The 3 biggest 'mistakes' mums make at Christmas, and #2 is totally relatable

Parenting expert shares the three 'mistakes' mums make at Christmas and we must admit, #2 is totally relatable.

Whether you're getting ahead with Christmas shopping, ordering the top Christmas toys in advance, or picking out the best chocolate advent calendars, there's always so much pressure as a parent to get things right.

Mums already deal with the inevitable mum guilt as they try to navigate work Christmas parties, childcare, and the ever-growing to-do list, particularly in the run-up to the festive season.

Parenting and Lifestyle expert Hannah Keeley is a mum of seven, and she has used the things she's learned as a life coach, behavioural therapy, and neuroscience to identify the three biggest 'mistakes' mums make at Christmas.

And they will resonate with most mums...

1. Creating unrealistic expectations

"Aside from the time I asked my husband to turn our bathroom into a Hallmark movie and he actually pulled it off, unrealistic expectations around Christmas usually just set mums up for inevitable disappointment.

"We get the first sniff of peppermint mochas and make out a “must do” Christmas list a mile long. Beautiful family Christmas memories can be made without the drive-in Grinch movie, the tacky light tour, and the neighbourhood Christmas cookie bake-off all in the same weekend. Just realise that FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) can kick in big.

"Take it easy and leave plenty of room to relax."

2. Using Christmas as a bribe

"It’s easy for parents to pull the 'be good or else…' card to manage their kids’ behaviour around Christmas time. I refer to this tactic as 'Stooping to Santa.' Don’t lower your parenting standards to bribery, especially around a season and a character that is supposed to symbolise peace and goodwill on earth.

"This not only turns the focus of Christmas into selfish gain on the part of your children, but it’s also lazy parenting, which never pays off in the long run. Being a mum is a professional career and deserves to be treated accordingly.

"Love your kids enough to learn how to manage their behaviour appropriately and teach them self-discipline."

3. Becoming a "Holiday Martyr"

"I can sniff them out a mile away - the Martyr Mums! During Christmastime, Martyr Mums are at their peak performance - they wear themselves out making sure everyone else has the perfect Christmas, but never put themselves on the receiving end.

"In reality, these are women who subconsciously compensate for a lack of self-worth and validate their role as a mum by creating too much busyness in their lives. All that really results from a mum who runs herself into the ground is just that: a mum who runs themselves into the ground!

"If this is you, take a breath, put away the to-do list, and ask yourself, ”What would I have to believe to have a relaxed and joyful Christmas?” Maybe we can use that as a guide to sit back and relax. So why not just enjoy this moment? Maybe you’ll discover why it’s called the most wonderful time of the year."

