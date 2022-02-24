We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is holding a special concert at Buckingham Palace on her great-granddaughter Lilibet’s birthday to mark her Platinum Jubilee and the public is invited to attend.

The Queen will host a special concert at her Buckingham Palace home as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Her Majesty is giving 5,000 tickets away to lucky members of the pubic for the big concert that happens to fall on her great- granddaughter’s first birthday.

The Queen is throwing a huge concert as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and members of the public are invited to apply for tickets.

Her Majesty, who celebrates her 70th year on the throne, is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the occasion is remembered by throwing a big party in the grounds of her London home.

The BBC has revealed that 5,000 people will be invited to gather in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to party with the Queen and help her celebrate this huge milestone.

In order to be in with the chance of winning a once in a lifetime invite, people can apply online for tickets between 24th February and 23rd March.

Their names will be entered into a special ballot from which 5,000 people will be drawn at random to receive a pair of tickets to the event.

Unlike other ballots, which tend to operate on a first come, first served basis, there will be equal opportunity to win regardless of when you enter the ballot providing the entries are open.

Speaking about the Queen throwing a party, Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said, “The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen’s landmark Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation.

“The BBC is honoured to be bringing every moment of this live event to millions watching and listening at home, and on outdoor screens across the UK and around the world.”

It is hoped that Prince Harry will return to the UK to join in the celebrations with his wife Meghan Markle, and their children Archie, two and Lilibet, eight months.

And there’s even more of a reason as the party is being held on his daughter Lilibet-Diana’s first birthday and will see the public enjoy a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday the 2nd of June to 5th of June.

How to get tickets to the Queen’s concert party at Buckingham Palace

You can apply for tickets to the Queen’s Jubilee concert online. Members of the public are invited to apply via the BBC Platinum Jubilee Concert website. Applications for the ticket ballot open at 7am on Thursday 24th February and close at 11:59pm on 23 March.

For the concert, a special stage is set to be erected in front of Buckingham Palace, similar to her 2002 Golden Jubilee celebrations which saw musicians come together to perform at a special concert.

And this time round the entertainment promises to be even more special with global pop and rock stars, opera singers and a full live orchestra.

That’s not all, famous faces from TV, film and the stage will celebrate some of the Queen’s most significant cultural moments during her 70 year reign.

Anyone who misses out in the ballot still might get the opportunity to attend as the remaining tickets will be made available to charitable organisations. Among these including those who work for young people, the military, the environment plus those who supported communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the Queen throwing a party, there will be a full-scale Trooping the Colour parade, a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Big Jubilee Lunch.