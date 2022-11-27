Black Friday ghd Curve: The iconic curler is STILL on sale

The Black Friday ghd Curve offers that have been up for grabs this week aren't over yet.

With so many Black Friday beauty deals to snap up this year, from discounts on Dyson AirWrap dupes (opens in new tab) and epic perfume deals (opens in new tab) to beauty advent calendar offers to Glossier make-up discounts, there's endless savings to be had ahead of the lead up to Christmas.

When it comes to ghd straighteners, there's a generous price slash on the classics, with the hot tool offering a price tag of under £100.

If it's curls you're after, the iconic ghd Curve Classic Curl Tong has been discounted too in a rare reduction.

(opens in new tab) ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong: £139 £111.50 | A (opens in new tab)SOS (opens in new tab) The ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong features a ceramic coated barrel and spring lever to create long-lasting, bouncy curls. The cool tip allows for easy stying and the automatic sleep mode means there's no more worrying about if you left the curlers turned on!

(Image credit: ghd)

Right now, ASOS is offering the ghd Curve Classic Curling Tong at a price tag of just £111, marked down from £139, so now is the ideal time to snap it up if you've been contemplating upgrading your curler or treating someone special in your life to the luxury of ghd this Christmas.

The tong boasts a ceramic barrel for optimum heat distribution and smooth, effortless curling.

(Image credit: ghd)

Meanwhile, the design promises to create "soft, tumbling curls and volume at the root" for the ultimate Hollywood glam when it comes to the bounce and wave of your curls.

If curler also has endless glimmering five-star reviews from beauty fans who have fallen in love with the tool.

"I’ve purchased so many curling irons in my life. This will be my last! Great quality product," one ASOS shopper swooned.

Another added, "Hands down the best curling iron I have ever used!"