John Lewis issue an urgent recall of Winnie the Pooh sleeping bags over choking risk - have you got one?
The department store is removing the item from its shelves and asking customers to return the item for a full refund.
John Lewis has issued an urgent recall for its Winnie the Pooh sleeping bags after a 'choking risk' among babies was reported.
The High Street department store has removed the popular sleepwear item from its shelves and has urged customers who have purchased one to return it for a full refund.
The product recall comes after product recalls from Tesco, Morrisons, Iceland who withdrew popular food items (opens in new tab) and Tesco recalled cheese (opens in new tab) earlier this year.
In this instance it was brought to the stores attention that the poppers on the bag 'can become unsecure and detach'. This, they warn creates a small part and therefore poses potential choking hazard for little ones.
Food choking hazards (opens in new tab) aren't the only thing to worry about, would you know what to do if your baby was choking (opens in new tab)?
The recall announcement on John Lewis' website (opens in new tab) reads, "John Lewis & Partners are recalling the above product as there is a risk that the poppers can become unsecure and detach. This means there is a potential choking hazard.
"We’re very sorry that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."
Which John Lewis Winnie the Pooh sleeping bags are being recalled?
The following John Lewis Winnie the Pooh sleeping bags with product codes 33030501, 33030502, 33030510, 33030511 have been recalled. They are described online as; one white ‘Exploring’ sleeping bag with Winnie the Pooh characters all over and a 2-pack of white ‘Friends Forever’ sleeping bags, one sleeping bag with a single green Winnie the Pooh and one sleeping bag with green Winnie the Pooh characters all over.
- Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Friends Forever (2pack) 0-6 Months
- Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Friends Forever (2pack) 6-12 Months
- Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Exploring Sizes 0-6 Months
- Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Exploring Sizes 6-12 Months
Anyone who has bought the item are advised to stop using it immediately, package the item up, return it to your local John Lewis & Partners branch for a full exchange or refund.
Alternatively customers can return to their local Waitrose branch along with the original order number enclosed in the package for a refund.
For more information you can call 01698 545 009 (9am-5pm Monday to Friday).
