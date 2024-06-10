iCandy Orange 4 recalled due to potential safety issue - here's what to do if you own one

iCandy has issued a voluntary recall of its iCandy Orange 4 pushchair due to a potential safety issue. Read on to find out what to do if you've purchased the recalled pram.

The British nursery brand (who manufacturer some of the best prams for newborns) is recalling its iCandy Orange 4 pushchair with immediate effect. The company found a weakness in the plastic front wheel fork that could cause cracks. These cracks might make the wheel stop or collapse suddenly, which could cause injuries.

iCandy Orange 4 recall: which prams are affected?

The iCandy Orange 4 is the only model consumers are advised to stop using immediately.

The safety issue may also affect spare part front ends used to repair other Orange models after January 2024.

No other iCandy models are impacted by this recall.

iCandy Orange 4 recall: what should I do if I own one?

If you own an iCandy Orange 4 pushchair, stop using it immediately and contact iCandy customer service. Email qualityassurance@icandyuk.com for further instructions on how to proceed.

iCandy Orange 4 recall: what do we know?

Quality control found a potential weakness in the plastic front wheel fork of the iCandy Orange 4 pram. This flaw could cause the wheel to stop suddenly or collapse, posing a risk of injury.

No fault was found with the iCandy Orange 4 during formal certification, user trials, or due diligence testing before launch earlier this year.

Retailers have been notified to temporarily remove the iCandy Orange 4 from sale while the product undergoes rework.

This issue, previously undetectable, led to two reports by end users of cracks developing in the left-hand front wheel fork over the past 12 months, resulting in iCandy taking the Orange 4 off sale across their online platform and network of independent and national retailers, and issuing a Product Alert notice advising consumers to regularly inspect their pushchairs whilst the issue was thoroughly investigated. As a result, a further four reports of cracked forks were immediately identified.

Warren Appel, Joint-CEO at iCandy said: “We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers' understanding and patience as we work diligently to resolve this matter. Customer safety is of paramount importance to us, and we are committed to addressing this issue promptly and effectively. As a family business and many of us being parents ourselves, we believe in transparency and a direct approach to product safety, and it’s our mission to provide our iCandy Family with the quality products that they know and love.”

Our Consumer Editor says... Our Consumer Editor says... Heidi Scrimgeour Social Links Navigation Consumer Editor "The last thing a parent wants to hear is that something they've bought for their baby could leave their little one at risk of injury, but the iCandy Orange 4 recall is a proactive, precautionary measure that demonstrates their commitment to the highest safety standards. The manufacturer is addressing a specific potential issue. Try not to panic if you own the iCandy Orange 4. Stop using it with immediate effect and get in touch with iCandy who will guide you through the next steps."

