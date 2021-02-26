30 best kids movies on Netflix 2021: Family movies to stream right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all love Netflix, but no one likes scrolling the titles working out what to watch! So here are our favourite kids’ movies on Netflix to watch right now.

Give yourself a break from thinking about things to do with the kids and instead put on one of these fantastic kids movies on Netflix to keep everyone entertained.

After months of working from home and homeschooling and with school holidays approaching, treat the kids – and you – to some down time with one of these fun flicks.

Best kids’ movies on Netflix 2021

The Sleepover

Starring Malin Akerman and Joe Manganiello, this Netflix Original film, released in 2020, tells the story of two siblings who discover their mum is a former thief in witness protection. Over the course of an action-packed night, the two kids team up to rescue her, when she’s forced to take part in one final job.

Flushed Away

Created by the team behind Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit, Flushed Away stars so many of our favourite actors, including Kate Winslet, Shane Richie, Hugh Jackman and Sir Ian McKellen. The 2006 film is about a pet rat, Roddy St. James, who is flushed down the toilet by a sewer rat. Down in the sewers, he befriends a scavenger named Rita in order to return home while evading a toad and his rat henchmen.

Turbo

Turbo is about a speed-obsessed snail who dreams of being the world’s greatest race car driver, and gets his chance when an accident gives him the high-octane speed he always wanted. The 2013 movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

Despicable Me

One of our favourite kids movies on Netflix is Despicable Me. In this hilarious animated film, villainous Gru (played by Steve Carell) hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky – with the help of some of the funniest sidekicks in movie history, Minions (also played by Steve Carell). But he has a tough time staying on task after three adorable orphans land in his care.

Bee Movie

Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Renee Zellweger and Matthew Broderick, Bee Movie tells the story of Barry, a worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey. When Barry discovers that humans have been stealing bees’ nectar all along, he gets angry and tries to sue them.

The Cat in the Hat

In this 2003 film, based on Dr Seuss’ book, Mike Myers stars as the Cat in the Hat. The crazy, human-sized feline turns up to surprise a bored little boy and girl who’ve been left at home alone by their mum, and he turns their house into the “mother of all messes”.

Madagascar

In this classic Dreamworks film, a lion (Ben Stiller), zebra (Chris Rock), giraffe (David Schwimmer) and hippo (Jada Pinkett-Smith) all manage to accidentally escape from a zoo in New York, and end up stranded on Madagascar. It turns out animals living in the wild on the island have a very different one to these city-dwellers.

Gnomeo and Juliet

Based on Shakespeare’s classic play, Romeo and Juliet, this animated film transports the story to garden gnomes living in neighbouring gardens. The adorable film stars James McAvoy, Emily Blunt and Ashley Jensen.

The Willoughbys

Maya Rudolph and Ricky Gervais star in this Netflix original film about four siblings with horribly selfish parents. The children hatch a plan to get rid of their mum and dad for good and form a perfectly imperfect family of their own.

We Can Be Heroes

In We Can Be Heroes, alien invaders capture all of Earth’s superheroes, and their kids must learn to work together to save their parents — and the planet. The Netflix original film stars Priyanka Chopra.

Hotel Transylvania

Adam Sandler plays Dracula, the owner of Hotel Transylvania, who also happens to be an overprotective dad to his teenage daughter – played by Selena Gomez. When an unwelcome suitor (Andy Samberg) shows interest, he’s not happy.

Over The Hedge

Another one of our favourite kids movies on Netflix is Over The Hedge. In this animated film, a group of forest animals – voiced by the likes of Bruce Willis and Steve Carell – awake from their hibernation to find their greatest fear has come true, and humans have moved in.

Free Willy

When a troubled young boy is ordered to clean up the graffiti he painted at a marine theme park, he unexpectedly bonds with a killer whale on exhibit – and tries to set him free.

Shrek the Third

The much-loved Shrek and Princess Fiona – voiced by Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz – return with Eddie Murphy’s Donkey for the third film in the Shrek series. In this sequel, Shrek has to find an heir to the throne when Fiona’s father, King Harold, falls ill.

Jumanji

Starring the late Robin Williams and a young Kirsten Dunst, the 1995 version of Jumanji is a classic. When two siblings discover an enchanted board game that’s a portal to a magical world, they meet a man who’s been trapped inside the game for years, and bring the whole board to life.

Monster House

A trio of friends sets out to expose the terrors of a vacant house in their neighbourhood, which appears to have a craving for people — and a life of its own.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Johnny Depp stars as the eccentric Willy Wonka, in the 2005 remake of Roald Dahl’s classic novel. The film tells the story of Charlie Bucket and four other lucky kids who get to have a tour around the amazing Wonka chocolate factory. But will they all make it out?

Labyrinth

In Jim Henson’s classic 1986 fantasy film, Sarah (played by a young Jennifer Connelly) has her baby brother stolen by a goblin (David Bowie), and she has to embark on a quest to rescue him.

The BFG

Based on Roald Dahl’s book of the same name, The BFG is about a little orphan, Sophie, who meets a kind giant, who is supposed to eat her, but instead protects them both from the other terrifying giants. Thus, he’s actually a Big Friendly Giant!

Hook

Robin Williams stars as a now grown-up, workaholic version of Peter Pan in Hook. The film sees him return to Neverland to save his kids from the clutches of vengeful pirate Captain Hook.

Rugrats Movie

When his baby brother Dil is born, Tommy Pickles and his pals, Chuckie, Phil, Lil and Angelica, decide that he’s too much responsibility and try to return him to the hospital.

Space Jam

Bugs Bunny and his cartoon pals get champion basketballer Michael Jordan out of retirement to play in a basketball game against a team of monstrous aliens to win their freedom.

Matilda

Another one of Roald Dahl’s books that has been made into a film, Matilda tells the story of a little girl who discovers she has secret powers that she can use to stand up to the bullies in her life, including her head teacher Miss Trunchbull, and her awful parents and brother.

Madeline

To save her boarding school from being sold, a mischievous little French girl, Madeline, uses her wits to discourage any prospective buyers.

Bratz: The Movie

Based on the Bratz dolls, when high school hierarchy divides four best friends into different cliques, the girls defy expectations and try to bring their groups together.

Corpse Bride

This Tim Burton film stars Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, and tells the story of Victor. Just as he’s about to be married, he is sucked into the underworld by a Corpse Bride who wants him for herself.

The Prince of Egypt

Starring Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes and Michelle Pfeiffer, the Prince of Egypt is based on the Bible story of Moses. Born into slavery but raised as the son of a Pharaoh, Moses has to go against his father and lead the Hebrews out of slavery and into freedom.

A Cinderella Story

Hilary Duff stars in this modern-day retelling of Cinderella. She plays teen Sarah, who dances with her dream boy at the school dance, before being forced to work in the diner for her evil step-mum.

Annie

In this 2014 remake of the Broadway musical, Jamie Foxx plays Daddy Warbucks – a millionaire who takes in orphan Annie and saves her from the clutches of Miss Hannigan and her orphanage.

Happy Feet 2

Mumble the tap-dancing penguin returns in this sequel to the animated musical. This time, Mumble’s son, Erik, is struggling to find his groove.