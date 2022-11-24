Get 20% off this Glossier makeup set for Black Friday - including Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and Lash Slick

The Glossier Black Friday sale is here and you can get 20% off everything. We've got our eye on this makeup set featuring the brand's bestselling products.

Black Friday is an exciting time of the year for beauty lovers, who can take advantage of huge savings on cult favourite brands like Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab), as well as sales at trusted high street stores like Boots (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, those who are looking to treat the beauty fanatics in their lives for the festive season are also hoping to make the most of Black Friday perfume (opens in new tab) and makeup deals.

We've spotted some great deals from viral beauty brand Glossier, who are offering 20% off absolutely everything (opens in new tab) on their site - or 30% off if you spend over £85. There's also five new limited-edition sets available for Black Friday weekend only, and one of them immediately caught our eye. The Makeup Set + Balm Dotcom features four of the brand's most popular products and is worth £58, but for a limited time only you can get your hands on it for £12 less.

(opens in new tab) The Makeup Set + Balm Dotcom - was £58 , now £46 | Glossier (opens in new tab) Get 20% off this set featuring Glossier's best-selling products: the Boy Brow pomade, Cloud Paint cream blush, Lash Slick mascara and Balm Dotcom lip balm. It's the perfect four-step routine for natural, everyday makeup.

The Makeup Set is perfect for those who love to sport a lightweight, fresh-faced look, and it's packed full of nourishing and natural ingredients such as Carnauba wax, Castor seed oil, Biotin and Collagen.

Start off by fluffing, filling and shaping your brows in one step with the Boy Brow pomade, and choose from five different shades - including clear - to get your perfect match. The Cloud Paint blush also comes in several colours (eight, in fact), from subtle brownish nude 'Dusk' to bold deep fuchsia 'Haze'. But it's Balm Dotcom that takes the prize when it comes to variety. There's a huge 11 shades to choose from to suit all skin tones (Original doubles as a skin salve) and it's packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish dry, chafed skin.

Last but not least, let's talk about Lash Slick. The best-selling mascara has a weightless, flexible formula that enhances the look of natural lashes and uses tiny fibres to coat each individual hair from root to tip, creating maximum definition and length. Oh, and it's water resistant too, so while it won't smudge or flake, it's easy to remove at the end of the day.

There's more than one new makeup set landing on the Glossier website exclusively for Black Friday weekend, however. In total, the brand has added five limited-edition sets offering a combination of their popular products, all of which are included in the side-wide Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) The Nightstand Duo - was £26 , now £23 | Glossier (opens in new tab) The moisturising essentials: a non-greasy, fast-absorbing hand cream, plus everyone's favourite Balm Dotcom lip balm.

(opens in new tab) The Eye Uniform - was £31 , now £28 | Glossier (opens in new tab) The best-selling Lash Slick mascara and Boy Brow pomade have joined forces to keep your eye makeup looking slick with this set.

(opens in new tab) The Lip Finish Trio - was £40 , now £36 | Glossier (opens in new tab) Three lip finishes in one set: the high-shine Lip Gloss, sheer matte Generation G lipstick, and finally Ultralip, a part balm, part gloss, part tint.

(opens in new tab) The Ready Set - was £41 , now £37 | Glossier (opens in new tab) True to its name, this set gets you ready for the day. Includes the Milk Jelly Cleanser face wash, Balm Dotcom lip balm and Boy Brow pomade.

Glossier is cruelty-free too, and certified by the Leaping Bunny programme - an internationally recognised symbol guaranteeing consumers that no animal tests were used in the development of any products.

