Maxi-Cosi Coral XP car seat recalled over 'failing to meet safety regulations'

Maxi-Cosi Coral XP car seat is being recalled after it 'failed to meet safety regulations' as parents are warned NOT to use the seat without its outer carrier.

The Coral infant carrier is just the latest of a series of product recalls of Maxi-Cosi brand in the last month, after 14 other models - totalling 54,900 seats were recalled over safety fears they could come loose in cars.

And while owners have been told they will be contacted by mail from April 7, to get refunds or new seats for free, the latest recall only affects the model number IC313 which fails to meet federal safety regulations with its installation requirements and therefore could result in misuse.

The report claims its inner carrier (which can be detached for use outside the vehicle as a wearable baby carrier with a cross body strap) alone, does not offer enough protection to restrain a child should they be involved in a crash and therefore must be used with the outer carrier to reduce their risk of injury.

Therefore, the design does not comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Emily Thomas, auto safety manager at Consumer Reports (opens in new tab) who oversees the car seat testing program, explained, "This is why the inner carrier should never be used alone in the vehicle for travel, as it cannot be secured on its own to the vehicle. If you currently own a Coral, you should always use the inner carrier nested into the outer carrier when in the car.”

(Image credit: Consumer Reports)

What Maxi-Cosi car seat is recalled?

The Dorel Juvenile Group Maxi-Cosi Coral XP IC313 rear-facing infant seat has been recalled because the seat's inner carrier must be attached to the outer carrier when in the vehicle therefore the seat does not comply with federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 213, including S5.3.2 installation, S5.5.1/s5.5.2 labelling, S5..6.1 printed instructions and S6..1.2 dynamic procedure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration tweeted the recall to its followers, telling them, "Recall Alert Dorel Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Rear-facing Infant Seats, model number IC313 Recalled for insufficient child seat inner carrier".

What owners of Maxi-Cosy Coral XP recalled car seats should do

Customers who have purchased the car seat model will have the seat replaced free of charge or have the purchase price refunded. Until then, customers are urged to only use the car seat as long as the inner carrier is attached to the outer carrier.

Owners who have not been contacted by Dorel Juvenile Group after April 7th, 2023 can contact the firm directly on 877-657-95-46 or via email on CoralXPRecall@djgusa.com