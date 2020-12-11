Christmas Eve Box ideas: Best Christmas Eve box fillers and personalised presents

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas Eve boxes are traditionally given on 24th December as a special treat to get kids feeling as festive as possible before Santa arrives.

Christmas Eve box ideas in all their different shapes and sizes have been as much of a Christmas tradition as hanging a homemade Christmas wreath, stocking up on Christmas crackers and settling down to watch the best Christmas movies of the year.

They’re a wonderful way to remember Christmas Eve as each box is packed with ideas to is a lovely way to get ready for the Christmas period. They can also be a sweet tradition to keep for years to come, which your children will look back on when they have their own families. But before you start worrying that you’ll be expected to go out and buy another whole load of Christmas presents, on top of what we already know is a very expensive time of year, it’s worth remembering that Christmas Eve boxes aren’t about fancy gifts.

The idea of a Christmas Eve box is to fill it with things that get your child excited for Christmas, and things that they can use on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You could even use smaller presents you’d bought for the big day to fill them, to continue the fun for even longer!

Take a look at some of these Christmas Eve box ideas for kids of all ages…

Christmas Eve box ideas: Christmas Eve box fillers all kids will love

In your Christmas Eve box you can add festive trinkets that are typical of the season and can be used on Christmas Day. You can actually put things in here that you would have bought anyway, like a Christmas stocking, your kids will love opening and putting them up themselves.

Festive pyjamas – Getting your family a new pair of Christmassy pyjamas to wake up in on Christmas morning will look so sweet in any photos when you’re all opening your presents.

– Getting your family a new pair of Christmassy pyjamas to wake up in on Christmas morning will look so sweet in any photos when you’re all opening your presents. Christmas socks – Reindeers, snowmen or cheeky elves, a pair of Christmas socks to wear on Christmas Eve or at lunch on the big day are sure to be a winner.

– Reindeers, snowmen or cheeky elves, a pair of Christmas socks to wear on Christmas Eve or at lunch on the big day are sure to be a winner. Reindeer food – Make a cute festive bag and pop in some little biscuits, carrots, hay or dog treats and pass them off as reindeer food. Your child will be so excited to put it out for Rudolph and his friends.

– Make a cute festive bag and pop in some little biscuits, carrots, hay or dog treats and pass them off as reindeer food. Your child will be so excited to put it out for Rudolph and his friends. Christmas stocking – Whether it’s the same one every year or if you choose to do something a little different and buy a personalised one, if you put this in your Christmas Eve box your children can hang them up themselves.

– Whether it’s the same one every year or if you choose to do something a little different and buy a personalised one, if you put this in your Christmas Eve box your children can hang them up themselves. Christmas film – Most Christmas films are relatively old and can be picked up on DVD for a few pounds, plus you can start a tradition of watching a new one every Christmas Eve.

– Most Christmas films are relatively old and can be picked up on DVD for a few pounds, plus you can start a tradition of watching a new one every Christmas Eve. Nice list certificate – This is a fun one – Congratulate your children for being good this year and make them a ‘nice list’ certificate.

– This is a fun one – Congratulate your children for being good this year and make them a ‘nice list’ certificate. Christmas story book – This is lovely if your children are younger, but even as they get older it will become a heart-warming tradition.

– This is lovely if your children are younger, but even as they get older it will become a heart-warming tradition. Christmas sweets or chocolate – There are lots of Christmas-themed goodies around, and this one is super easy to pick up from your local supermarket.

– There are lots of Christmas-themed goodies around, and this one is super easy to pick up from your local supermarket. Festive mug, hot chocolate and mini marshmallows – Perfect for snuggling up and drinking while you watch your Christmas film.

– Perfect for snuggling up and drinking while you watch your Christmas film. Christmas ornament – Getting each child their own individual Christmas ornament is a lovely tradition to start, they can hang their new one on the tree every Christmas Eve and keep them for their own tree one day.

Do you wrap presents in Christmas Eve box?

The best thing about a Christmas Eve box is that it can be anything you want it to be – wrapped or unwrapped, box or even just a bag.

Some people like to individually wrap the presents inside the box in their favourite seasonal paper to kick off the festive present-opening early, while others like to save that tradition for the big day and just place all the little gifts inside a decorated box.

It’s completely up to you!

What do I put in a Christmas Eve box for kids?

Kids are some of the easiest people to create a Christmas Eve box for as they love all the classic Christmassy gifts like chocolate, sweets and little presents relating to their hobbies, favourite films and books. Take a look at some of these Christmas Eve box ideas…

Christmas stamps – Kids love crafting, we know this. So let them make their own thank you cards this year with their own seasonal stamps. These ones from Baker Ross come in snowman, penguin and more designs to help creativity flow.

– Kids love crafting, we know this. So let them make their own thank you cards this year with their own seasonal stamps. These ones from Baker Ross come in snowman, penguin and more designs to help creativity flow. Festive onesie – If there’s one thing you can count on this Christmas, it’s going to be chilly. Warm kids up with a reindeer onesie from Sainsbury’s in their Christmas Eve box.

– If there’s one thing you can count on this Christmas, it’s going to be chilly. Warm kids up with a reindeer onesie from Sainsbury’s in their Christmas Eve box. Slipper socks – Keep little ones’ feet warm with a pair of slipper socks from their favourite Disney films, such as these Toy Story slipper socks from Boots.

– Keep little ones’ feet warm with a pair of slipper socks from their favourite Disney films, such as these Toy Story slipper socks from Boots. Giant chocolate bar – If you can handle the sugar rush, kids of all ages will love a giant chocolate bar. They’re easily found in the supermarket or online from Amazon.

– If you can handle the sugar rush, kids of all ages will love a giant chocolate bar. They’re easily found in the supermarket or online from Amazon. Board game – Keep them occupied and away from your room while the last-minute present wrapping is going on with a board game they can play with siblings or other family members.

– Keep them occupied and away from your room while the last-minute present wrapping is going on with a board game they can play with siblings or other family members. Novelty head boppers – There’s plenty of festive fun to be had with these glittery reindeer head boppers as they make the perfect accompaniment to any Christmas Day outfit.

– There’s plenty of festive fun to be had with these glittery reindeer head boppers as they make the perfect accompaniment to any Christmas Day outfit. Small LEGO sets – If your child loves LEGO and is set to get plenty more on Christmas Day, why not get them (even more) excited with a small hint of what’s to come? Some of these small LEGO sets from The Toy Shop come in at under £10 so they’re budget friendly too.

– If your child loves LEGO and is set to get plenty more on Christmas Day, why not get them (even more) excited with a small hint of what’s to come? Some of these small LEGO sets from The Toy Shop come in at under £10 so they’re budget friendly too. Bath bombs – Even young kids will appreciate a colourful bath bomb from the likes of Lush, as they come in all different shapes and sizes. For little ones, we recommend one with EXTRA glitter and sparkle for a festive favourite.

What can I put in a Christmas Eve box for toddler?

Toddlers are slightly harder to buy for as they might not truly understand the idea of a Christmas Eve box. So it’s better to start off small and get them little things that will encourage them to be excited about Christmas in the years to come. From story books to little treats, check out these exciting ideas for toddlers…

What do you put in a baby’s first Christmas Eve box?

Putting together a Christmas Eve box for a baby is not only really easy but lots of fun! Chocolate and sweets might be off the table but think about the adorable Christmas treats that babies (and their parents) will love! These are just some of the top things to buy…

My First Christmas Bauble – We love the personalised ones from Not on the High Street.

– We love the personalised ones from Not on the High Street. Hooded cotton towel – Ducks, dinosaurs, elephants, bears and more, hooded cotton towels come in a whole range of adorable designs that babies will love when they’re taken out of the bath. We also love this reindeer dressing gown – it looks so comfortable!

– Ducks, dinosaurs, elephants, bears and more, hooded cotton towels come in a whole range of adorable designs that babies will love when they’re taken out of the bath. We also love this reindeer dressing gown – it looks so comfortable! Festive bib – Babies can get ready for the big festive lunch with their very own Christmas bib in the Christmas Eve box.

– Babies can get ready for the big festive lunch with their very own Christmas bib in the Christmas Eve box. Bubble blower – While they might not be able to blow the bubbles themselves, everyone knows that babies just love bubbles! A simple bubble blower like this one is a great addition to the box and is bound to keep little ones (and adults!) entertained for hours in the lead up to Christmas.

– While they might not be able to blow the bubbles themselves, everyone knows that babies just love bubbles! A simple bubble blower like this one is a great addition to the box and is bound to keep little ones (and adults!) entertained for hours in the lead up to Christmas. Present sack – What better way to introduce babies to Christmas than with their very own Christmas stocking or present sack. We love the personalised ones from My 1st Years like the fur-topped reindeer stocking, now 40% off.

What better way to introduce babies to Christmas than with their very own Christmas stocking or present sack. We love the personalised ones from My 1st Years like the fur-topped reindeer stocking, now 40% off. Soft toy – Send babies off to sleep on Christmas Eve in comfort with a new soft toy like a little bear or doll.

What to put in your teen’s Christmas Eve Box

Teens might think they’re too grown up for many family traditions but we reckon that a Christmas Eve box definitely isn’t one of them! Update their box with some of these classic small presents, easily bought online or on your weekly shop…

Christmas bath bomb – Head down to Lush on the high street to pick up cinnamon-smelling, fruity and Christmas musky bombs for a festive evening treat.

– Head down to Lush on the high street to pick up cinnamon-smelling, fruity and Christmas musky bombs for a festive evening treat. Phone case – It might be a challenge to choose the right one normally but one of these Skinny Dip phone cases, stocked at Topshop, is sure to be a winner.

– It might be a challenge to choose the right one normally but one of these Skinny Dip phone cases, stocked at Topshop, is sure to be a winner. Tote bag – Whether it has their favourite brand on it, a catchy slogan or is just in their favourite colour, teens love a tote bag. Check out these popular ones from ASOS.

– Whether it has their favourite brand on it, a catchy slogan or is just in their favourite colour, teens love a tote bag. Check out these popular ones from ASOS. Giant chocolate bar – They might be growing up but kids of any age love chocolate! We love the giant chocolate bar from Cadbury’s.

– They might be growing up but kids of any age love chocolate! We love the giant chocolate bar from Cadbury’s. Tie-dye face mask – Combine two huge 2020 trends in one small present: Tie-dye and face masks! Teens have to wear them out and about and no doubt they’ll appreciate a little bit of colour. Check out these tie dye face masks from Etsy in a whole range of colours and designs.

– Combine two huge 2020 trends in one small present: Tie-dye and face masks! Teens have to wear them out and about and no doubt they’ll appreciate a little bit of colour. Check out these tie dye face masks from Etsy in a whole range of colours and designs. Fragrance gift sets – Some of the smaller fragrance gift sets make the perfect Christmas Eve box presents. Like the Ted Baker body spritz or the Dashing Duo gift set.

– Some of the smaller fragrance gift sets make the perfect Christmas Eve box presents. Like the Ted Baker body spritz or the Dashing Duo gift set. Film or cinema vouchers – Whether it’s renting the latest film online from the likes of Amazon Prime or iTunes or actually going to the cinema in some places, a film or cinema voucher is a lovely idea to see the latest and greatest films from Hollywood over the festive season.

– Whether it’s renting the latest film online from the likes of Amazon Prime or iTunes or actually going to the cinema in some places, a film or cinema voucher is a lovely idea to see the latest and greatest films from Hollywood over the festive season. Gift card – Still can’t find anything else to include in a teenager’s Christmas Eve box? That’s fair enough – try a gift card from Amazon. They’re sure to find something they like in no time.

Best personalised Christmas Eve box to buy in 2020

Christmas Eve boxes don’t need to be anything extravagant, and if you fancy making one yourself all you need is a box big enough for the treats you’ve bought and a bit of imagination when it comes to decoration. You can keep it simple and write a Christmas message on the front, or you could wrap it in Christmas paper.

Alternatively you can pick up a sweetly decorated or personalised box pretty cheaply online and keep them for years to come. Here’s a few adorable Christmas Eve box ideas…

Large Hand Finished Wooden Christmas Eve Box, £17.70

VIEW AT M&S

This personalised Christmas Eve box is just one of the wonderful boxes you can buy online right now. From M&S, this box is ready to go and be filled with festive presents on Christmas Eve. It has a simple lid featuring Christmas post decorations and a chalk name panel.

Dear Santa Christmas Eve Box, £10

VIEW AT PAPERCHASE

The Dear Santa Christmas Eve Box from Paperchase has got us counting down the days until we can construct a mega-festive ginger bread house with icing and candy, snuggle up by the fire and wait for Father Christmas. The fairytale-esque box screams Christmas Eve in every way and is a super sweet option for all ages and genders.

Treat Republic Personalised Baubles Christmas Eve Box

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

The Treat Republic Personalised Baubles Christmas Eve Box from John Lewis is the perfect way to make Christmas Eve memories that last for years to come.

The sturdy wooden boxes have gorgeously rustic latch closures and are beautifully engraved on top. They’ll last for years so you can bring them out again and again for Christmas after Christmas and even pass them down when your little ones have their own.

Christmas Eve Box With Stickers, £3

VIEW AT TESCO

This cute little Christmas Eve box is a good option if you want one that’s customisable and recyclable, as it comes with its own stickers. Only £3 it’s a good way to dive into the festive season affordably as well.

Wooden Christmas Eve Box Personalised Engraved Sleigh Crate, £23

VIEW AT AMAZON

This adorable Amazon offering can be personalised in the cutest way, with each made to order box arriving at your door with a name of your choice engraved into them.

The Nordic style box is bound to look stunning by any fireplace or under any Christmas tree and will add a touch of festive joy to anyone’s night before Christmas.

