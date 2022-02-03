We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best Valentine’s gifts for kids are sweet and simple; thoughtful little trinkets and treasures that remind them just how much you love them.

If you’ve ordered your Valentine’s hamper, shopped for the best Valentine’s gift for him, planned your Valentine’s meal deal, and even dropped some subtle hints about Valentine’s gifts for her, you might be thinking that you’re all sorted for the big day. But what about the kids?!

Children love a seasonal event that they can get excited about and Valentine’s day is no exception. From learning about the origins of Valentine’s Day to making Valentine’s cards and baking Valentine’s cupcakes, there are lots of things about the day of love that little ones can get involved with.

So, in case you feel like lavishing a bit of love on them, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best Valentine’s gifts for kids. After all, why should adults have all the fun on Valentine’s Day?

We’ve included Valentine’s gifts for kids of all ages, from babies who will likely sleep through their very first Valentine’s Day to young children who love an excuse for cards and crafts and pressies, through to tweens and teens who’ll groan in horror if you get them anything for Valentine’s Day – but will probably secretly love that you did. From toys and baking kits to baby gear and bedding, we’ve got a little something that’s ideal to remind your little one just how much you love them.

Best Valentine’s gifts for kids aged 0-3

1. Guess How Much I Love You Large Nutbrown Hare



If you don’t already have the gorgeous Nutbrown Hare in your child’s cuddly toy collection, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to snap him up – and this one is a bargain right now. Guess How Much I Love you is classic children’s story written by Sam McBratney that follows the charming story of two hares, Big Nutbrown Hare and Little Nutbrown Hare. It has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide has been translated into 57 languages. The phrase at the heart of the story – ‘I love you to the moon and back’ is the perfect sentiment for a Valentine’s gift for your own little one.

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £13.99 £9.00

2. Mummy and Daddy Sleepsuits

If your little one is too little to have any idea what Valentine’s Day is all about, lavish them with a little extra affection via this duo of sleepsuits. With built-in feet and turn-back scratch mitts, they’re crafted from 100% cotton for softness and comfort and they feature the adorable slogan print: ‘I Love Mummy and Daddy’.

3. Peekaboo – I Love You Book

Wonderbly does a huge range of wonderful personalised books for children; the kind of books that kids will want to keep and treasure forever. This Peekaboo book made our list of the best Valentine’s gifts for kids because it’s the perfect way to enjoy some extra loved-up cuddles with your little pickle. You can add your child’s name, which will appear on the front cover and throughout the sweet story. Also, you get to choose a hand-drawn character to represent your little one and you can write a dedication which will be printed on the first page, and even chose from four cover designs and colours.

VIEW NOW – WONDERBLY | £24.99

4. Baby Mori Hearts Hat

Is there anything cuter than babies in beanies? Yes; babies in beanies featuring heart prints on Valentine’s Day! We’ve chosen to include this one because it’s crafted from breathable 30% organic cotton and 70% bamboo fabric so it’s suitable for your baby to wear all year round, not just in winter. It’s the perfect baby hat to stash in your change bag as it rolls up neatly. And the best news – it’s on sale right now for less than a tenner.

VIEW NOW – BABY MORI | £12 £9.60

5. ‘Love’ Organic Muslin Shawl

We love the gender-neutral design of these soft organic cotton muslin squares featuring a stylish ‘love’ print. Designed in collaboration with the artist In No Particular Order, this would make a lovely gift for a February baby. The blanket measures 120 x 120cm so it’s big enough to swaddle a newborn but you can also use it as a lightweight nursing cover or as a burp cloth during winding. There’s also an adorable matching baby gift set (£29.90) and From Babies With Love donates 100% of all profits to orphaned and abandoned babies around the world.

VIEW NOW – FROM BABIES WITH LOVE | £16.90

6. My Hummy Mini

Parents rave about these cute and cuddly sleep aids – a My Hummy is one of the best gadgets you can buy to help your baby wind down and drift off to sleep or nod off again after night waking. My Hummy sleep aids play a range of ‘white noise’ sounds, which babies find familiar because they mimic the sounds they heard during nine months in the womb. The brand is the brainchild of a new mum who found herself blasting a hairdryer at 3 am to help her baby fall asleep. Treat your little one – and yourselves – to the gift all new parents want most one Valentine’s Day and all year round – more sleep!

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £24.99

7. Tiny T Rex and the Perfect Valentine

This cute little board book is definitely one of the best Valentine’s gifts for dino-loving babies and toddlers. The story features Tiny and his friend Pointy, and it’s all about love, kindness, and overcoming tricky obstacles – and making Valentine’s cards!

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £5.30

8. Red Heart Baby Shoes

Tiny baby shoes are just about the cutest thing – matched only by tiny baby shoes with hearts on. These soft leather baby shoes from Etsy are a little cheaper than the ones you can get from bigger retailers and the reviews are fabulous.

‘This is my second pair of moccasins from this shop and they did not disappoint,’ wrote one recent customer. ‘The quality is fantastic and they hold up well on my rough 3.5 year old. Granted, we don’t wear daily, just for special occasions and as slippers around the house occasionally. They’re easy to put on independently. The seller was great about helping me find the best sole for us and they met our needs. I am keeping this shop in my favorites. Thank you!’ Praise indeed.

VIEW NOW – ETSY | £15.87

9. Fun Sounds Love Monster

Little ones who adore the Love Monster books or the series on CBeebies will go wild for this cute plush version of everyone’s favourite huggable hero. Squeeze his hand to hear Love Monster giggle, makes funny noises, and repeat phrases from the show. Suitable from six months to three years.

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £16.58

Best Valentine’s gifts for kids aged 3-11

10. Heart Wooden Painting Stones

Little crafters will love these wooden heart-shaped ‘stones’ – definitely one of the best Valentine’s gifts for kids if you’re looking for a little trinket to help occupy busy fingers. They are excellent value for money for a thoughtful but practical crafty gift. You can paint them with Deco pens or acrylic paint and personalise them by writing little messages on or adding friends’ or family members’ names. You could also add glitter and stick gems or googly eyes on – and then give one to someone you love.

VIEW NOW – BAKER ROSS | £5.95

11. Children’s Wall Art

This cute and colourful collection of wall art consists of four different prints featuring love, play, sunshine, and rainbow themes. You can buy each individual print or collect them all, and you can select the size of the prints when you order – the options range from 5×7 inches all the way up to 30 x 40 cm.

VIEW NOW – ETSY | £8.80

12. Indigo Jamm Hearts Tea Set

This heart tea set is by far one of the best Valentine’s gift for kids we’ve found – especially if you’re looking for a fairly inexpensive item that will have long-term play appeal long after Valentine’ Day has been forgotten. The set includes a tea tray, 10 tea set pieces, and three cute wooden biscuits. It’s a good size for siblings to play with together – the tea tray measures 27 x 27 cm and the teapot is 9 cm high and has a removable teapot lid. It’s suitable for children aged three years and over, and you can get 5% off your first order if you sign up for emails.

VIEW NOW – SCANDIBORN | £31

13. Personalised Valentine’s Gift Box

If you don’t want to spend a lot or go to lots of trouble on Valentine’s gifts for kids, pop a few inexpensive love-themed treats in a personalised gift box. These ones are brilliant for money and the perfect size for some sweets, stationery and stickers to make a memorable but affordable V-Day treat. Each box comes with a matching satin bow.

The reviews are glowing, too: ‘I have purchased three of these for my husband and children for Valentines day and they are so sweet! Perfect personalised box to fill with sweets and chocolates and a card. Just as pictured and the quality is really great! Thank you.’

VIEW NOW – ETSY | £2.49

14. Vertbaudet Pack of 2 Hearts Pyjamas

Pyjamas are hands-down one of the best Valentine’s gifts for kids you can buy. They’re practical and an item you’ll be spending money on anyway – so by going for a heart print you can totally pass off these wardrobe essentials as a little love-gift. In this set you get two pairs of 100% cotton long-sleeved pyjamas for girls. One top has a heart print on the front and the other has an all-over print and ruffles on the sleeves, while one pair of pyjama bottoms is plain and the other has an all-over print too. Th

VIEW NOW – VERTBAUDET | £20

15. Heart Porcelain Mugs

Be quick if you like the idea of these porcelain paintable mugs for a kids’ Valentine’s gift as they’re selling fast. Measuring 9 cm tall, they’re the perfect size for little hands and ready for budding artists to adorn with some creative expression. You can use glass pens and paints (not included) to decorate them and then apply Satin Varnish to seal the design and reduce the chances of it fading when you wash the mug.

VIEW NOW – BAKER ROSS | £6.95

16. Heart with Heart Inside Cookie Cutter

Baking is the perfect activity to enjoy with the kids ahead of Valentine’s Day, so surprise them with them with this Heart-Within-A-Heart Cookie Cutter and you’ll end up with heart-shaped biscuits with a heart-shaped hole inside. Not forgetting, of course, a tiny little bite-sized heart to bake alongside your biscuit. You could use the cutter to cut out matching fondant icing hearts to lay straight onto the top of your home-baked biscuits, or place a red boiled sweet in the heart-shaped hole before baking for a stained-glass-window Valentine’s treat.

VIEW NOW – LAKELAND | £2.99

17. Cotton Rich Heart Print Sweatshirt

At last, we’ve found a brilliant Valentine’s gift for kids who don’t love red or pink! This organic cotton relaxed-fit sweatshirt has added stretch plus a ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem for cosy comfort. The all-over heart print will look as cute on boys as it will on girls and for a full-on love-themed outfit, these matching heart print leggings are sold separately (£5).

VIEW NOW – MARKS & SPENCER | £9

18. Melissa & Doug Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit



Arts-and-crafts activities are loads of fun but they sometimes create lots of waste. Not with this heart box craft kit – it comes with the heart-shaped wooden box included plus all the glue, glitter glue and gems you’ll need to decorate it, along with four pots of paint and a brush. And when it’s time to tidy up, your youngster will have a special place to store their special treasures.

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £12.99

19. Heart Shaped Food Boxes

Whether you fill these with snacks for a Valentine’s Day treat for toddlers or pop clues or sweeties inside for an indoor treasure hunt, we think these heart-shaped boxes are irresistible. You get eight boxes with mix and match lids – so no more crawling into the Tupperware cupboard of doom in search of a missing lid – and they’re dishwasher-safe.

VIEW NOW – KIDLY | £5.50

20. Sylvanian Families Town – Cute Couple Set



Fans of Sylvanian Families – the cute collection of toy animal figures with articulated arms and legs, and enviable houses and accessories – will love this pair of love bunnies. The figures are hand-painted with handmade dresses and they can hold the bouquet – or each other’s paw!

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £21.77

21. Kindi Kids Scented Baby Sister: Pastel Sweets

Meet Pastel Sweets – the latest little sister in the Kindi Kids Scented Baby range. If you squeeze her tummy she’ll blow a kiss! In addition, she has squishy arms and legs and a cute wobbly head. Accessories include a removable diaper, pacifier, and bib. If you’re sending Valentine’s gifts for kids to little ones that you won’t see in person on the day, this is bound to delight a doll fan.

VIEW NOW – SMYTHS | £16.99

22. Creative Tonies Sweetheart

Toniebox is a brilliant screen-free audio device for kids that plays a variety of songs and stories via Tonies – cute little hand-painted character figures that you pop on top. The Toniebox comes with a charging station but it can also be battery-operated and has a headphone jack so youngsters can take it with them on their travels. Creative-Tonies take the storytelling magic one step further – you can upload up to 90 minutes of your own audio via your computer, tablet or smartphone. So you could record yourself reading your child’s favourite story or even ask a grandparent or family member to record a Valentine’s message for your child.

VIEW NOW – TONIES | £11.99

Best Valentine’s gifts for kids – teens and tweens

23. Pocket Heart Hug

Some kids are way too cool for hearts and flowery stuff from their parents on Valentine’s Day. But no matter what age they are, they’re never too old for a hug. Pop one of these handmade hearts in their room to let them know that you’ll always love them, no matter what. You can also add your own message for an extra personal touch. The packaging is eco-friendly and recyclable.

VIEW NOW – ETSY | £3.50

24. Love Pink Neon Light

Neon lights are still all the rage for youngsters so your teen or tween will be delighted with this bang-on-trend Valentine’s Day treat. It’s battery / USB powered and comes with four resusable hooks so you can easily hang it on the wall without having to hunt down a drill.

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £11.99

27. The Cake Factory – All You Need Is Love

Get your bake on with this glorious love-themed cake baking kit – the perfect Valentine’s pressie for a budding star baker. Everything you need to make a show-stopping layer cake is included, right down to red and pink sugar sprinkles, and the instructions are fun and easy to follow, even for kids.

VIEW NOW – BAKEDIN | £9.99

28. Funko 52873 POP Star Wars: Valentines-Stormtrooper w/Heart



Put a smile on the face of a young Jedi with this adorable Valentine’s edition Funko Pop Stormtrooper figure. It’s a very cute keepsake gift for any Star Wars fan and will look especially fab in a bedroom with a pink or red colour scheme. The only problem is they’ll want to collect all the other characters in the range.

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £15.86

29. S wizzels Love Hearts Tin Filled With Pure Shortbread Biscuits



When it comes to the ultimate in Valentine’s gifts for kids, we thought you couldn’t beat a multipack of Love Hearts sweets. But then we found this – a stash of delicious pure butter round shortbread biscuits presented in a keepsake tin. Each biscuit is embossed with a classic Love Hearts message like ‘Hug Me’, ‘Love’, ‘For You’ and ‘Be Mine’. Yum!

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £6.99

30. LEGO Valentine’s Brown Bear

For young LEGO fans, there’s only one option when it comes to the best Valentine’s gifts for kids. This cute brick bear consists of 248 pieces and the finished build has posable arms and ears. The scene also includes a picnic blanket decorated with flowers and heart-shaped balloons, and the bear himself is clutching the ultimate symbol of love; a broght red heart.

VIEW NOW – LEGO |£13.49

31. Heart Cosy Fleece Fun Jumper

This cute ‘Love Out Loud’ sherpa fleece is from the sustainable Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve clothing collection by Cath Kidston. It’s made from 100% recycled plastic but it’s super soft and it has an elasticated waistband and cuffs to keep little waists and wrists warm. It’s in the sale right now and there’s a version for adults too, so you could be twinning and winning on Valentine’s Day

VIEW NOW – CATH KIDSTON | £24