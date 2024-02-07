6 adorable mini me pyjama sets that are perfect for Valentine's Day (and every night after)
Share the love with your kids this Valentine's Day with these adorable mini me pyjama sets, from just £12.50
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and for many families, that means buying gifts for loved ones. You might have been looking for Valentine's gifts for him, dropping hints about Valentine's gifts for her (that you actually want) or looking for Valentine's gifts for kids to get them involved in the February festivities.
But with so many Valentine's themed gifts available, it can be hard to determine what's a gift worth buying and what's actually likely to end up in a bag for the charity shop within days of the big day.
If you're looking for a special way to show your child you love them on Valentine's Day, but also want a gift with more staying power beyond the day itself, then some matching PJs could make the perfect pressie. We've found six Valentine's appropriate sets, starting from just £12.50, where you and your tiny human can dress alike for a PJ day.
With a print inspired by love heart sweets, these adorable pyjamas scream Valentine's Day, but are just as suitable year-round. With a crew neck and long sleeves, the children's set has cuffed hems to prevent legs and sleeves from riding up in bed and disturbing sleep. You can order a set of matching jammies for your mini me too.
Nothing says Valentine's Day like a love heart, and these satin PJs are covered in them. With a button-up shirt style top and full length bottoms, this set has a silky satin finish, which makes them feel quite luxury. Ramp up the specialness with the fact that these can be personalised with the name of your loved one. You can buy the child's set here.
Who says love-themed PJs are just for the couple of nights around Valentine's Day? Love can be celebrated all year round, especially when you can co-ordinate with the whole family. As well as the women's PJs which are comprised of a short sleeve tee and jersey bottoms with cuffed hem, these pyjamas are also available for men and kids.
Get the whole family in matching love-themed PJs, with this set from Not On The High Street. Available in a range of sizes (kid's sizes go from 6-12 months up to 9-10 years), these pyjamas are predominantly grey and white, so don't feel like a novelty pair, but each set features a subtle red heart and the words 'love lives here'.
OK, so these aren't technically Valentine's themed PJs, but mini me's will love being able to match their dads with a special pair of pyjamas. Each set includes a short sleeve, crew neck t-shirt and shorts set for an adult and child, with elasticated waistband and drawstring to ensure a perfect fit.
Pink is a staple of the Valentine's Day colour palette, and so even though these pyjamas feature aren't covered in love hearts, they still feel very much on brand for any Valentine's Day movie nights. A crew neck t-shirt top, with checked bottoms, means these PJs will be suitable all year round. Better still, you can personalise them!
Make the most of your Valentine's Day themed jimjams by all getting into them early and planning some perfect Valentine's Day telly, whether it's a Disney classic like Beauty and the Beast or Cinderella, or something a bit newer that touches on human emotions like Inside Out or Elemental.
If you have the time and inclination, you could also plan some special meals, from heart-shaped food to a full Valentine's Day dinner. Even if you don't make something from scratch, a little heart shaped chocolate treat from your local supermarket is enough to make the day feel special, if you want it to.
And we can't talk about PJs without touching on the topic of sleep, but how much deep sleep do you actually need? And if you're a new parent, when do babies sleep through the night, and how should you dress them for sleep? Luckily, GoodtoKnow has the answers.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
Calling all grown up Harry Potter fans - a LEGO Sorting Hat is available for pre-order and it features a major first
We're so excited for the launch of the LEGO Harry Potter Sorting Hat, and it might become one of our favourite sets
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Skincare tips for tired mums: Elemis co-founder Noella Gabriel gives us permission to 'do less' when it comes to skincare
Skincare tips from the cofounder of Elemis plus our verdict on the Pro-Collagen range
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
These 12 kid-friendly chess sets (from just £9.99) are the perfect way to introduce kids to the nation's favourite board game
Want to teach your child how to play the most popular board game of all time? Then you'll need one of these kid-friendly chess sets
By Sarah Handley Published
-
9 gross-sounding games your kids will LOVE (even if they give you the ick)
It turns out that kids loving disgusting stuff is a part of their development, so give them a boost in the right direction with these disgusting (yet hilarious) games
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Have you heard of the Mood Bears? These 8 bears won Dragons Den over unanimously, and here’s why your kid might need one
These plush toys are an absolute game-changer when it comes to supporting your child's mental health and wellbeing
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Happy 20th anniversary Peppa Pig! Celebrate with our pick of the best Peppa Pig toys (and most are under £25)
It was 2004, the last episode of Friends aired, Facebook launched and a pink pig came into our lives - yep, Peppa turns 20 this year! Check out the best Peppa Pig toys to buy today
By Sarah Handley Published
-
2023 was the year of the Squishmallow, but here's what we predict will give it a run for its money in 2024
The Squishmallow reigned supreme in 2023, but these are the similar toys that are hot on its heels
By Sarah Handley Published
-
It's official, these are the hottest toys landing in 2024 and when you (and your kids) can get your hands on them
We were at the Toy Fair this week for the unveiling of this year's top toys, as picked by an independent panel of industry experts - here's what made the list
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Nation's favourite children's books revealed ahead of National Storytelling Week - and #4 is an absolute must-have
New research has found the nation's favourite childrens' books, with bestsellers and literature classics making the list
By Sarah Handley Published
-
These are the best deals in the iCandy winter sale
Beat the sale shoppers with our guide to getting the best deals in the iCandy Winter Sale - coming soon!
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published