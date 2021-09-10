We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Parents have lashed out over the new Thomas the Tank Engine cartoon movie claiming the train looks so 'menacing' it's making their children cry.

Some youngsters who had been looking forward the seeing the Race for the Sodor Cup ⁠ with Thomas & Friends in an all-action movie adventure – which is slated for a UK premiere in cinemas on Friday 17th September – were left disappointed and even scared after seeing pictures and watching the trailer.

One mum revealed back in 2018 why she loves the new Thomas and Friends makeover.

The face and voiceover of the popular locomotive look different from the TV series version normally seen on Thomas and Friend’s that parents say their children are not happy with the change.

One parent asked, ‘Why have they made him look like Dennis the Menace? It’s frightening. My five-year-old son is so upset,’

Another revealed, ‘My Thomas-obsessed three-year-old said ‘That’s not Thomas!’ A third said: ‘My six-year-old daughter almost cried. She hates it.’

A third unhappy parent wrote, ‘Please tell me it is only this movie the animation has changed for. So disappointing.’

While a fourth parent added, ‘Just show it to my son. He’s so disappointed with the change and voices. He said it’s not Thomas any more & doesn’t like it.’

But some are happy with the change, one parent wrote, ‘Looks great Thomas looks like a good film so much entertainment’.

And another added, ‘Barclay isn’t impressed with the changes but still wants to go and see it x’

The much-loved children’s TV show has been running since 1984 and over the years tweaks to the production have been made.

Thomas started out as a 2D production with original theme tune music. But with the changes to how the programme is made, and to appeal to a different generation, Thomas has in recent years been filmed in 3D and had a revamp of its theme tune.

US toy giant Mattel, which bought Thomas’s owner for £500million in 2011, has masterminded the makeover, turning the characters into children, The Sun reports.

Mattel insists the characters are more ‘relatable for our pre-school audience’, telling the paper, “We appreciate older fans may prefer the version of the TV show with which they’ve grown up.”

Love it or hate it, parents will have to leave it up to their children to choo-choose whether to see it at the cinema.

