Cosori air fryer recall - everything you need to know

Kitchen appliance manufacturer Cosori is recalling a number of air fryer models over safety concerns.

Cosori is voluntarily recalling and replacing certain models of air fryers in the US, Canada and Mexico, after The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning or overheating. The news comes amid a number of other product recalls in 2023, including an eye drops recall (opens in new tab) and a recall of the Maxi-Cosi Coral XP car seat (opens in new tab).

Cosori has said in a statement: "All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards. COSORI is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience." Here's everything you need to know about the Cosori air fryer recall and which products are affected...

Which Cosori air fryers are being recalled?

Nearly 2 million Cosori air fryers sold between June 2018 and December 2022 are being recalled. The air fryers were sold in the US, Canada and Mexico, costing between $70 (£58) and $130 (£108), and were sold at both brick-and-mortar stores and online sites including Best Buy, Target, Amazon and Walmart.

The affected air fryers were made in two different sizes; a 3.7-quart unit as well as a 5.8-quart basket, and can be identified by their model and batch numbers - which are printed on the bottom of the air fryer.

Full list of Cosori air fryers being recalled

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXB

CP258-AF

Why are Cosori air fryers being recalled?

Some Cosori air fryers are being recalled because of reports they have caught fire, melted, burned or overheated. The CPSC said there have been 10 incidents of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.

Cosori said in a statement: "After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers - which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires - can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

"The health and safety of COSORI users is our highest priority; we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution. All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards."

What to do if you have a recalled Cosori air fryer

The CPSC has warned those who own the Cosori models identified for recall to stop using the products immediately, and contact the company for a replacement.

To register for a replacement, customers should visit www.recall.cosori.com (opens in new tab) or contact the toll-free recall support hotline at 888-216-5974.

Those who don't want an air fryer replacement can request an alternative Cosori product instead - depending on thei air fryer model - but the company is not offering cash refunds.

The CPSC has said: "During registration [for a replacement] consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement."

Are Cosori air fryers being recalled in the UK?

Cosori has stated that none of the air fryer models on sale in the UK are affected by the recall.

A representative from the company said in a statement: "We would like to further clarify that the recall ONLY involves those models manufactured for and sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This does not impact the models manufactured for and sold in other regions, including UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia. All of COSORI products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with UK & European CE standards."

However, if you live outside of North America and purchased a Cosori Air Fryer online, it's worth double-checking where it was manufactured. If your product was made in the US, then you should immediately stop using the air fryer and contact Cosori with a photo of the recalled product as well as details of where you purchased it.

