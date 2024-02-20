Fortnite age rating: What every gamer (and parent) needs to know

The game requires quick-thinking where every second counts, but what is the Fortnite age rating?

Even if you’ve armed yourself with 15 ‘life-saving’ questions to ask your child when their XBOX is keeping them awake all night , online gaming can be a scary world for parents. Like, what are they actually doing in those games? All the shooting, addiction potential and violence doesn’t sit well with many parents – and we totally get it.

For the uninitiated, Fortnite is essentially a digital playground where players can jump, build and battle with friends online. It’s a game where they can show off their skills, strategise and, overall, have a blast. Plus, there’s always something new happening in the game, whether it’s special events, new items to unlock or epic battles to conquer. Fortnite is a never-ending adventure that lets kids unleash their creativity, teamwork skills and competitive spirit all at once.

Your kid has probably come across Fortnite in some capacity – they’ve either heard about it through the grapevine of gaming gossip, seen their favourite YouTube star talk about it or, most likely, played it at a friend’s house. But is it safe for them and what is the Fortnite age rating?

Fortnite age rating: What is it?

Fortnite has a Pan European Game Information (PEGI) age rating of 12, which means it’s suitable for players aged 12 and over.

There are other Fortnite franchises too, including Fortnite: Battle Royale (the most popular version of the game), Fortnite Creative, Fortnite: Save the World and LEGO Fortnite. The first three have a PEGI age rating of 12, while the LEGO game has an age rating of seven.

According to its website, PEGI advises some versions of Fortnite might be unsuitable for younger children: “Parents should be aware that Fortnite contains user made experiences and therefore, the content is constantly changing and evolving. By its nature, some of the content that is added to the platform may be unsuitable for younger children. The platform also contains games created by the developers of Fortnite. These games include frequent mild violence that consists of players using scavenged and crafted weapons against each other in a 'last man standing' style battle. Physical reactions are unrealistic as no blood or injuries are depicted. Defeated characters disappear from the field.”

Overall, PEGI aims to provide clear and consistent information to help consumers make informed decisions about which games are suitable for themselves or their children.

What is PEGI 12?

PEGI 12 means that the game is suitable for players aged 12 and over.

You could think of it as the middle ground of video game ratings and games must adhere to a few requirements in order to be rated 12:

Moderate violence: The game might feature some violence, but it's not too graphic or intense. Think of it like action-packed scenes in films – there might be some fighting or shooting, but it's not over the top.

The game might feature some violence, but it's not too graphic or intense. Think of it like action-packed scenes in films – there might be some fighting or shooting, but it's not over the top. Mild language: You might come across some mild language here and there. No 'F-bombs' but maybe a 'heck' or 'darn'.

You might come across some mild language here and there. No 'F-bombs' but maybe a 'heck' or 'darn'. No sexual content: Games with PEGI 12 rating won't have any explicit sexual content or nudity. It's all fairly tame in that department.

Games with PEGI 12 rating won't have any explicit sexual content or nudity. It's all fairly tame in that department. No gambling: You also won't find any gambling mechanics or themes in PEGI 12 games, so no virtual slot machines or poker tables on screen.

A mum-of-three, who chose to remain anonymous, told GoodtoKnow: "I'm slightly ashamed to admit that my ten-year-old daughter plays Fortnite. I know it's a 12 and I know it's violent and generally a fairly questionable pastime plus I'm sure her classmates' parents are sick of hearing that she's allowed to play it. (I'm sorry...) but here's the thing: with brothers aged 17 and 19, Fortnite has been a feature in our house for most of her life and the recent resurgence has brought it back into conversation. So she plays with her brother or her dad (teaching him a thing or two about how to win a Battle Royale) and sometimes with classmates.

"We've covered how to use the voice chat safely (only with friends, never strangers), that in-app purchases are off-limits, plus we use our device's parental controls to set pretty strict time limits, having learned from her brothers' years of playing just how addictive it can get. At the end of the day, she's growing up in a world where it's never too soon to start learning internet safety skills and I'd rather she played with our permission than furtively or obsessively at friends' houses as some kids do if it's forbidden.

"It's my job to help her learn to manage online gaming as part of her life and I think banning it until 12 would only make it more enticing. This way, I hope the novelty will wear off before then."

Evidence to prove that Fortnite is clinically addictive or not is still yet to be seen, however, in 2022, the BBC reported that a group of Canadian parents launched a lawsuit against Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, claiming their children stopped eating and sleeping in order to play the game as much as physically possible.

And considering that Fortnite involves a lot of shooting and violence, it’s worth keeping an eye on how much time your kids are playing and who they’re gaming with. Ultimately, it comes down to your child’s age, maturity and what you’re comfortable with as a parent. Like anything else, moderation and supervision are key.

