When do kids go back to school? The 2024/25 term dates you need in your dairy

When do kids go back to school? As we head into back-to-school season, we answer all your questions about the 2024 term dates.

The school summer holidays have passed in the blink of an eye and the preparations for back-to-school season are now well underway. But before you rush your kids out the door in their uniforms so you can have some peace and quiet, here are the dates that kids across the country go back into the classroom so you can make sure you've got everything down right.

When do kids go back to school?

School children in England, Wales and Northern Ireland go back to school on Monday 2 September 2024 to start their first term of the new school year. Meanwhile, in Scotland, children start back on Wednesday 14 August as they broke up for the school summer holidays earlier than those children in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

England

Autumn Term 2024: Monday 2 September – Friday 20 December 2024

Monday 2 September – Friday 20 December 2024 Autumn Half Term: Monday 28 October - Friday 1 November 2024

Monday 28 October - Friday 1 November 2024 Christmas Holiday: Monday 23 December - Friday 3 January 2025

Monday 23 December - Friday 3 January 2025 Spring Term 2025: Monday 6 January – Friday 4 April 2025

Monday 6 January – Friday 4 April 2025 Spring Half Term : Monday 17 February - Friday 21 February 2025

: Monday 17 February - Friday 21 February 2025 Easter Holiday : Monday 7 April - Monday 21 April 2025

: Monday 7 April - Monday 21 April 2025 Summer Term 2025: Tuesday 22 April – Tuesday 22 July 2025

Tuesday 22 April – Tuesday 22 July 2025 May Day Holiday: Monday 5 May 2025

Monday 5 May 2025 Summer Half Term: Monday 26 May – Friday 30 May 2025

Monday 26 May – Friday 30 May 2025 Check individual school term dates in England here.

Wales

Autumn Term : Monday 2 September - Friday 20 December 2024

: Monday 2 September - Friday 20 December 2024 Autumn Half term : Monday 28 October - Friday 1 November 2024

: Monday 28 October - Friday 1 November 2024 Christmas Holiday: Monday 23 December - Friday Friday 3 January 2025

Monday 23 December - Friday Friday 3 January 2025 Spring Term: Monday 6 January - Friday 11 April 2025

Monday 6 January - Friday 11 April 2025 Spring Half Term: Monday 24 February - Friday 28 February 2025

Monday 24 February - Friday 28 February 2025 Easter Holiday: Monday 14 April - Friday 25 April 2025

Monday 14 April - Friday 25 April 2025 Summer Term: Monday 28 April - Monday 21 July 2025

Monday 28 April - Monday 21 July 2025 Half Term: Monday 26 May - Friday 30 May 2025

Monday 26 May - Friday 30 May 2025 Check individual school term dates in Wales here.

Scotland

Autumn Term: Wednesday 14 August to Friday 20 December 2024

Wednesday 14 August to Friday 20 December 2024 Autumn Half Term : Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October 2024

: Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October 2024 Christmas Holiday: Monday 23 December to Friday 3 January 2025

Monday 23 December to Friday 3 January 2025 Spring Term: Monday 6 January to Friday 4 April 2025

Monday 6 January to Friday 4 April 2025 Spring Half Term: Monday 17 February to Friday 21 February 2025

Monday 17 February to Friday 21 February 2025 Easter Holiday: Monday 7 April to Friday 18 April 2025

Monday 7 April to Friday 18 April 2025 Summer Term: Monday 21 April to Wednesday 25 June 2025

Monday 21 April to Wednesday 25 June 2025 May Day Holiday: Monday 5 May 2025

Monday 5 May 2025 Check individual school term dates in Scotland here.

Northern Ireland

Autumn term: Monday 2 September to 20 December 2024

Monday 2 September to 20 December 2024 Christmas Holiday: Monday 23 December to 2 January 2025

Monday 23 December to 2 January 2025 Spring term: Friday 3 January - Wednesday 16 April 2025

Friday 3 January - Wednesday 16 April 2025 Mid-term Holiday: Thursday 13 February to Friday 14 February 2025

Thursday 13 February to Friday 14 February 2025 St Patrick's Day Holiday: 17 March 2025

17 March 2025 Easter Holiday: Thursday 17 April to Friday 25 April 2025

Thursday 17 April to Friday 25 April 2025 Summer term: Monday 28 April to Friday 1 July 2025

Monday 28 April to Friday 1 July 2025 May Day Holiday: Monday 5 May 2025

Monday 5 May 2025 Spring Bank Holiday: Monday 26 May 2025

Monday 26 May 2025 Check individual school term dates in Northern Ireland here.

Are you ready for Back to School season?

There's a lot of preparation that goes into getting kids ready to go back to school, both practical and emotional. As well as shopping for their new school uniforms, the cost of which can be eased with school uniform grants, and getting together the best back-to-school supplies so they've got everything they need, you also want to make sure they're emotionally ready to get back into the school routine.

Dr Becky has swooped in to save the day, sharing the 'one thing' parents should do to prepare their kids for going back to school while teachers have also revealed the best ways to get your children back-to-school ready. And, to add some fun into the whole process, why not try out some of our back-to-school jokes - they're hilarious and educational (kind of).

It's not just kids who get stressed around this time either, with new research revealing parents' top 10 back-to-school worries and we feel so seen by the findings!

Money is obviously a huge contributor to this stress so, to help cover costs, we're compiled some expert tips and tricks on how to save money on back to school costs and revealed how you can find out if your child is eligible for free school meals.