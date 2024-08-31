As back-to-school 'GRWM' videos go viral online, parenting expert warns of massive ‘safeguarding’ issue parents are ignoring

As tweens and teens get ready to go back to school, 'Get Ready With Me' posts on social media are gaining popularity, with youngsters showing off their morning routines - but experts have warned they're more toxic than they first appear.

As children get ready to go back into classes, with the first day of term just around the corner, they're stocking up on back to school essentials and preparing everything they need for their first day of school traditions. But for tweens and teens, there's something else on their to-do lists - and experts are warning parents against letting their kids do it.

A new online trend is encouraging kids to share their morning routines online, with videos of tweens and teens doing their makeup, putting on their uniforms, and having breakfast before heading to school soaring in popularity on social media.

The trend isn't a new one. Many adults do this, sharing their mornings with their followers but experts are concerned that children are now taking part.

Speaking exclusively to GoodToKnow, parenting expert Kirsty Ketley shared her worries concerning the trend, saying she's seen children as young as five-years-old taking part in these videos - and parents have no idea about the massive safeguarding issue these videos can pose.

"It is worrying that parents are happy to allow younger children to participate in trends like these, often to boost their own accounts and self-worth. At a time where we are seeing poor mental health in our children due to the rising addictions to screens - phones in particular - parents should be instead looking at keeping their children offline for as long as possible and then imposing strict rules and boundaries around usage.

"Kids should be kids and be enjoying childhood as much as possible, away from social media."

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The main worry she has about the GRWM videos though is not directly about a screen's impact on a child - it's far more worrying. "Children wearing their school uniforms and posting them online is a massive safeguarding issue," she told us.

"This trend is encouraging children to share everything about themselves online, which again, from a safeguarding point of view, is irresponsible, but also can lead to kids having poor body image, self-esteem and confidence, where they perhaps get less views or likes than they are hoping for, or they get negative comments, bullying or harassment."

She added, "Teens and tweens who may watch their peers' videos, may end up comparing themselves. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and encourage them to strive for a false version of themselves."

Are you ready for back-to-school season? As well as shopping for new school uniforms, the cost of which can be eased with school uniform grants, and getting together the best back-to-school supplies so they've got everything they need, you also want to make sure they're emotionally ready to get back into the school routine. Dr Becky has swooped in to save the day, sharing the 'one thing' parents should do to prepare their kids for going back to school while teachers have also revealed the best ways to get your children back-to-school ready.