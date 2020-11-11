We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas Eve is right around the corner, and celebrations will definitely look a lot different this year. If you're confused about which days are bank holidays, scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming festive period.

We could all do with a bit of a break over Christmas but is Christmas Eve a bank holiday and will we get an extra day off?

Christmas Eve is an important time for many families, as it marks the start of the seasonal celebrations. After a stressful and strange year, with England currently in a second lockdown and the rest of the UK subject to a range of rules and restrictions because of the pandemic, people are more ready than ever to feel festive and enjoy some Christmas celebrations.

Whether its watching Christmas movies, stocking up on Christmas food or buying Christmas toys as gifts for the kids. There is definitely a festive feeling in the air.

If you’re planning on taking time off over the Christmas period, make sure you know exactly when the bank holidays are this festive season so you can make the most of the time off.

Is Christmas Eve a bank holiday?

No, Christmas Eve is not classed as a bank holiday. Christmas Eve 2020 falls on Thursday 24th December which is treated as a regular working day. Each year, the UK typically gets eight permanent bank holidays which are as follows:

New Year’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

May Day

Spring Bank Holiday

Late Summer

Christmas Day

Boxing Day