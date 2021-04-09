We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s been nearly a decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton got married, with the couple celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary this month.

Prince William and Kate’s love story is one that has captured the hearts of many. An incredible 26 million people in the UK tuned in to see the second in line to the throne wed his future Queen of England on that unforgettable spring day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding saw thousands of royal fans descend on London’s Mall, hoping to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

When did Prince William and Kate Middleton get married?

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married on Friday 23 April 2011. The day became a special one-off Bank Holiday in the UK, giving people across Britain the chance to watch and join in the royal celebrations.

All eyes were on Kate in her stunning ivory lace sleeved gown, custom made by designer Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The embroidery on the dress and her veil was delicately hand-sewn by workers from the Royal School of Needlework.

The 19th century style lace used was Kate’s ‘something old’ whilst a blue ribbon was sewn inside the dress for her ‘something blue’. The blushing bride finished her wedding look off with the Cartier Halo Tiara, loaned to her by The Queen.

The bride paid a sweet tribute to her groom in her wedding bouquet, which included some aptly-titled Sweet William flowers, alongside lily of the valley and the royal tradition of myrtle.

William also looked smart in his red Colonel of the Irish Guards uniform, that was chosen by the Queen. Upon seeing his bride at the altar, the Duke of Cambridge told Kate: “you look beautiful”.

Where did Prince William and Kate Middleton get married?

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married at Westminster Abbey in London.

The couple exchanged vows in the same beautiful, historic venue that the Queen said ‘I do’ to Philip over 75 years prior.

The chapel was a carefully considered venue, being the setting for every royal Coronation since 1066. It has also seen sixteen royal weddings, including the Queen’s and Princess Margaret’s nuptials. Plus, the weddings of the Queen’s children, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

Kate was escorted down the 85-foot aisle by her father, Michael Middleton. Prince William is said to be fond of his in-laws, having helped them adjust as parents of a future queen.

Michael and his daughter were followed by Kate’s maid of honour – her sister Pippa Middleton. Now a mum-of-two, Pippa became an internet sensation on the day for her pert posterior framed by her Alexander McQueen gown.

Pippa was in charge of escorting the four bridesmaids and two page boys down the aisle after the bride. This included Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and Eliza Lopes, the granddaughter of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to their wedding venue this year for a very poignant reason. The couple appeared at Westminster Abbey to mark a year since the first Covid lockdown. It is here where they paid their respects to victims lost during the pandemic.

What royals attended William and Kate’s wedding?

The Queen and Prince Philip watched their grandson wed his longtime girlfriend in front of 1900 guests. The guest-list was a mix of friends, family, A-list royalty and actual royalty.

William and Kate’s wedding was attended by all members of the British Royal Family.

Prince Harry played an important role as William’s best man on the day. With William returning the favour in the same role at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

Any nerves William had at the altar were calmed by Harry, who told his brother how beautiful his bride looked.

According to royal author Marcia Moody, in her 2013 book Kate: A biography: “Harry looked back as Kate started walking down the aisle and reported back to his brother, ‘Right, she is here now.'” The royal best man then said: “Well, she looks beautiful, I can tell you that.”

Prince Harry made Kate cry happy tears with his heartfelt and humorous best man’s speech at the couple’s wedding reception.

William’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also present at the nuptials. They received a lot of attention for their royal wedding outfits, with many fixated by their elaborate headwear.

Figures of foreign royalty were also invited to the special affair. Notable figures included Prince Albert of Monaco, Prince Willem-Alexander and Princess Maxima of the Netherlands, and the King and Queen of Malaysia.

Celebrities including Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John and Joss Stone also made the guest list. Whilst ambassadors and politicians across the Commonwealth were also in attendance, with Britain’s then current Prime Minister David Cameron, and his wife Samantha present at the nuptials.

What song did Kate Middleton walk down the aisle to?

Kate Middleton walked down the aisle to “I was glad” by Sir Charles Hubert Hastings Parry from Psalm 22.

The song was specifically chosen by the couple and has long been associated with royalty.

The anthem was first written and played at Westminster Abbey for King Edward VII’s coronation. He was William’s great-great-great grandfather. The song was also performed at the Queen’s coronation in 1953 and again to celebrate her Golden Jubilee in 2002.

It is thought that the song was an additional tribute to William’s late mother Princess Diana. “I was glad” was played during Charles and Diana’s wedding day at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1981.

Whilst the music remained traditional during the ceremony, modern favourites were played at William and Kate’s evening reception. British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding performed her cover of Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ for the couple’s first dance.

The couple took to the floor for the occasion, with Kate stunning in her second wedding dress of the day – another Sarah Burton designed satin dress with a full skirt and jewelled belt.

How old were Kate Middleton and Prince William when they got married?

Kate Middleton was 29-years-old when she got married. Whilst Prince William was 28-years-old on his wedding day. The royal couple have an age-gap of five months between them, with Kate born in January and William’s birthday in June of the same year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were both 21 when they met at the University of St Andrews. Their relationship was confirmed publicly in 2004 after photographs surfaced of them on a ski trip together.

William and Kate broke up in 2007 but went on to rekindle their relationship just 10 months later.

After seven years of dating, Prince William romantically proposed to Kate on Safari in Kenya.

The couple shared the happy news one month later in November 2010. Prince Charles told the press he was “obviously thrilled” by the engagement.

Kate showed off her ring, the 18-carat sapphire and diamond ring that once belonged to Princess Diana during an engagement interview with ITV.

Royal expert Angela Levin claims Kate saved Prince William by helping him deal with the loss of his mother. The two were firm friends before turning romantic and it was later revealed that Kate and William made a wedding pact during their brief split. This involved them marrying each other if they were both single at a certain age.

Luckily, the pair realised they were meant to be, reuniting and marrying much earlier – giving the UK one of the most memorable royal weddings of all time.