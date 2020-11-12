We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It has been announced that in a few years time we will get an extra bank holiday in 2022 in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

We’re no stranger to bank holidays in the UK, with the nation enjoying eight of them each year including a Christmas Day and Boxing Day bank holiday that we have coming up soon.

The last time we had a bank holiday for a Jubilee was in 2002 to mark The Queen’s Golden Jubilee. The international celebration marked the 50th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the thrones of seven countries.

But in 2022 we’ll once again get an extra bank holiday, this time to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. It will take place in the summer, and will hopefully give us a chance to enjoy some sunny weather with friends and family.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newly announced bank holiday…

When is the extra bank holiday in 2022 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The UK Government Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced today that we will get an extra long bank holiday in June 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The extra bank holiday in 2022 will start on Friday, June 3rd 2022 and extend to Monday 6th June – giving us a glorious four day weekend.

As the nation is getting a new four day weekend in the summer of 22 the late May bank holiday will be moved to June 2nd.

How many years is a Platinum Jubilee and when did Queen Elizabeth II become Queen?

A Platinum Jubilee celebrates 70 years on the throne, so it’s a momentous occasion for Queen Elizabeth II. During the celebrations, a Platinum Jubilee medal will be awarded to those in public service, including representatives from the Armed Forces and the emergency services.

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began on February 6th 1952, following the passing of her father George VI. She is now the UK’s longest serving monarch, after surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother Victoria in 2015. And Her Royal Highness doesn’t look like she’s going to retire any time soon!

When was the Queen coronated?

The Queen’s coronation took place on 2 June 1953 in Westminster Abbey. Queen Elizabeth II was the thirty-ninth Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. Her coronation was broadcast live on television. More than 20 million people watched the coronation, outnumbering the radio audience for the first time.

Queen Elizabeth II’s was the first ever coronation to be televised, making history as millions of people gathered round TV sets to watch the big event. It wasn’t only UK viewers either, as this was a global event and many around the world tuned in.

What age is the Queen and when was she born?

Queen Elizabeth II is 94 years old and was born in Mayfair, London on 21st April 1926. Her full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor and she was the eldest of two children. Her sister, Princess Margaret, was born on 21 August 1930, but sadly passed away on 9th February 2002.

The Queen has four children with husband Prince Philip; Charles – Prince of Wales, Anne – Princess Royal, Prince Andrew – Duke of York, and Prince Edward – Earl of Wessex.