6 adorable mini me pyjama sets that are perfect for Valentine's Day (and every night after)

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and for many families, that means buying gifts for loved ones. You might have been looking for Valentine's gifts for him, dropping hints about Valentine's gifts for her (that you actually want) or looking for Valentine's gifts for kids to get them involved in the February festivities.

But with so many Valentine's themed gifts available, it can be hard to determine what's a gift worth buying and what's actually likely to end up in a bag for the charity shop within days of the big day.

If you're looking for a special way to show your child you love them on Valentine's Day, but also want a gift with more staying power beyond the day itself, then some matching PJs could make the perfect pressie. We've found six Valentine's appropriate sets, starting from just £12.50, where you and your tiny human can dress alike for a PJ day.

Make the most of your Valentine's Day themed jimjams by all getting into them early and planning some perfect Valentine's Day telly, whether it's a Disney classic like Beauty and the Beast or Cinderella, or something a bit newer that touches on human emotions like Inside Out or Elemental.

If you have the time and inclination, you could also plan some special meals, from heart-shaped food to a full Valentine's Day dinner. Even if you don't make something from scratch, a little heart shaped chocolate treat from your local supermarket is enough to make the day feel special, if you want it to.

