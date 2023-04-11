Fabuloso recall 2023: Full list of products that have been recalled

Millions of bottles of cleaning products have been subject to a Fabuloso recall.

Manufacturers Colgate-Palmolive announced in February 2023 that they are voluntarily recalling a number of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners sold in the US and Canada, due to potential contamination. While no infections have yet been reported in connection with the recall, customers in possession of the impacted products are being urged to dispose of them.

Which Fabuloso products have been recalled?

The recalled Fabuloso products include 4.9 million bottles in the US and 56,000 in Canada, produced between December 14, 2022, and January 23, 2023. They were sold at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Dollar General, Home Depot, Sam's Club and Walmart. However, the company has said around 3.9 million bottles were never released for sale.

The recall applies to five different product scents: Lavender, Refreshing Lemon, Passion of Fruits, Spring Fresh and Ocean. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the first eight digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

Full list of recalled Fabuloso products

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent (22 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent (56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces and 169 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent (210 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser, Lavender Scent (1 gallon)

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent (22 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent (33.8 fluid ounces, 56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces and 169 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent (33.8 fluid ounces, 56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces, 169 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent (56 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser, Ocean Scent (1 gallon)

Why is Fabuloso being recalled?

Certain Fabuloso products are being voluntarily recalled due to a "risk of bacterial growth". The recalled notice came after parent company Colgate-Palmolive realized "a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing".

Due to this, there is a risk of bacteria growth - specifically Pseudomonas bacteria - in the recalled products. The bacteria can enter the body through the nose and mouth if inhaled, as well as through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

The CPSC has said (opens in new tab): "People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

However, no infections have been yet been reported in connection with the recall.

Fabuloso said in a statement on their website (opens in new tab): "We greatly value the trust that our consumers and their families have in our Fabuloso products. We remain committed to maintaining the highest level of product quality and have taken action to help ensure we live up to those standards."

What to do if you have a recalled Fabuloso product

Customers in possession of a recalled Fabuloso product are being urged to immediately stop using the product and dispose of it. The company asks that customers do not empty the bottles before disposing of them, to avoid any risk of infection.

If you own one of the recalled products, you are eligible for a refund. This can be arranged by filling out Fabuloso's reimbursement request form (opens in new tab) or by calling the company at 1-855-703-0166.

Is Fabuloso being recalled in the UK?

Fabuloso is not being recalled in the UK, as the affected products were manufactured and distributed in the US and Canada.

A statement reads: "This recall applies to the US and Canada only. Fabuloso we sell in all of our other markets is not part of this recall."

Anyone who is concerned they may have purchased a contaminated product can check the bottle's lot code, which is located on the back of the bottle above the label either directly above or towards the top of the bottle. The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

