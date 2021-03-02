We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Disney+ has fast become a staple in any modern family’s home – with children and parents alike enjoying all the streaming service has to offer.

Whilst there are plenty of kids films on Netflix, they often don’t compete with a classic Disney film, guaranteed to get a laugh from all members of the family.

Though an empowering Disney film may hold a special place in your heart, you shouldn’t ignore the vast number of new movies and programmes available too, with Disney+ adding more each month.

From the latest Star Wars mini-series to a hot new kid’s superhero film – there’s plenty of family friendly options to explore. Plus Disney+’s new adult channel Star boasts some more mature content that is perfect to binge when the kids are in bed.

So when you’re next looking for a few fun things to do with kids consider a couple of these viewing suggestions…

Amazing reasons you need Disney+

1) Classic animated Disney films

The Lion King – both versions

Sit down and laugh along with Timon and Pumbaa in the original 1994 family classic. Or enjoy US superstar Beyonce lending her vocals to one of the greatest Disney soundtracks in the 2019 remake.

101 Dalmatians

For those who want to use their Disney+ subscription to watch some classic Disney films, this is a perfect first one to start with.

Featuring the wickedly mean Cruella DeVill, desperate to steal away the dalmatians for her own sinister purposes, it’s a delightfully fun watch. It was released in 1996, so lockdown is a great chance to introduce it to any of your younger kids who may not have seen it yet.

Beauty and the Beast – both versions

Disney+ offer both the original version of the film, from 1991, and the more recent live-action, which was released in 2017, for subscribers.

All together now – ‘Tale as old as time’…

2) Superheroes: Old and New

Disney+ is the home of Marvel comics and classic characters like Iron Man and Spiderman. Watch all the Avenger films back to back or check out the box-office smash that was Black Panther.

Wandavision is the latest offering from Marvel – a television series that follows Avenger characters Wanda and Vision as they try to lead normal suburban lives.

Meanwhile, younger children will enjoy Disney’s newest and unlikeliest of superheroes – a flying squirrel – in Flora and Ulysses, a new original film added in February 2021.

The sweet tale sees 10-year-old Flora rescue a squirrel called Ulysses, whose super powers lead the pair on a number of exciting adventures.

3) Soul

We love a new release and Soul is a feel-good film that is sure to move the whole family.

Jamie Foxx stars as music teacher and aspiring jazz musician Joe Gardner, whose near-death experience lands him in ‘The Great Before’.

Here he meets soul 22 (Tiny Fey) who helps him reunite his soul and body to return to reality – but not before addressing some of life’s big questions.

Soul won Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score at this year’s Golden Globes. It’s also hotly tipped for Oscar glory.

4) Star Wars classics – plus the new hit show

You can watch every Star Wars movie from the 1977 A New Hope, all the way through to The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in 2019, on the new Disney+ platform.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is the first live-action series of the Star Wars franchise which begins five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983).

The first two seasons were met with high praise from fans and critics alike with a third season expected around 2022. Giving you the perfect chance to catch up on the action within plenty of time.

5) Every episode of The Muppets Show

Disney+ has recently added all five seasons of The Muppets Show. So introduce your younger ones to the world of Miss Piggy and everyone’s favourite furry green frog – Kermit.

6) Pixar Popcorn and their entire back-catalogue

Pixar Popcorn dropped on January 2021 much to the excitement of Pixar fans. The collection of 10 new bite-sized stories features favourite characters from films like Finding Nemo, The Incredibles and Cars.

Watch Buzz Lightyear lead a fitness class with Bonnie’s toys in To Fitness and Beyond or see which member of The Incredibles family wins the fight for the last cookie in Cookie Nom Nom.

Kids can also revisit the old classic Pixar films like Monsters Inc. or all four Toy Stories on the streaming service too.

7) Modern classics and remakes

Black Beauty

Late last year Disney+ dropped their new original film Black Beauty starring none other than Kate Winslet as the voice of Beauty. The new adaptation certainly does Anna Sewell’s classic book justice, with stunning sceneries and great performances from the whole cast. A real treat for young animal lovers.

Moana

Because whose child doesn’t love Moana? If your child is a devoted fan, Disney+ is a way for them to easily get their fix.

Incredibles 2

The sequel to the smash-hit film, which came out in 2018. The family are now completely open about their superhero abilities, to hilarious and disastrous consequences…

8) New Frozen adventures

Disney brought out a new original short featuring everyone’s favourite snowman in October 2020.

Olaf stars in Once Upon a Snowman, a 12 minute short film which sees him first come to life and search for his identity in the mountains outside Arendelle.

The sweet story is perfect for the Frozen fan in your household. Whilst other adventures like Myth: A Frozen Tale, Frozen Fever and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure are all available (and likely to keep your little ones entertained too).

9) Star Channel

After the kids have gone to bed, mum and dad can explore the many new offerings available on Disney’s new Star channel.

This new ‘mature’ section, launched in late February, features plenty of binge-worthy boxsets and classic films. So, you’re sure to find something that the two of you can enjoy.

Our highlights include the X Files, Desperate Housewives, 24 and period film The Favourite.

‘Star Original’ series Big Sky also has people talking, especially with David E. Kelley of Big Little Lies fame on board.

The show is described as an intense thriller that follows two private detectives searching for sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. Though we later learn they weren’t the only two women taken…

10) Old school ’90s movies

There’s a huge archive of 90s films that are brilliantly nostalgic – and that you may not have even known were on Disney.

Look forward to the likes of Cool Runnings, Hocus Pocus, and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids (which is 1989, but close enough).

Freak Friday

Everyone’s favourite Lindsay Lohan movie, right? Disney+ gives us another chance to delve into weird world of body swapping, when mum Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) both inhabit each other’s bodies – learning something valuable about one another in the process…

10 Things I Hate About You

If you ever get a chance to watch with the kids likely taking over, the 1999 classic starring the Heath Ledger is one of our favourites at GoodtoKnow.

11) Upcoming Releases

There’s plenty more series and films to get excited about this March with Disney+ revealing it’s soon-to-be added programmes.

Marvel fans will be pleased to know that new series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is ready to stream on 19 March. The action-packed show follows the two mismatched Avengers characters on a global adventure that will test their survival skills.

Raya and the Last Dragon is another new March release that has been hyped as the best Disney princess film since Mulan.

Whilst the new modern kid’s favourite – Gnomeo and Juliet – is available to watch from 26 March.