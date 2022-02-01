We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best Valentine’s gifts for him are those quirky, personal items that your boyfriend or husband will truly appreciate.

Finding the best Valentine’s gift for a boyfriend or husband is far from easy – it’s about selecting something that’s just the right mix of sassy, practical and saucy. You want him to feel thought of and appreciated, but also at least a little bit lusted after.

If in doubt, go for a silly gift that will raise a smile – laughter is an aphrodisiac, after all. Failing that, focus on his passions overall. A foodie fella might appreciate receiving a Valentine’s Day hamper (plus you’ll get to enjoy it too – bonus), while a man who enjoys a fine single malt will definitely welcome a decent bottle of whisky as a token of your love.

But whatever he’s into, we’ve made it easy for you. Whether you’re plotting the best Valentine’s gift for your boyfriend or planning to bedazzle your other half with a memorable Valentine’s gift he’ll love, we’ve made it our mission to find the very best gifts for him.

Best Valentine’s gifts for him 2022

So, if you want to make him happy come February 14th 2022, choose something from our ultimate guide to the best Valentine’s gifts for him.

1 . Best Husband Ever Mug

If you don’t really ‘do’ Valentine’s day and can’t be bothered with the fuss of romance and extravagant gifts, then this is one of the best Valentine’s gifts for him to go for. Keep it simple with this practical gift – you might even find he offers to put the kettle on a bit more often. There’s a version for boyfriends too. VIEW AT IWOOT | £7.99 2. Cooling Towel If he’s a gym bunny or sports man, treat him to an ice towel for when he’s hot under the collar. Trust us, active men love these nifty cooling towels. They’re made of hyper-evaporate breathable mesh material which basically means you activate it by soaking it with water. Then, simply wring it out to start the evaporation magic and pop it in the storage tube – ready for placing around your neck when your gym session is over. It’s the next best thing he’ll get to a soothing neck rub from you! VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £8.99

3. Aubergine Stress Ball

We’re not too sure what to say about this except if he’s prone to bouts of stress, this super-sized stress ball in the shape of an aubergine might be just the thing to help him chillax.

VIEW NOW – MOONPIG | £10

4. Personalised Heart Toblerone Bar If he’s got a sweet tooth but doesn’t care for fancy chocolates, make a heartfelt statement with this fab personalised Toblerone bar. It has a Valentine’s Day design on the sleeve and you can add his name, so there’ll be no doubt about who owns this tasty treat – or who has your heart. VIEW NOW – PREZZYBOX | £12.99

5. Personalised Beer Trio

Surprise the beer lover in your life with this trio of beers bearing personalised labels. Add his name and a personal message and ta-dah – you’ve got the best Valentine’s Day gift for him… with some change from twenty quid!

VIEW NOW – MOONPIG | £13

6. London Nootropics Adaptogenic Coffee

If he’s not really a bean-to-cup bloke, introduce him to the joys of a daily cup of mushroom coffee. Yes, you read that right. It’s a blend of fine, micro-ground coffee amd medicinal mushroom extracts – also known as adaptogens that help your body and mind adapt to physical, mental and emotional stressors. What you get is a truly delicious cup of coffee that has added health benefits.

VIEW NOW – LONDON NOOTROPICS | FROM £15

7. Urban Apothecary Coconut Grove Luxury Bath and Body Gift Set

Smellies are always a good bet when it comes to the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for him. After all, who doesn’t love their man to smell lush? This classy set comes in a luxury gift bag that contains Coconut Grove luxury hand and body wash, hand and body lotion, and an alcohol-based hand gel. VIEW NOW – The Hut | £25 15

8. Storm Trooper Beer Overall, this is hands-down one of the best Valentine’s day gifts for him if he’s a serious Star Wars fan. A beer hamper exclusively for Jedis, this epic Stormtrooper Valentine’s Thirst Aid Kit is made by Vocation and contains five imperial tipples (1x IPA, 2x Pale Ale, 1x Pilsner and 1x Stout), an Original Stormtrooper toughened Craft Ale Glass, a pack of beer snacks and four Original Stormtrooper beer mats. VIEW NOW – PREZZYBOX | £24.99 9. Monogamy board game If you’re running short of inspiration, ideas or even the energy to keep the spark alive, try treating him to the award-winning game Monogamy. With more than 400 ideas, actions and conversation opening questions, the board game will hopefully live up to its strapline; ‘a hot affair… with your partner’. VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £26.99 10. Friday Night Curry Subscription They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so if he loves a Ruby Murray, treat him to this three-month curry subscription kit. It contains everything he’ll need – including all the fresh spices and recipes – to cook up a curry storm each month. The first box is sent straight away and should fit through the letterbox. Here’s hoping he’s inviting you round for dinner. VIEW NOW – NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £26

11. Dalton Check Flannel Fleece Dressing Gown A snuggly dressing gown might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you’re shopping for the best Valentine’s day gift for your husband or boyfriend, but most men love a bit of fluffy loungewear. Besides, think of the cuddles you’ll enjoy when he’s ensconced in this. VIEW NOW – BEDROOM ATHLETICS | £55

12. Seaweed& Aeons& Digging& Fire

If whisky is more his cup of tea, go for this 10-year-old Islay single malt. From the same people who brought you Jaffa Cake gin, this is a no-nonsense whisky with a seriously smokey vibe. Imagine drinking a dram outside on the beach around a campfire, and you’ll get a sense of just how quirky this whisky tastes.

VIEW NOW – MASTER OF MALT | £34.95

13. C raft Beer & Snacks Gift for Him



Spoil him on Valentine’s Day with this craft beer hamper. It’s good value for money and comes packed with three hoppy craft beers paired with the perfect snacks – a packet of Savoursmiths Desert Salt & Vinegar crisps, Joe & Seph’s delicious Olive Oil Popcorn, and Cambrook crunchy Sweet Chilli Peanuts & Cashews. To round off your V-Day together, there’s a delicious bar of creamy Montezuma’s Vegan Orange Milk Chocolate to enjoy.

VIEW NOW – HAMPERS.COM | £38

14. Cuisinart Style Collection CWO50U Wine Bottle Opener

If he’s partial to a good bottle of plonk, arm him with the kit to uncork it in style with this bottle opener from Cuisinart. It’s cordless with 8-hour battery life and comes with 3 nifty accessories – a vacuum sealer, a foil cutter and a docking station for keeping it charged. It also comes with a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.

VIEW NOW – AO.COM | £45 £39

15. Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum

If he loves a good rum, this is definitely one of the best Valentine’s day gifts for him overall. With distinctive Jamaican flavours, the Appleton Estate signature collection includes the Signature (£24), 8 Year Old Reserve (£30), and 12 Year Old Rare Casks (£45). But go for the latter if you really want to spoil him. It’s a single traditional blended rum that has been matured for at least 12 years – expect flavours of vanilla, orange, hazelnut, dark chocolate, coffee and toffee. Delish.

VIEW NOW – £39.95 | THE WHISKY EXCHANGE

16. Oral-B Clic Manual Toothbrush



Yes, we’re suggesting a toothbrush as one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him. But this is no ordinary toothbrush. It’s the Clic toothbrush from Oral B and it comes with an ergonomic handle, 2 brush heads and a very snazzy magnetic brush holder. What’s more, it uses up to 60% less plastic over 2 years compared to a regular manual toothbrush, which dentists say should be replaced every 3 months. That’s thanks to the replaceable brush head.

And if you don’t live together, we reckon this might be one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him that you could buy overall. You could even pop it in your bathroom and suggest he leaves it there from now on!

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £52.28

17. Personalised Build Me Mini Figures

If he’s a LEGO fan, this is definitely one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him. Based on the characteristics and interests that you specify when you place your order, they’ll create two bespoke Lego mini-figures and mount them together in a 3D frame – choose from black, white or oak effect. And you can even add a personal message of your choice. So cute.

VIEW NOW – PREZZYBOX | £59.95

18. Sekonda Men’s Brown Chronograph Watch

What do you buy the man who has everything on Valentine’s Day? A smart timepiece, of course. Better than something he’ll drink or shove in a drawer and forget about. We picked this stylish, sports-inspired watch because the warm rose gold-plated stainless steel case has a touch of the romantic about it to remind him of you. So now he’ll have no excuse for being late for a date ever again.

VIEW NOW – WATCHPILOT | £89

19. Smeg Drip Coffee Machine



If he always has a cup of coffee on the go, spoil him on the day of love with this vibrant red Smeg coffee machine. It’s drip coffee but that just means he can make a pot in the morning and refill his cup all day – and think of you each time he does so. In addition, it has a 1.4 litre water tank that can make up to 10 cups and there’s an aroma intensity selector so he can even create richly-flavoured coffee that caters to a range of tastes.

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £175.95