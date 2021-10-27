We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A clever mum has found a simple yet genius parenting hack to avoid childrens’ tantrums at stores and supermarkets ahead of Christmas.

With Christmas just around the corner, every parent knows that picking the best Christmas toys for festive stockings and Christmas Eve boxes is a must—but with shop shelves covered in tempting toys, supermarket tantrums are somewhat inevitable for little ones.

Luckily, a clever mum has shared a genius method of distracting kids from having a meltdown when they’re mesmerised by toys and treats they’re told they can’t have until December 25th.

Kristina Watts took to Facebook to share her “amazing parenting hack ever” which involves simply taking a picture of the toy or game your toddler wants.

Kristina explained that she will just take a photo of her daughter holding the present she wants and then “send it to Santa” for him to bring on Christmas day.

Instead, she saves the photo in her phone or forwards it to whoever else will be buying a Christmas present for her child.

Writing the smart advice on Facebook, she penned, “Our trips to the store used to be a lot more painful this time of year. Toys are out in full force… and of course my kids WANT IT ALL.

“Obviously, I would love to have sweet, well mannered, non-greedy, chill kids, that don’t ask for all the things… but I don’t.”

She explained that her kids, like most others, are tempted by toys, games and festive treats “pretty much everywhere they go” in the lead up to Christmas.

Kristina claims the technique has always worked, with her daughter smiling and wanting to check the picture before putting the toy down.

“It’s magical. No tears. No tantrums (by either of us). And she forgets about all of them within minutes. Maybe you’ve been doing this for ages, and you selfishly didn’t share this tip with me…or maybe you’re like me and this is about to rock your world. For real, try it friends. You’re welcome.”

Plenty of fellow mums flocked to comment on the advice, while thousands more ‘liked’ the helpful post.

“I do it all the time and my son is now six. Works like a charm,” one wrote, vouching that the method does the trick.

Another penned, “Omg. I need to start doing this!!”