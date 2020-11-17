We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For years now, Kevin the Carrot has been Aldi's famous Christmas mascot and has frequently caused chaos in store as customers have been desperate to get their hands on one.



To avoid the same fate happening this year, it’s important to know when Kevin the Carrot will be in store for 2020 as although the toy was back for a limited time earlier in the year, it’s thought that after the Christmas period, we’ll next be seeing Kevin and the family in 2021.

In previous years, the bid to be one of the first to buy the popular Christmas toy has seen people queue overnight outside Aldi stores and even pay upwards of £1000 to get their hands on one so it’s fair to say they’ve been in hot demand since the loveable character was introduced to us a few years ago.

Kevin the Carrot was first introduced in 2016 and we learned about his girlfriend, Katie the Carrot a year later in a 2017 advert. Then in 2018, the vegetable couple were joined in the Christmas advert by their three children – Chantenay, Baby Carrot and Jasper – as well as Pascal the Parsnip, the villain who was keeping Katie and the kids locked up. By the time that 2019 rolled around, the carrot family were free and now this year Kevin is back once again in another adventure in Aldi’s Christmas advert 2020.

To get into the festive spirit, the retailer will be selling Kevin the Carrot toys again this year alongside the other wonderful wares in the middle aisle.

So when is Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot in store 2020? Here’s how to avoid disappointment this year…

When is Kevin the Carrot in store in Aldi for 2020?

Kevin the Carrot is available to buy in-store from Aldi as of Sunday December 6 2020. The announcement will be good news for some who’ve been anxiously waiting for the release date since last Christmas, as many missed out on picking up a Kevin the Carrot Plush Bundle in time for the big day.

In anticipation of the rush to buy the toy, the retailer released a statement to say, “Due to unprecedented demand and to aid with social distancing we are staggering the launch of Kevin the Carrot merchandise by selling online first at 8am on Sunday 15th November and in-store from Sunday 6th November onwards.”

But it seems to little, too late – already! The online portal to buy Kevin opened on Sunday November 16 and more than 170,000 people joined the online queue, with many left disappointed even after waiting their turn. As one Twitter user fumed, ‘Getting up early being in the Online @aldi queue ON TIME AND WAITING for 2 and half hours for everything to be sold out!!!! Come on Aldi do better you know the demand for Kevin!!!!!!!!! DISSAPOINTED TO SAY THE LEAST’

Another wrote back, ‘I was in the queue from 7.15, finally got through at 10…complete waste of time.’

Can you buy Kevin the Carrot from Aldi online?

Unfortunately, it looks as though the flurry to buy a Kevin, Katie & Kids Plush Bundle cleared out all of Aldi’s online stock. The bundle, along with just a Kevin the Carrot toy and loads of other themed merchandise sold out in record time online and hasn’t yet come back into stock.

Some of the hotly anticipated items included Kevin the Carrot Christmas tree decorations, gift mugs, an alternative Kevin & Friends Plush bundle, along with both men’s and women’s Kevin the Carrot pyjamas. Fans also got their hands on red or blue Kevin the Carrot kids’ pyjamas.

All is not lost, however. Aldi has yet to sell out of the Kevin The Carrot Need for Swede book. The beautifully illustrated hardback picture book is still available online for £2.99 and tells a bedtime story of Kevin and his friends as they take to the skies to try and save Christmas.

How to buy Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot toys 2020

Kevin the Carrot will drop in stores from December 6. This includes the giant Kevin the Carrot plush toy dressed in a Christmas jumper and a toy of Kevin dressed in a kilt, so there’s still a chance to score a toy before Christmas!

The in-store release won’t include the Kevin & Friends or Kevin, Katie & Kids Plush Bundle as these are online exclusives. But there’s also likely to be a whole range of merchandise released in stores as it was online. In previous years there has even been Kevin the Carrot wrapping paper, perfect for wrapping the kids’ toys in, but we didn’t see that on the online shelves this year so perhaps it will be in stores when the toy drops in December.

We suggest getting in their early though as in previous years, there truly have been queues around the corner.

One shopper, Helen Lee, said according to The Sun, “Can’t believe I’ve seen people physically fighting over bloody Kevin the Carrot.”

However, one mum took to Twitter to share her joy at managing to secure the toys for her son. She wrote alongside the snaps of the few she bought, including the giant Kevin, “When your 1 mission before work was to get Kevin the Carrot swag ! Mission accomplished”.

Faced with the demand, a spokesperson for Aldi has previously said, “To avoid any disappointment, this year we increased the range by adding new characters such as Pascal the Parsnip, as well as the amount of soft toys available in each store.

“We also limited purchases to two variants per customer so as many people as possible had the chance to buy these products. As with all our Specialbuys products, these are only available while stocks last.”