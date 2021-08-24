Boots partners with Deliveroo and shoppers are calling it a game-changer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boots has teamed up with Deliveroo to offer faster delivery on hundreds of beauty products - and shoppers are calling it a game-changer.

Whether you’re planning a head-to-toe pamper night in but realise you don’t have all the products or has your favourite mascara dried up just before your big night out, well fear not for Boots has teamed up with the home delivery service to cater for all your beauty needs.

Next time you pick up the app you will be able to pick from 400 items – order some toner with your Chicken Tikka Masala (separate from the tasty dish of course) or maybe a face mask with your Falafel, the options are endless.

And the standard delivery times on selected products will be slashed from days to minutes.

It comes after Tesco trialled a new one-hour delivery service with Deliveroo.

Boots tweeted, ‘Calling all @Deliveroo fans! We’ve teamed up with them to offer delivery of 400+ health and beauty products from 14 pilot stores. Enjoy access to a wide range of our bathroom cabinet essentials – from medicines for minor ailments to bestselling #No7 products – on-demand.’

And it’s not just residents of the London capital that will benefit from its delivery service – to start with 14 stores will be included in the pilot, with major cities like Edinburgh and Nottingham also on the list.

The partnership comes after Boots reported an 85% increase in its online sales during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers using the Deliveroo app in those available cities of the 14 stores will be able to order a mix of food and drink, beauty and medicinal products.

This is a welcomed move particularly for treatments for minor illness – as no longer will you need to leave your house or bed to pick up essential supplies.

And shoppers are delighted with the news. One wrote, ‘Oh wow this is a game-changer.’

Another fan of the partnership tweeted, ‘Wow what a choice! And same-day delivery too.’

And a third cheekily asked, ‘Condoms on-demand?’

Among the beauty products that will be included on the app are No7, The Inkey List and CeraVe.

Speaking about the new partnership, Paula Bobbett, director of boots.com, says it will ‘help our customers get the things they need when they need them’.

She continued, ‘It will be super handy for times when you need something urgently but can’t leave the house, like if you’re feeling unwell or are looking after your kids.

‘Our online business continues to grow and this partnership offers our customers a way to access our products quickly and easily.’

The 14 Boots stores currently served by Deliveroo are: