Popular baby bath seat recalled over choking and drowning risk

Parents and guardians, listen up – a popular baby bath seat has been recalled over concerns the product could pose a risk of choking and drowning.

When it comes to baby bath products, there's no room for error.

The Badabulle foldable bath seat has been recalled after manufacturers detected issues that pose a 'potential risk of choking and finger skin pinching for the child'.

According to a report made by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) on May 18, Batch 051221 of the ergonomic seat contained a warning label that could peel off and create a "possible choking hazard" if a child was to place it in their mouth.

Another issue was found with the gap between the seat and the plastic board, which could cause "finger entrapment" or other injuries should the board separate from the seat.

"The product also presents a risk of drowning as no warning is provided on the risk of leaving a child sitting unattended on the bath seat during bathing. The product does not comply with the General Product Safety Regulations 2005," the OPSS continued.

"The product has been recalled from end users. Retailers supplied with the affected batch have been informed. For further information, please see the manufacturer's website here – babymoov.co.uk – and click the recall notification at the top of the page."

The Badabulle baby bath seat, which hails from Spain, is designed for babies over the age of 6 months or when babies are able to sit upright without aid. Its features include 4 non-slip suction cups for sticking the seat to the bottom of the tub, a 'comfortable wide back rest', and a foldable structure.

And like many of the best baby high chairs and baby bath toys on the market, it has also been made to be visually appealing to infants with illustrations of fish and a blue and white colour palate.

Asda, one of the leading sellers of the Badabulle baby bath seat in the UK, has now asked customers who bought the product to please return it to their nearest store.

"Following the control of our folding bath seats, we have detected in a rare occurrence a potential risk of choking and finger skin pinching for the child. If you have purchased Badabulle Foldable Bath Seat Batch Code 051221 please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt," a spokesperson for the supermarket chain said.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101."