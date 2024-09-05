Does your teen have a ‘side hustle’? New research reveals today’s most common first jobs and they couldn’t be more different from previous generations
Kids are honing their entrepreneurial skills to earn some extra cash, with many shunning traditional first jobs like paper rounds
Young people today are honing their entrepreneurial skills and finding work online, a marked difference from the jobs teenagers had in the past.
Getting a job is a rite of passage for many young people. While it’s good to prepare our kids for their future careers – all part of how to raise happy kids – and be aware of what teenagers view as the most important job, we all have to start somewhere when we enter the world of work.
But whereas we might have started by delivering newspapers, babysitting or dog walking, many of today’s kids are making their money selling things online or even ‘influencing’ – a far cry from what we might consider as more ‘traditional’ first jobs.
According to new research for Starling Bank, almost four in 10 children (38%) have a ‘side hustle’, including a third of children (33%) aged six to nine. Meanwhile, 61% of parents say their kids will negotiate how much they’re paid for doing specific tasks, with a pay rise of 34% being the average. Starling Bank’s family finance expert Rachel Kerrone says, “Children seem to be smarter than ever with money.”
Some of the most popular ways for children to earn extra money are those we all recognise: looking after siblings, washing the car, helping out in the garden and walking the dog are all still common.
However, kids are about three times more likely to sell items online than they are to have a traditional paper round. Only around 4% of kids have a paper round, while 12% sell things online. And just as many (6%) earn money for completing online surveys as they do for babysitting. 3%, meanwhile, aspire to earn money from being an influencer.
The money soon adds up, too, with children earning around £474 a year on average from side hustles – not a sum to be sniffed at when it comes to buying the latest must-have trainers or video game.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Mum-of-two Lucy, says "My child said he wanted to make some extra money, and he'd seen me selling things on Vinted. He asked if he could do the same and I agreed. I had the app on my phone and responded to all queries, but he was responsible for sorting through his possessions to find things to sell, taking photos of them to upload, and writing descriptions. We have a parcel drop-off just over the road, so he also took all the parcels over once he sold things.
He really enjoyed the process and seeing the amount of money he made slowly build up. He was specifically saving for something, and not only was he delighted when he reached his money target, it was a good opportunity to teach him that getting the things you need takes work, and also how building a side hustle needs time and effort."
In other money news, Tooth Fairy tax is a thing, and it's doubled within a generation, while here’s how to make money as a teenager. Also, how much pocket money should you give? £8.35 is the going rate according to new data.
Adam is an experienced writer who regularly covers the royal family and celebrity news for the likes of Goodto, The List, The Metro, and Entertainment Daily. However, you can also find Adam covering relationships, mental health, pet care, and contributing to titles such as Creative Bloq.
-
-
How to get Disney+ for free and save up to £79.90 a year
Even though the streaming giant ended its free trial offering, there are still multiple ways you can get Disney+ for free for up to 12 months
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Want to feel old? Watch hilarious video of kids baffled by the school tech their parents used
Most schoolchildren have no idea what the common classroom tech from just a generation ago was used for, let alone how to use it
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published