With the weather getting colder and the nights getting darker, winter is the perfect time to get cosy and watch some Christmas movies.

There’s plenty of great Christmas movies on Netflix for 2020, and we’re sure you’ll find plenty that the whole family will enjoy!

This year, in the build up to Christmas, we’ll be spending lots of time snuggled on our sofas under blankets, wearing matching family Christmas pyjamas, drinking homemade hot chocolate and watching festive films on Netflix. From A Christmas Prince to the brand new Grinch film, there are plenty of Christmas movies on Netflix to keep the whole family entertained this winter.

So, what Christmas films are on Netflix UK for you to enjoy this year? Take a look at our list below…and enjoy!

What new Christmas movies are on Netflix for 2020?

There’s lots of exciting new Christmas films coming to Netflix this year, and many of them will be released throughout November. So you won’t have long to wait to get into the Christmas spirit with some fun new releases! Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK…

Alien Xmas

Rating: U

Release date: 20th November 2020

A young elf mistakes a tiny alien for a Christmas gift, not knowing her new plaything has plans to destroy Earth’s gravity — and steal all the presents.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Rating: PG

Release date: 22nd November 2020

An embittered “Scrooge” of a woman plans to sell her small town, regardless of the consequences to the people who live there.

Operation Christmas Drop

Rating: U

Release date: 5th November 2020

By-the-book political aide Erica ditches her traditional family Christmas in favour of a mission across the Pacific. However, after clashing with a handsome pilot, Erica begins to fall for the man she finds herself at odds with.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Rating: PG

Release date: 13th November 2020

An imaginary world comes to life in a holiday tale of an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter, and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Rating: PG

Release date: 19th November 2020

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it’s up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona, foils their plans, in this highly anticipated sequel starring Vanessa Hudgens.

The Christmas Chronicles Part Two

Rating: PG

Release date: 25th November 2020

Kate Pierce, now a cynical teen, is unexpectedly reunited with Santa Claus when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas – forever.

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Rating: U

Release date: 1st December 2020

Set in Ireland in the 1910s, ‘Angela’s Christmas’ is a funny, heart-warming and poignant story about the power of family and the innocent desire of a child to ensure everyone is safe, warm and loved at Christmas time.

Just Another Christmas

Release date: 3rd December 2020

After suffering a fall on Christmas Eve, Scrooge-like Jorge passes out and wakes up one year later with zero recollection of the past 12 months. Soon after, Jorge finds himself in a Groundhog Day time loop , during which he wakes up on Christmas Eve every single day.

Christmas movies on Netflix to watch right now:

These Christmas movies on Netflix and Christmas specials are all for the kids! Here’s a list of family films that will keep the kids entertained throughout December…

Klaus

Rating: PG

A selfish postman comes together with a shy, reclusive toymaker, in this Netflix Christmas film. Together, they work to deliver some festive spirit and joy to a village that is lacking…

The Magic Snowflake

Rating: U

Young Nicolas agrees to do Santa’s work for one year. But the stress of the job threatens the boy’s sense of joy – and Christmas itself.

Arthur Christmas

Rating: U

At Santa Claus’s super-secret toy-making facility, Mr Claus entrusts his son, Arthur, to carry out an ultra-important Christmas mission.

Santa’s Apprentice

Rating: U

Young orphan Nicolas learns how to guide a sleigh, slide down chimneys and other duties he’ll need when he becomes the next Santa Claus.

Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas

Rating: PG

In this short film, The Samurai Rangers get stuck in the Megazord’s cockpit on Christmas Eve when it breaks down. Can the Rangers get out in time for Christmas?

Power Rangers: Megaforce: The Robo Knight Before Christmas

Rating: PG

Robo Knight learns the meaning of Christmas from a group of children when he is mistaken for a donated Christmas toy and is shipped to a foreign land.

DreamWorks Holiday Classics

Rating: U

Join your DreamWorks friends for these four holiday specials, featuring Shrek and Donkey, Hiccup and Toothless, and the wacky animals from Madagascar.

A StoryBots Christmas

Rating: U

When Bo mistakenly thinks that her friends don’t like her gifts, she heads to the North Pole to ask Santa for help making better presents. She learns along the way that Christmas is about far more than just the toys. Ed Asner guest stars as Santa Claus.

Holiday in the Wild

Rating: PG

Kate (played by Kristin Davis, of Sex and the City fame), is desperate for an escape after the unexpected end of her marriage. It’s set in Zambia, Africa, so may not be the festive setting your used to, but the town is all ready for the Christmas season in this adorable rom-com! During her travels, Kate meets Derek (Rob Lowe), a pilot, and realises how much she might like her new life…

The Knight before Christmas

Rating: 12

Vanessa Hudgens plays Brooke is the new Netflix film, which has been released ahead of Christmas 2019. After giving up all hope of finding her ‘happily ever after’, Brooke meets Cole – man who says he’s a knight who has travelled from the 14th century. Is he the one she’s been hoping for her whole life?

Let It Snow

Rating: 12

When a snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors finds their friendships and love lives colliding.

A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby

Rating: U

We’re back in Aldovia for the third instalment in the series of A Christmas Prince, and this time around, Queen Amber is expecting a baby! However, a long-held mystery threatens happiness at the Castle, and it’s up to Her Majesty to solve it. Make sure you watch the first two as well, for an epic Christmas binge watch!

Holiday Rush

Rating: PG

Radio DJ Rashon ‘Rush’ Williams (Romany Malco), is dealing with the death of his wife by buying his four kids almost everything on their Christmas list. However, things don’t go to plan when he loses his job just before the holidays, and he’s forced to re-evaluate…

The Christmas Chronicles

Rating: PG

A brother and sister accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh just hours before Christmas – so along with a rather straight-talking St Nicholas, they band together to save the festive season overnight…

Christmas Inheritance

Rating: PG

Heiress Ellen must carry out an errand in Snow Falls, the hometown she never knew, before she can inherit her father’s business. To experience life’s true gifts, her parents insist that she make the trip anonymously, without fame or fortune to aid her…

The Grinch

Rating: U

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, this 2018 version of The Grinch sees a grump with a mean streak plots to bring Christmas to a halt in the cheerful town of Whoville. But a generous little girl could change his heart.

Nativity!

Rating: U

Paul, charged with directing his school’s Nativity play, falsely boasts that his ex-girlfriend plans to turn the production into a film.

The Holiday

Rating: 12

Stuck in a vicious cycle of dead-end relationships with two-timing men, Los Angeles resident Amanda and Londoner Iris decide to swap homes.