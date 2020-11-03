Best chocolate advent calendars 2020 from Lindt to Hotel Chocolat

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chocolate advent calendars have been popular since the 1950s and although non-chocolate advent calendars have become increasingly popular over the last few years, nothing beats counting down to Christmas with a chocolate treat every single day of December!

Chocolate advent calendars used to be quite simple in their design. These days however, you can get everything from chocolate truffles to pralines, vegan chocs and cacao-infused tipples.

We’ve rounded up the best chocolate advent calendars for 2020 below. From classic Lindt advent calendars to brand new treats from Hotel Chocolat, there’s something for everyone. Just scroll down to take a look…

Lindt chocolate advent calendars 2020



Lindt Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar, £15



Each of the 24 doors of this Lindt calendar contains a different chocolate surprise. From Lindt Teddies to the classic Lindor Truffles with their moreish, smooth, melting centres. There are also little Christmas elves with a hazelnut cream filling and crisped rice, as well as Lindt Santas, Reindeers and Snowmen to make each day in December a tasty surprise!

Lindt Milk Lovers Advent Calendar, £15



If your favourite Lindt chocolates are the classic milk chocolate truffles, this is the advent calendar for you. There are 24 truffles in this calendar – one for each day counting down to Christmas – ranging from the quintessential Lindt truffles balls, to the heart-shaped version of the truffles and simple square chocolates.

The best Hotel Chocolat advent calendars 2020

Penguin Chocolate Advent Calendar, £8

Back again for another year, this hugely popular chocolate advent calendar is a best seller for Hotel Chocolat and it’s not hard to see why. Full of 24 festive milk chocolates, it’s a delicious way to count down to Christmas and chocolate lovers both big and small will enjoy indulging in the little luxury treats every day throughout December.

The Advent Calendar for Two, £26

Avoid arguments about who gets what chocolate in the countdown to Christmas with this chocolate advent calendar for pairs. Designed to make sharing easy, behind each door are two truffles of the same flavour.

In true Hotel Chocolat style, expect the unexpected with flavours ranging from classic pralines to Gingerbread and ‘Raspberry Rush’.

The Grand Advent Calendar, £68

Less of an advent calendar and more of a chocolate Christmas hamper bursting with the most amazing selection of festive Hotel Chocolat goodies imaginable, this is a pick and mix of the best bits from the brand’s Christmas range this year. Discover a new gift behind every window, including elegant cacao-infused tipples, crackers to decorate your tree, a chocolate wreath, mini milk choc penguins and more.

Best M&S chocolate advent calendars

Milk Chocolate Treats Advent Calendar, £10

You know those amazingly moreish M&S treat bags? The ones with fudge bites, giant chocolate buttons and other chocolate treats in? Well Marks and Spencer have only gone and made an advent calendar full of them! A brand new M&S advent calendar for 2020, it’s filled with goodies including Peanut Butter & Caramel Chunkies, Sea Salt Fudge Bites, Mini Whips and Caramel Filled Buttons. Plus, you get a whole bag of Gigantic Buttons on Christmas Day! Christmas has come early this year.

Percy Pig Advent Calendar, £5

Count down to Christmas Day with Percy Pig. This M&S advent calendar comes filled with milk chocolates and a pack of the nation’s favourite piggies to tuck into on Christmas Day. After all, there has to be some Percy Pigs in there even if most of the doors have chocolate behind them!

Best Chocolate advent calendars you can order online 2020

Organic Chocolate Advent Calendar for Kids, £20

This colourful and beautifully crafted chocolate advent calendar for kids comes from multi-award-winning brand PLAYin CHOC. The calendar – which is allergen-free, vegan and plastic-free – features 24 brightly colour drawers full of surprises for little ones. Each drawer contains a mini choc, a fun 3D puzzle toy to build and a fact card. Plus, the sleeve of the calendar then turns into a play mat for all of the puzzle characters.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar 2020, £5.99



Brand new for 2020, this Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar is designed to be slightly more sophisticated than the ones aimed specifically at kids. Perfect if you want a classic chocolate treat to enjoy in the run up to Christmas! Filled with individually wrapped Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates, this calendar features caramels, chocolate walnuts and solid chocolate treats.

Cadbury Heroes Advent Calendar, £4

If the second lockdown means that you’re not going to be able to get to the shops to stock up on your favourite chocolate advent calendars this year, fear not! The best chocolate advent calendars for 2020 can all be ordered online and delivered to your home. Like this best selling Cadbury Heroes Advent Calendar. Enjoy a different Cadbury chocolate treat every day, from classics like Twirl and Crunchie to more modern heroes like Creme Egg twisted.

Green & Blacks Advent Calendar 2020, £12.99

Enjoy five different flavours of bite-size chocolates from Green & Black’s organic range in the days leading up to Christmas this year with this advent calendar. Inside is a selection of milk and decadent dark chocolates. Made up of 70% cocoa, Green & Black’s dark chocolate is prized for its great depth of cocoa flavour in every bite.

House of Dorchester Jungle Animals Slims Advent Chocolate, £10

These best selling advent chocolates may not be hidden behind a numbered door, but each gorgeously decorated chocolate wrapper features a colourful illustration and a number, so you know which chocolate to each on each date counting down to Christmas Day.

Charbonnel et Walker Truffle Advent Calendar, £35

It’s impossible not to love the gorgeous festive illustration of robins and red berries on this luxurious chocolate advent calendar from chocolatier Charbonnel et Walker. Filled with sumptuous dusted truffles, this beautiful calendar would make for a lovely gift.

Charbonnel et Walker Peter Rabbit Chocolate Advent Calendar, £20



A simply lovely advent calendar for children from Charbonnel et Walker. Filled with milk chocolates depicting festive scenes featuring Peter Rabbit and his friends, this beautifully illustrated calendar is sure to delight kids this Christmas.

Montezuma’s Truffle Advent Calendar, £24.99

Montezuma have rounded up some of their most delectable truffles and gathered them into one, decadent chocolate advent calendar. Filled with smooth milk and dark creamy truffles, this calendar is brand new for 2020. Look out for the amazing salted dulce de leche caramel too!

Montezuma’s Milk & White Advent, £8.99

A chocolate advent calendar for anyone with a real sweet tooth, this brand new chocolate advent calendar for 2020 is filled with both milk and white chocolate treats. Countdown to Christmas with Montezuma’s best selling house blend of organic chocolate, each presented in cute festive shapes.

Galaxy Truffles Advent Calendar, £10.99



If you’ve not tried Galaxy truffles yet you’re in for a treat. Each chocolate has a deliciously velvety centre and there are 24 of them individually wrapped inside this calendar. Yum!

Reese’s Peanut Butter Miniatures Advent Calendar, £5

Making countdown to Christmas more delicious this year, Reese’s Peanut Butter Miniatures Advent is the perfect mix of chocolate and peanut butter. Filled with 23 mini Peanut Butter Cups in white, milk and dark chocolate flavours, plus two full size white Peanut Butter Cups behind window number 24.

Neuhaus Chocolates Pop-up Advent 2020 Calendar, £56



Neuhaus is a luxury chocolatier with a Royal Warrant to the Belgian Royal Court! Their pralines are spectacular and for 2020 they have created a beautiful advent calendar filled with 25 of them. In addition, each door has a different festive shape and can be popped out. This in turn can be used to create a magical Christmas scene throughout December.

‘British Icons’ advent calendar from Love Cocoa, £20

Love Cocoa was created by James Cadbury, who is none other than the great-great-great grandson of Mr John Cadbury himself! Anyone related to the man who invented Dairy Milk is sure to know a thing or two about chocolate and this advent calendar certainly doesn’t disappoint. Their new chocolate advent calendar for 2020 features 24 mini chocolates and truffles in flavours ranging from from Gin & Tonic Dark Chocolate and Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate through to Dark Chocolate Truffles.

Godiva chocolate advent calendar, £20

Luxury Belgian Chocolatier, Godiva, is helping chocolate lovers add a little sparkle to the countdown to Christmas with its beautifully crafted Advent Calendar.

This premium box of surprises holds 24 of Godiva’s delicious Belgian chocolates, including its much-loved Carrés and iconic Sujets, offering the ultimate start to the festive season.

