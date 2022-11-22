Black Friday perfume deals: Best live offers on Chanel, Dior, YSL and more

The best Black Friday perfume deals have started early this year, with up to 70% savings to be had on best-sellers, old favourites and great gift sets. Check them out before they sell-out.

November is THE month that many shoppers have marked in their diaries - and all in part to the shopping event that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The annual event is back for 2022 and amongst the thousands of great deals to be had are some very generous savings on many of the best perfumes of all time (opens in new tab). Boasting incredible offers of up to 70% off is some instances, it's time to ditch those perfume dupes (opens in new tab) and treat yourself to the real thing (for a fraction of the price).

Whilst Black Friday doesn't kick off till November 25, we've spotted some retailer events like the Boots Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) have already begun dishing out the discounts on fragrances like Chanel, Versace, Lancome, Marc Jacobs, YSL and Calvin Klein. Plus we've included a fair few Black Friday perfume gift sets with huge savings - that'll make a fabulous Christmas present for fragrance fans too. Deal highlights so far include this Vera Wang Princess perfume that's under £20 in the Boots Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

Where to shop the best Black Friday perfume deals

Best Black Friday perfume deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Spray (100ml) – was £126, now £116 at Boots (opens in new tab) It doesn't get more iconic than Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle - made famous by a certain Keira Knightley in the adverts. The perfect scent for strong women, it's an ambery fragrance that's paired with notes of jasmine, rose, patchouli and vetiver. And it's got £10 off exclusively in Boot's Black Friday perfume deals.

(opens in new tab) Versace Crystal Noir perfume (50ml) - was £64 , now £27.99 at The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab) Save a whopping £36.01 on this stylishly presented Versace fragrance. Sensual and floral, it's scent has top notes of Amber, heart notes of Gardenia and base notes Tuberose.

(opens in new tab) Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette (30ml) - was £39 , now £31.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC (opens in new tab) There's 20% off this Versace number in the Black Friday perfume deals sale at LookFantastic. It's a fragrance with a bit of everything - warming amber and musk notes are offset with pomegranate and yuzu, complemented with floral notes of peony, magnolia and lotus flower.

(opens in new tab) Victoria's Secret First Love Eau de Parfum Spray (50ml) - was £45 , now £32.00 at Direct Cosmetics (opens in new tab) Save £13 on this stunning Victoria's Secret perfume for women. You'll get compliments for the fresh, white floral and musky scent - and the chic vintage green bottle too!

(opens in new tab) Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Spray (30ml) - was £70 , now £63.00 at LOOKFANTASTIC (opens in new tab) The designer's eponymous scent for women. Black truffle and bergamot work together to create this dark and sensual fragrance that honours the rare Black Orchid flower. It's not often we see a saving on this scent, so grab it with 10% off in LOOKFANTASTIC's Black Friday perfume deals.

(opens in new tab) Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau De Parfum (50ml) - was £195 , now £156.00 at Jarrold (opens in new tab) A cologne to give the special man in your life this Christmas - and all thanks to this Black Friday perfume deal. The crisp citrus scent with amber undertones is reminiscent of the sparkling Italian Riviera (according to Mr Ford). Grab it with a fabulous £39 saving now!

(opens in new tab) Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette (100ml) - was £107 , now £85.60 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Soft, light, longlasting and boasting a 20% saving. This scent is - you guessed it - like smelling a fresh springtime bouquet of flowers. It's floral heart notes of peony and damask rose make this an especially romantic perfume.

(opens in new tab) Dior J'Adore Eau de Parfum for her - was £126 , now £114.99 at The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab) If it's good enough for Charlize Theron - it's good enough for us and especially with a cheeky £11 saving in The Perfume Shop's Black Friday perfume deals! Ylang-Ylang is paired with Damascus Rose and Jasmine for a seductive scent that screams sensuality.

(opens in new tab) Jo Malone Earl Grey & Cucumber Eau de Cologne Spray (100ml) - was £110 , now £102.05 at All Beauty (opens in new tab) Looks like the Jo Malone site doesn't currently have any Black Friday perfume deals - but thankfully AllBeauty have saved the day with over £7 off this fabulous unisex fragrance. Perfect for those who like a fresh scent - thanks to it's citrus and cucumber notes.

(opens in new tab) Jo Malone Bronze Wood & Leather Eau de Cologne Intense Spray (100ml): was £145 , now £124 at All Beauty (opens in new tab) Spice up your fragrance collection with this number from Jo Malone's Cologne Intense range - and with a great £21 off in the early Black Friday perfume sales too! The oaky, leather scent is sure to make you feel sexy and sensual - perfect for intimate moments.

(opens in new tab) Burberry Weekend Eau de Parfum (50ml) - was £62 , now £46.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC (opens in new tab) Run don't walk to the checkout with this brilliant Burberry Black Friday perfume deal that saves you £15.50. A young, fun fragrance with top notes of Peach Flower, Nectarine and Hyacinth.

(opens in new tab) Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum (100ml) - was £111 , now £85.37 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Now this is a HUGE Black Friday perfume deal - and on a Gucci favourite too! Pick up 100ml of Gucci Flora with £25.63 off, only at Sephora. A lovely summer scent that will make you think of picnics in parks and botanical gardens - it features Jasmine, Pear Blossom and a sprinkling of brown sugar.

(opens in new tab) Gucci Bamboo Eau de Parfum for her (50ml) - was £81 , now £49.99 at The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab) The Perfume Shop are treating Black Friday shoppers to £31 off this cult Gucci fragrance. A nice woody-floral blend, it has hints of warming Tahitian Vanilla paired with Casablanca Lily, Italian Bergamot and Orange Blossom. A perfect sensual scent for bold females.

(opens in new tab) Valentino Voce Viva Eau De Parfum For Women (50ml) - was £83 , now £55.32 at Boots (opens in new tab) A £27.68 saving in this Valentino Black Friday perfume deal! The Italian fashion house fragrance pays tribute to their heritage, with top notes of Italian Bergamot essence and heart notes of Orange Blossom. It's finished off with a creamy vanilla and tonka bean base note.

(opens in new tab) Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium (50ml) – was £83, now £66.40 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) This best-seller has a great Black Friday offer with £16.60 off! This 50ml bottle boasts top notes of pear and mandarin essence, complemented with the heavier black coffee, cedarwood, white musk and patchouli - a divine mix.

(opens in new tab) Lancôme La Vie est Belle (100ml) – Was £108, Now £81 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) This 100ml bottle is a beauty of a bargain - currently boasting £27 off for Black Friday. With heart notes of Pallida Iris Concrete, orange blossom and Jasmine Sambac Absolutes. And base notes of Patchouli Essence. It's a divine scent.

(opens in new tab) Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh (125ml) - Was £104, Now £83.20 at Debenhams (opens in new tab) A breathy, bright and delicate scent. Each spray is sophistication injected with a little playfulness. Radiating crisp raspberries, sensuous wild rose and warm plum. It's an easy-to-wear fragrance that has £15.60 off in the current Black Friday perfume deals.

(opens in new tab) Marc Jacobs Perfect (50ml) – Was £83 , Now £66.40 at LOOKFANTASTIC (opens in new tab) The blush-pink fragrance not only looks sensational in this cool bottle, it smells like bright daffodils on a Spring day. With notes of rhubarb that give way to soft lingering almond milk, cedar, and cashmeran base notes. Bag it before Black Friday with a £16.60 saving.

(opens in new tab) Marc Jacobs Dot Eau de Parfum (50ml) - was £62 , now £29 at Very (opens in new tab) This is arguably the biggest Marc Jacob Black Friday perfume deal we've seen so far! Get over half price off - aka a £33 discount - on this fragrance at Very now. We guarentee you'll be dotty for this fragrance which is punchy and proud, boasting top notes of red berries, dragonfruit, and sweet honeysuckle.