The best Dyson Airwrap dupe Black Friday deals for 2022

Black Friday is barely a week away and we all want to know if the Dyson Airwrap will be discounted in this year's Black Friday sales.

Could this be your chance to get your hands on the Dyson Airwrap without needing to rob a bank to pay for it? Only time will tell - Black Friday (opens in new tab) doesn't officially kick off until Friday 25th November so there's still time. But while we remain hopeful of finding some Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals, you probably shouldn't hold your breath. Discounts on the Dyson Airwrap are pretty rare because it's such a popular product that's still in demand.

The iconic Dyson Airwrap is a hair styler that burst onto the beauty scene in 2018 and has pretty much been on our Christmas wish list ever since. It quickly reached cult-like status but the eye-watering price tag of £499.99 means that it's well out of budget for many of us.

Suitable for all hair types, the Airwrap uses warm air (and clever Dyson tech) to dry and style your hair. It's compatible with lots of different attachments that create different styling effects and this is where Black Friday deals come in - the Airwrap probably won't be massively discounted but bundle deals where you get various tools thrown in for free are more likely.

Amazon has done deals on the Dyson Airwrap before and if they drop the price for Black Friday we'll be the first to tell you about it right here.

But if not, a Dyson Airwrap dupe is well worth seeking out among the Black Friday beauty bargains. So without further ado, here are the best Dyson Airwrap dupes we've seen so far among the early Black Friday deals.

Read more:

Where to find Dyson Airwrap dupe Black Friday deals

Best Dyson Airwrap dupe Black Friday deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete - £499.99 | Boots (opens in new tab) Curl, shape, and tame flyaway hair with Dyson's Coanda airflow technology and no extreme heat. In special edition Vinca Blue and Rosé. No price drop as such but Boots is currently offering free next-day delivery (normally £4.95) on selected Dyson products, including the Airwrap. Use the code FREENEXTDAY when you check out.

(opens in new tab) Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dyer and Volumiser Mid to Short Hair - was £69.99 , now £45.50 (SAVE £24.49) |Boots (opens in new tab) The ultimate Airwrap dupe for those with mid to short hair, this cult brush famously went viral on TikTok. It distributes air to your hair for quick and even drying and styling with less heat damage. According to testers it also delivers 22% more shine and 36% less breakage. It's a bold claim but reviewers rave about this styler and at almost £25 off the normal price, we reckon it's worth trying.

(opens in new tab) BaByliss Air Style 1000 - £70 £33.99 (SAVE £36.01) | Very (opens in new tab) This powerful 1000W styler dryer comes with a selection of attachments so you can add curls, volume, or shine to your hair depending on your mood. Ideal for boosting dull and lifeless hair, it uses ionic technology to release conditioning ions that tame frizzy and flyaway hair and enhance shine. We're delighted with this deal we've found as it's the best price we've seen for this popular Airwrap dupe - it's still more than £45 at Argos and Boots!

(opens in new tab) Shark Style iQ HD120UK Hair Dryer - £199.99 £177.99 (SAVE £20) | Currys (opens in new tab) The Shark hair dryer generates ionised air using iQ technology to dry and style your hair locks without heat damage. It comes with three styling tools so you can adjust the heat and airflow plus it has three airflow settings and three temperature settings. It's also great for curly hair. Customers have awarded the Shark Style iQ hair dryer 9.2 out of 10 stars and while it's an expensive dupe, it's still less than half the price of the Airflow - and there's an extra £10 off with this deal.

(opens in new tab) Drybar The 3-Day Bender Digital Curling Iron - £129 £103.20 (SAVE £25.80) | Look Fantastic (opens in new tab) This is another pricey Airflow dupe BUT you can get an extra 5% off, bringing the price down even further to under £100 - just use the discount code EXTRAS before you check out. For beachy curls and waves, this is the styler for you. The rotating clamp has dual ceramic heaters for even heat distribution and glossy locks every single time.

(opens in new tab) T3 AireBrush Duo Blow Dry Brush - was £170 £117 (SAVE £53) | Current Body (opens in new tab) With just 2 different brush heads, this is the perfect hair styler for anyone who can't be fussed with lots of fiddly styling attachments. Yes, mums, we're looking at you. From big hair vibes with plenty of volume to a boundy blow dry and even K-Middy curls, this fuss-free styler can do it all. There's also a tidy £50 discount with this deal so if you've had your eye on a styler, this is your chance to grab a top range model for bargain basement price.

(opens in new tab) Revamp Progloss Perfect Blow Dry - Volumising Air Styler DR-2000 - was £60 £37.99 (SAVE £22.01) | Very (opens in new tab) With 4 ionic jet emitters and a ceramic barrel, the Revamp Progloss Perfect Blow Dry Volume and Shine Air Styler dries, detangles, smooths, and styles your hair all in one. It also has three adjustable heat/speed settings and at less than £40 this is the Black Friday Dyson Airwrap dupe we'll be snapping up.

(opens in new tab) Mermade Hair Blow Dry Brush Pink Style And Dry In One - was £58.99 £29.49 (SAVE £29.50) | Very (opens in new tab) You can use this on wet or dry hair for a glossy, bouncy blow dry in less time. It's a very lightweight styler so it's a good one for teens who might be hoping for an Airwrap dupe for Christmas. And with this deal you'll be saving more than you spend! It has two heat settings and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Read more:

Video of the Week