How many Bank Holidays are there in 2023? The full list of days off this year
Find out here when the next Bank Holiday is
2023 is here and with Christmas over many want to know how many Bank Holidays are in 2023 - so they can start planning their next day off.
The tradition of why we have Bank Holidays (opens in new tab) is much loved by us Brits, who every year can look forward to a handful of extra days off around Easter, Christmas, and various other points during the year.
Last year had the public wanting to know when is the extra Bank Holiday (opens in new tab) we were granted thanks to the Platinum Jubilee, much like many are now asking do we get a bank holiday for King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab)? Keep reading to find out how many Bank Holidays there are in 2023 and the dates they fall on.
How many Bank Holidays are there in 2023 in the UK?
The number of Bank Holiday in 2023 varies according to the regions in the UK. While England and Wales can enjoy nine Bank Holidays this year, Scotland sees 10 Bank Holidays in 2023 and Northern Ireland has 11.
This is because Scotland has two Bank Holidays in January, on the 1 and 2 of the month - though this year there is a replacement Bank Holiday on January 3 due to New Year's Day falling on a Sunday. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland have additional Bank Holidays for St Patrick's Day and Battle of the Boyne.
The full list of Bank Holidays in the UK 2023
- Monday, January 2 - New Year's Day
- Tuesday, January 3 - New Year's Day (Scotland only)
- Friday, March 17 - St Patrick’s Day (Northern Ireland only)
- Friday, April 7 - Good Friday
- Monday, April 10 - Easter Monday
- Monday, May 1 - Early May bank holiday
- Monday, May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III
- Monday, May 29 - Spring bank holiday
- Wednesday, 12 July - Battle of the Boyne (Northern Ireland only)
- Monday, August 28 - Summer bank holiday
- Monday, December 25 - Christmas Day
- Tuesday, December 26 - Boxing Day
