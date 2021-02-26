30 best kids movies on Netflix 2021: Family movies to stream right now

We all love Netflix, but no one likes scrolling the titles working out what to watch! So here are our favourite kids’ movies on Netflix to watch right now.
Give yourself a break from thinking about things to do with the kids and instead put on one of these fantastic kids movies on Netflix to keep everyone entertained.
After months of working from home and homeschooling and with school holidays approaching, treat the kids – and you – to some down time with one of these fun flicks.
From just £5.99 a month, Netflix works out a lot cheaper than other streaming services that are going up in price at the moment. Plus, if you’re not sure it’s for you, then you can even get a month’s trial for free!
Best kids’ movies on Netflix 2021
The Sleepover
Starring Malin Akerman and Joe Manganiello, this Netflix Original film, released in 2020, tells the story of two siblings who discover their mum is a former thief in witness protection. Over the course of an action-packed night, the two kids team up to rescue her, when she’s forced to take part in one final job.
Flushed Away
Created by the team behind Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit, Flushed Away stars so many of our favourite actors, including Kate Winslet, Shane Richie, Hugh Jackman and Sir Ian McKellen. The 2006 film is about a pet rat, Roddy St. James, who is flushed down the toilet by a sewer rat. Down in the sewers, he befriends a scavenger named Rita in order to return home while evading a toad and his rat henchmen.
Turbo
Despicable Me
Bee Movie
The Cat in the Hat
In this 2003 film, based on Dr Seuss’ book, Mike Myers stars as the Cat in the Hat. The crazy, human-sized feline turns up to surprise a bored little boy and girl who’ve been left at home alone by their mum, and he turns their house into the “mother of all messes”.
Madagascar
Gnomeo and Juliet
Based on Shakespeare’s classic play, Romeo and Juliet, this animated film transports the story to garden gnomes living in neighbouring gardens. The adorable film stars James McAvoy, Emily Blunt and Ashley Jensen.
The Willoughbys
Maya Rudolph and Ricky Gervais star in this Netflix original film about four siblings with horribly selfish parents. The children hatch a plan to get rid of their mum and dad for good and form a perfectly imperfect family of their own.
We Can Be Heroes
In We Can Be Heroes, alien invaders capture all of Earth’s superheroes, and their kids must learn to work together to save their parents — and the planet. The Netflix original film stars Priyanka Chopra.
Hotel Transylvania
Over The Hedge
Free Willy
When a troubled young boy is ordered to clean up the graffiti he painted at a marine theme park, he unexpectedly bonds with a killer whale on exhibit – and tries to set him free.
Shrek the Third
Jumanji
Monster House
A trio of friends sets out to expose the terrors of a vacant house in their neighbourhood, which appears to have a craving for people — and a life of its own.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Johnny Depp stars as the eccentric Willy Wonka, in the 2005 remake of Roald Dahl’s classic novel. The film tells the story of Charlie Bucket and four other lucky kids who get to have a tour around the amazing Wonka chocolate factory. But will they all make it out?
Labyrinth
The BFG
Based on Roald Dahl’s book of the same name, The BFG is about a little orphan, Sophie, who meets a kind giant, who is supposed to eat her, but instead protects them both from the other terrifying giants. Thus, he’s actually a Big Friendly Giant!
Hook
Rugrats Movie
When his baby brother Dil is born, Tommy Pickles and his pals, Chuckie, Phil, Lil and Angelica, decide that he’s too much responsibility and try to return him to the hospital.
Space Jam
Bugs Bunny and his cartoon pals get champion basketballer Michael Jordan out of retirement to play in a basketball game against a team of monstrous aliens to win their freedom.
Matilda
Another one of Roald Dahl’s books that has been made into a film, Matilda tells the story of a little girl who discovers she has secret powers that she can use to stand up to the bullies in her life, including her head teacher Miss Trunchbull, and her awful parents and brother.
Madeline
To save her boarding school from being sold, a mischievous little French girl, Madeline, uses her wits to discourage any prospective buyers.
Bratz: The Movie
Based on the Bratz dolls, when high school hierarchy divides four best friends into different cliques, the girls defy expectations and try to bring their groups together.
Corpse Bride
The Prince of Egypt
A Cinderella Story
Hilary Duff stars in this modern-day retelling of Cinderella. She plays teen Sarah, who dances with her dream boy at the school dance, before being forced to work in the diner for her evil step-mum.
Annie
In this 2014 remake of the Broadway musical, Jamie Foxx plays Daddy Warbucks – a millionaire who takes in orphan Annie and saves her from the clutches of Miss Hannigan and her orphanage.
Happy Feet 2
Mumble the tap-dancing penguin returns in this sequel to the animated musical. This time, Mumble’s son, Erik, is struggling to find his groove.