zahraa Alyssia Deema Kiera Latifa Nihira Peggy Tianna Anita Bailey Elyse Indiana Renee Saira Drew Macey Maddy

Keep up to date with more family news like grandparents are likely to live for longer if their children have kids later in life, new research shows and tired of yelling to get your child to listen? A parenting coach reveals her 3-step formula for setting boundaries and break the cycle of anger and guilt as well as I’m a parenting expert - this is the age your kids are really ready to do chores (and what they can learn from getting involved).