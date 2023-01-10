Tesco, Morrisons, and Iceland recall popular food items and issue warnings over safety concerns

Tesco, Morrisons, and Iceland have issued warnings to customers over fears for the safety of certain recalled food products.

The three UK supermarket chains have urgently asked shoppers to return the following items after the FSA (Food Standards Authority) flagged them as potentially dangerous in its latest list of product recalls.

The request comes just a few months after Tesco recalled these popular chocolate bars from its shelves, having been alerted that their packaging failed to mention they contained milk.

Morrisons Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce

Morrisons is recalling the Morrisons Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce after becoming aware that it contains milk and this has not been mentioned on its label. The product could pose a health risk to anyone with a milk intolerance or an allergy to milk or its constituents, such as lactose. It would also not be suitable for vegans or anyone following a dairy-free diet.

The recall applies to all Morrisons Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce with a use-by date of January 25, 2023.

Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli

Tesco is recalling its Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli because it could contain small pieces of metal, making it (obviously!) unsafe to eat. The pasta is a popular choice for vegans and those with celiac disease, due to its lack of gluten, dairy, and eggs.

The items which are affected by the recall have a use-by date of January 12, 2023.

Mars Dessert Bar

Low-cost supermarket Iceland is recalling its Mars Dessert Bars due to concerns it could contain peanuts and egg, neither of which have been mentioned on its label. Some packs have been accidentally packaged with a Snickers Dessert Bar, which means it is no longer safe to consume for those with allergies/intolerance to peanuts or eggs.

The recall applies to all Mars Dessert Bars with a use-by date of 23 February 2024.

Whitakers Lime and Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Inclusions Bar

Whitakers Chocolates is recalling Whitakers Lime and Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Inclusions Bar because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. Like the Morrisons Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce, the product is a potential health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The recall applies to all bars with a use-by date between July 2023 and August 2023.