6 adorable mini me pyjama sets that are perfect for Valentine's Day (and every night after)

Share the love with your kids this Valentine's Day with these adorable mini me pyjama sets, from just £12.50

Collage showing mini me pyjamas for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and for many families, that means buying gifts for loved ones. You might have been looking for Valentine's gifts for him, dropping hints about Valentine's gifts for her (that you actually want) or looking for Valentine's gifts for kids to get them involved in the February festivities.

But with so many Valentine's themed gifts available, it can be hard to determine what's a gift worth buying and what's actually likely to end up in a bag for the charity shop within days of the big day.

If you're looking for a special way to show your child you love them on Valentine's Day, but also want a gift with more staying power beyond the day itself, then some matching PJs could make the perfect pressie. We've found six Valentine's appropriate sets, starting from just £12.50, where you and your tiny human can dress alike for a PJ day.

Love heart mini me pyjamas from Amazon
1. Caziffer Mommy and Me Valentine's Day Pyjamas

With a print inspired by love heart sweets, these adorable pyjamas scream Valentine's Day, but are just as suitable year-round. With a crew neck and long sleeves, the children's set has cuffed hems to prevent legs and sleeves from riding up in bed and disturbing sleep. You can order a set of matching jammies for your mini me too.

Blush hearts satin mini me pyjamas from Not On The High Street
2. Personalised Women's Pink Satin Heart Valentine Pyjamas

Nothing says Valentine's Day like a love heart, and these satin PJs are covered in them. With a button-up shirt style top and full length bottoms, this set has a silky satin finish, which makes them feel quite luxury. Ramp up the specialness with the fact that these can be personalised with the name of your loved one. You can buy the child's set here.

All You Need is Love mini me pyjamas from Asda
3. All You Need Is Love Valentine's Pyjamas

Who says love-themed PJs are just for the couple of nights around Valentine's Day? Love can be celebrated all year round, especially when you can co-ordinate with the whole family. As well as the women's PJs which are comprised of a short sleeve tee and jersey bottoms with cuffed hem, these pyjamas are also available for men and kids.

Love Lives Here Family Pyjamas from Not On the High Street
4. Love Lives Here Family Pyjama Set

Get the whole family in matching love-themed PJs, with this set from Not On The High Street. Available in a range of sizes (kid's sizes go from 6-12 months up to 9-10 years), these pyjamas are predominantly grey and white, so don't feel like a novelty pair, but each set features a subtle red heart and the words 'love lives here'.

Matching mini me pyjamas from Minikidz
5. MINI ME Mens and Boys Navy Cut & Sew & Pipping Matching Pyjamas Sets

OK, so these aren't technically Valentine's themed PJs, but mini me's will love being able to match their dads with a special pair of pyjamas. Each set includes a short sleeve, crew neck t-shirt and shorts set for an adult and child, with elasticated waistband and drawstring to ensure a perfect fit.

Not On The High Street Mummy and Me matching pyjamas
6. Personalised Mummy And Me Matching Pyjamas

Pink is a staple of the Valentine's Day colour palette, and so even though these pyjamas feature aren't covered in love hearts, they still feel very much on brand for any Valentine's Day movie nights. A crew neck t-shirt top, with checked bottoms, means these PJs will be suitable all year round. Better still, you can personalise them!

Make the most of your Valentine's Day themed jimjams by all getting into them early and planning some perfect Valentine's Day telly, whether it's a Disney classic like Beauty and the Beast or Cinderella, or something a bit newer that touches on human emotions like Inside Out or Elemental.

If you have the time and inclination, you could also plan some special meals, from heart-shaped food to a full Valentine's Day dinner. Even if you don't make something from scratch, a little heart shaped chocolate treat from your local supermarket is enough to make the day feel special, if you want it to.

And we can't talk about PJs without touching on the topic of sleep, but how much deep sleep do you actually need? And if you're a new parent, when do babies sleep through the night, and how should you dress them for sleep? Luckily, GoodtoKnow has the answers.

