Tesco issues urgent recall with cheese pulled from shelves as shoppers warned 'do not eat'

Tesco has pulled a popular cheese product from its shelves and issued a warning to customers against eating it over fears it may contain plastic.

The UK supermarket chain announced that it has withdrawn one of its popular dairy products from its stores because it may be contaminated by "small pieces of clear, soft plastic."

The urgent recall applies to all of the Tesco Creamfields grated cheddar 500g products with the Best Before Date of 23/03/23. Customers who have bought the cheese have been warned not to consume it and to instead return it to their local store, where they will be given a full refund (even without a receipt).

Anyone seeking further information is advised to contact Tesco Customer Services at 0800 505 555.

(Image credit: Tesco)

Earlier this month, Tesco, Morrisons, and Iceland recalled several food items and issue warnings over safety concerns. Amongst the products removed were the Morrisons Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce, the Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli and Whitakers Lime and Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Inclusions Bar.

More recently, Costa Coffee issued a product recall for its Glass Heart Cup, which was released in January 2023 as part of the coffee company's sustainable range.

M&S has also pulled its Belgian Dark Chocolate from shelves after its packaging failed to disclose that it contains milk. The product is therefore not suitable for anybody for vegans or those with an allergy or intolerance to dairy.

The recall news comes as millions of people across the UK struggle to make ends meet amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. As energy prices soar, folks everywhere are looking for cheap ways to keep warm and how to cut down their electricity usage without compromising their quality of life. Other popular money-saving hacks include shopping at the cheapest supermarket, using homemade cleaning products, and avoiding these costly heating mistakes.