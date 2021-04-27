We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boots are offering some incredible beauty products from Olay to Isle of Paradise for just £10 today, as part of the weekly £10 Tuesday promotion.

There’s nothing like finding one of your favourite beauty products or brands on sale.

There are some amazing online deals to be had from Revlon’s viral hair dryer brush to a £2 beauty blender dupe that shoppers are raving about.

Now, Boots is having a £10 Tuesday sale across some of their best beauty products, including self-tanner and serums. Here are some of the best deals to be had.

A concentrated, lightweight formula that delivers powerful ingredients, 10 layers deep into the skin! The serum has niacinamide which is a favourite among celebs, for its regeneration qualities. The serum promises to even skin tone, giving you that ‘holiday glow’ no matter the season.

One shopper said, ‘I have been using this serum for around a month now and my skin visibly looks smoother and fresher!’

A summer essential! This self-tanner was originally £19.95 and gives you a ‘golden glow’ with no streaks. It has no smell and no orange tones, it also has aloe water to keep your skin hydrated and also doesn’t transfer.

“Honestly it’s amazing.’ One reviewer wrote.

‘Another said, ‘I love the colour this gives me, not orange but a lovely deep tan and I find it really easy to apply.’

This powder gives you that flawless ‘airbrushed’ effect. It blurs imperfections and sets your makeup. It helps to diffuse your pores, fine lines and redness – what more could you ask for!

‘The difference is amazing, it looks so good,’ One happy customer said.

This serum will visibly replenish your skin, leaving it smooth, hydrated and comfortable. One customer said, ‘Great hydration! I have bought this several times. It’s great for oily skin and I would even recommend it as moisturiser and under makeup.’

Last but not least…

No 7 says, ‘Cheat your way to the appearance of bright, healthy and youthful eyes.’ It lasts for up to 8 hours and reduces the appearance of fine lines and puffiness and comes in eight shades. You can’t go wrong.