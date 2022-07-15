8 of the best high chairs 2022 - tried and tested by parents

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best high chairs aren't just comfortable for babies and easy for parents to clean - they also look great in the home. To help you narrow down the options and ensure mealtimes are fun for both parent and baby we've tried and tested a range of different highchairs to suit all budgets and design tastes.

A good high chair is an essential part of your weaning journey, which is why it’s so important to choose the right one. Once you begin weaning (opens in new tab), your child will spend a lot of time in their high chair getting used to the different tastes and textures of food (opens in new tab), so picking one that they love sitting in is essential.

We've included a range of high chairs to suit the needs of different parents and babies. There are some seriously stylish investment high chairs that you can use from birth but which last well beyond the toddler years. Others are more affordable and geared specifically to the baby years to make the weaning stage pleasant and fun.

Our panel of parents put the best high chairs to the test, rating them on everything from their aesthetic qualities to how easy they are to clean. They also took into account how much their babies enjoyed sitting in them, whether they represented good value for money, and whether they offered great additional features.

If you're preparing to start introducing your little one to solid foods, you might also be interested in our buying guides on the best sterilizers (opens in new tab) and the best bottle warmers (opens in new tab).

The best high chairs 2022

The Mamas & Papas Juice Highchair is our top choice - it's easily one of the best high chairs we've seen. Offering excellent value for money, a seriously stylish design and the option of later converting it into a toddler chair, this high chair ticked all our boxes.

The best high chair in terms of value for money is the Graco Swift Fold Highchair. Our tester was impressed with its easy one-handed fold, high-quality build and materials, and the flexibility of its different heights and recline positions - all with an afforedable price tag.

When it comes to premium models, the best high chair is the Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair, a timeless design that shows no sign of waning in popularity. It might be expensive, but its big selling point is that it's designed for use into adulthood.



(Image credit: Mamas and Papas)

1. Best highchair overall: Mamas & Papas Juice Highchair A stylish, adaptable and practical highchair that lasts till five years old Specifications Weighs: 5.4kg Age : Six months till five years Reasons to buy + Grows with child + Chic design + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Only one colour - Not the most robust - Can be snug Today's Best Deals VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS (opens in new tab)

Tested by: Kirsty Welsh and her one-year-old daughter, Clodagh.

Stylish? Tick. Affordable? Tick. Easy to clean? Tick. Grow with your child? Tick. The Juice Highchair, from British baby brand Mamas & Papas, seems to have it all. With a sleek Scandi look, dishwasher-friendly parts and a forward-thinking design that allows it to transition from a baby highchair to a junior chair, the Juice Highchair offers multiple features at a budget-friendly price tag.

Voting for it as the best highchair overall, our tester loved so much about this product, from its looks and its functions to its ease of cleaning and its longevity.

The Juice Highchair was tested out by Kirsty Welsh and her one-year-old daughter Clodagh. Kirsty praised the chair’s smart appearance, value for money, and how easy it was to build and clean – and Clodagh seemed to love it just as much too.

'I was not expecting to like this highchair as much as I did! I couldn’t believe how well it went with our kitchen interiors – the exact colour match of our cupboard doors… what are the chances?!' Kirsty told us. 'It offers value for money, it’s stylish, easy to build, easy to clean and it’s not bulky. The chair grows with your child too, as it can then be converted to a toddler chair.'

Kirsty also loved the fact that her daughter was so comfy in the chair, and that clean-up time was fuss-free thanks to the dishwasher-friendly tray.

'I loved the fact this chair isn’t bulky and the padding makes it so comfy for my daughter when dining,” she added. “The fact you can pull everything apart to really deep clean and stick the tray in the dishwasher was an added bonus too.'



(Image credit: Stokke)

2. Best premium highchair: Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair An instantly recognisable and widely popular Scandi highchair that lasts forever. Specifications Weighs: 6.471kg Age: Birth to adult Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Lasts forever + Quality materials Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Need to buy extras - Fiddly to build and readjust Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

Tested by: Grace Holliday, and her seven-month-old daughter.

The ever-popular Tripp Trapp chair is 50 years old, but is as beloved as ever. Created by Norwegian brand Stokke, the iconic chair is made of beech and oak woods, with its solid, sturdy and high-quality materials meaning it can genuinely last a buyer a lifetime. The brand calls it a chair for life, and it’s easy to see this chair becoming part of the furniture for years to come.

Available in a wide range of colours, with complimentary personalisation, the Tripp Trapp is a go-to choice for parents who want a highchair that will not just delight their children, but fit neatly into their home’s aesthetic too. With its clean, Scandi lines and unfussy design, the Tripp Trapp is a classic choice.

It’s not an inexpensive option, as you’ll also need to purchase a number of extra accessories depending on the age of your children, such as a newborn set, baby set, harness or tray. But the chair can be continually reconfigured, eventually ending up as an adult chair that can support weights of up to 136kg.

This promise of longevity is why the product is so popular, as it stands out in a world of baby products that only last a couple of years.

We asked our parent tester, Grace Holliday, and her seven-month-old daughter, to try out the Tripp Trapp to see what they thought.

'The Stokke Tripp Trapp has become something of a cult product amongst social media influencers and everyday parents alike,' Grace told us.

'With additional accessories and parts, it can be used to feed newborns, babies, toddlers, children, and once they're all grown up, even adults.

'Made with European beech wood, Stokke really put their weight behind the claim that it's an investment for life with a seven-year warranty.

'This is a good choice for someone looking for a feeding chair for life, that will blend seamlessly with their adult decor and offer a comfortable and safe seating option for a variety of ages.'

Credit: (Image credit: Graco)

3. Best budget highchair: Graco Swift Fold Highchair An affordable, flexible highchair with a nifty one-handed fold Specifications Weighs: 10.1kg Age: Six months to three years Reasons to buy + One-handed fold + Three recline position + Well-priced Reasons to avoid - Only one colourway - Bulky - Heavy Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

Tested by: Michelle Morgan Davies and her son Finn, 18 months.

If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a highchair but want to buy something that will be comfortable for your child and practical for you, you can’t go wrong with the Swift Fold Highchair from baby brand Graco.

The product’s standout feature is its simple one-handed fold to make it easy to collapse and store, even when your other hand is full. It also offers nine height adjustments, three recline positions and two front wheels for ease of movement around the house. For fuss-free clean-up time, the highchair also has a one-hand removable tray and a dishwasher-safe removable tray insert.

The Swift Fold was tested out by our parent reviewer Michelle Morgan Davies and her son Finn, 18 months. Both parent and child were impressed with the highchair’s comfort and features, with Michelle praising everything from its appearance and easy fold to its sturdiness and value for money.

'I like the smart contemporary look coupled with the comfort for baby and the convenience of being able to store it away, and the quality is apparent, especially in the sturdy build and attractive design,' Michelle told us.

'I'd buy this highchair to enjoy seeing my baby in a stylish and comfortable seat while they explore new foods. The design would enhance a stylish living area.

'It also feels very safe, as a toddler couldn't rock it or easily knock it over. The baby is kept in position by the comfortable straps which are easy to adjust and clip together.

'I'd recommend the Graco Swift Fold to anyone with enough space to accommodate it. It's a safe, smart and comfortable chair that will last through the baby and toddler stages.'



(Image credit: Silver Cross)

4. Silver Cross Buffet Highchair review A functional, stylish highchair that’s packed with features. Specifications Weighs: 7.5kg Age: Birth to three years Reasons to buy + High quality materials + Use from birth + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Bulky legs - Only two colours - Only till 15kg Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

Tested by: Simran Maini, and her daughter Nouri, six and a half months.

The Buffet Highchair is a recent launch from beloved British baby brand Silver Cross. Available in pink and grey, the product manages to be both functional and stylish. It offers longevity, too, with parents able to use the highchair from birth to around three years old.

The highchair offers a four-position reclinable seat depending on your baby’s stage, seven adjustable height positions depending on where you want to use it, and a compact fold for handy storage. It’s also super simple to keep clean, with a wipeable, removable seat cover, and a detachable tray with a dishwasher-safe divider.

The Buffet Highchair was tested by our parent reviewer, Simran Maini, and her daughter Nouri, six and a half months. Simran was impressed by the highchair’s multiple functions, aesthetic qualities and ease of use, while Nouri seemed comfortable in the highchair and enjoyed her weaning journey while sitting in it.

'The Buffet Highchair is really comfortable for your child offering them lots of support so they can focus their attention on trying new foods,' Simran told us.

'It’s also easy to adjust the seat to be at the breakfast bar or dining table height and can be adapted from newborn through to toddler with reclining capabilities.

'Plus, it’s so easy to clean, as all the grubby bits are detachable and are made from materials that are super easy to wipe down and clean.'

Simran liked the chair so much, she has already recommended it to friends and family.

'I would recommend this to friends because it has a really supportive seat so has been great for weaning Nouri whilst she has required extra sitting support,' she added.

'I can see how this would’ve come in handy from the newborn stage too as it fully reclines so it would’ve been great to use for baby while I was in the kitchen cooking. I’d be confident she’d be really comfortable and secure.

'This is perfect for someone who appreciates style and values a secure and comfortable seat that is well-engineered.'

Credit: (Image credit: Chicco)

5. Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair A flexible and functional highchair that will keep babies entertained at mealtimes and beyond Specifications Weighs: 10.5kg Age: Birth to three years Reasons to buy + Suitable from birth + Included toy bar + Compact when folded Reasons to avoid - Hard to clean - Toy bar falls off - Bulky Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Tested by: Isobel Coulson, and her son Louis, six months.

The Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair is a practical, functional and flexible product that’s suitable from birth to three years old. It offers versatility thanks to its three seat positions, including a lie-flat position, and eight adjustable height positions.

The highchair comes with a grey body and a choice of five colours of seat. It also comes with an included toy bar to entertain little ones at mealtimes and beyond. Its tray is extremely wide, which leaves lots of space for your baby’s food, drinks and toys, and it can be removed if you prefer your baby to sit at the table with you.

There are also four wheels, which make it easy to move from room to room, and a compact fold to keep it out of the way when not in use. The highchair’s surfaces can be wiped for cleaning, while the fabric parts are machine washable.

The Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair was tried out by our parent tester, Isobel Coulson, and her son Louis, six months. Isobel was impressed with the chair’s many features, saying: 'I love how multifunctional this highchair is; it feels like we’ve got three products for the price of one! The mobile is great for distracting Louis and keeping him occupied when I'm busy doing the washing-up or cooking.'

Isobel also liked the highchair’s adaptability, wide removable tray and comfortable padded seat.

'It’s quite difficult to find a stylish highchair that looks good in a kitchen; this one looked great in our kitchen but was also practical and safe,' she added. 'Louis loves the mobile which keeps him distracted and means he has something to play with (other than his food!) when my back is turned.

'The mobile and the seat itself are both also adjustable in height, so we can adapt it to his size as he gets older.'

Credit: (Image credit: Vital Baby )

6. Vital Baby Nourish Scoop Highchair A well-priced, incredibly compact highchair that converts into a toddler chair Specifications Weighs: 4.5kg Age: Six months to three years Reasons to buy + Compact + Converts into toddler chair + Easy to assemble Reasons to avoid - Small seating areas - Mainly plastic - Only one colour Today's Best Deals VIEW AT KIDDIES KINGDOM (opens in new tab)

Tested by: Leah Borromeo and her 19-month-old, Riley Roo.

If your kitchen is on the small side and you can’t bear the thought of a giant highchair taking up all your extra space, the Nourish Scoop Highchair from family-run UK baby business Vital Baby is a great option. Costing under £100, it’s attractively priced. It’s also super-easy to assemble and use, with easy buttons to fold it up and store it away.

The chair also offers longevity, as it can convert into a toddler chair as your baby grows. There’s a three-point safety harness to keep your child secure, an included cushion and an adjustable footrest for comfort, and a dishwasher-safe tray for easy cleanups.

The Nourish Scoop Highchair was tested by our parent reviewer, Leah Borromeo, alongside 19-month-old Riley Roo. While Leah didn’t immediately fall in love with the look of the chair, she found it easy and intuitive to use and appreciated the compactness and simplicity of the product.

'This is an adjustable, lightweight, foldable highchair that converts into a toddler chair,' she told us. 'I was pleasantly surprised at how easy to assemble it is.

'It’s versatile - you can take it out of the dining room and use it as a task chair in other parts of the house. It’s adjustable and the footrest is a game-changer.

'The chair is wipe-down friendly and the tray is dishwasher safe. The metal legs feel sturdy and the chunks of plastic are reasonably good quality.

'The Vital Baby Nourish Scoop is definitely for a family who wants a flexible, easy-to-clean option for their growing child.'

Riley Roo also seemed to like it, with Leah adding that 'it's the highchair, and we have tried a handful, that our small one wants to go into and sit at!'

Credit: (Image credit: Infantino)

7. Infantino Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair An eye-catching, shape-shifting highchair that will appeal to babies as much as parents. Specifications Weighs: 6.35kg Age: Three months to three years Reasons to buy + Four products in one + Children love the design + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Won't blend into decor - Bulky - Footrest not adjustable Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

Tested by: Katrina Stockdale, and her son, Raphael, 21 months

Anyone with a child will know just how much space all the baby products you’ll buy take up. That’s why the Infantino Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair represents such great value for money, as it essentially offers four products in one.

The highchair starts as a reclining seat suitable for babies from three months, turning into a highchair for babies six months and over with a meal tray insert. It then transforms into a chair booster and finally a toddler chair.

This product is designed to appeal to babies as much as their parents, with an eye-catching orange fox design and turquoise accents. It also has a wipe-clean seat and a dishwasher-safe silicone meal mat and tray for convenient clean-ups.

The Infantino Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair was tested out by our parent reviewer Katrina Stockdale, and her son, Raphael, 21 months. Raphael loved the chair’s cute design, while Katrina was impressed by how many forms the chair could take, as well as how easy it was to clean.

'This is a playful, sturdy, multi-functional highchair with added extras such as a removable tray and footrest, which is easy to clean,' Katrina told us.

'It grows with your baby with an adjustable seat and the ability to turn into a booster or toddler chair.

'The fun, colourful design will be loved by babies and toddlers. The seat seems comfortable and supportive for babies and toddlers, and it is simple to clean with no hard to get at parts.

'The multi-functional highchair, booster seat and toddler chair mean you don't need to buy multiple products and results in a space-saving product.'

Credit: (Image credit: Koo-di)

8. Koo-di Tiny Taster 3-in-1 Highchair A stylishly-designed highchair that grows with your child Specifications Weighs: 6.05kg Age: Six months to eight years Reasons to buy + Stylish + Long-lasting + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Not foldable - Only two colours - Small tray Today's Best Deals VIEW AT KIDDIES KINGDOM (opens in new tab)

Tested by: Melissa Hernández and her son George, 10 months

If you’re looking for a stylish investment chair that will last your family for years, the Koo-di Tiny Taster 3-in-1 Highchair will definitely appeal to you. Made of whitewash wood and wipe-clean leatherette fabrics, the highchair is both elegant and practical.

Its standout selling point is the fact that it can convert to grow with your child, lasting from six months until eight years old. Depending on your child’s age, the chair can be a highchair, toddler chair or a big kid stool.

A cosy seat pad gives your child support and comfort, while a removable, adjustable tray insert and adjustable three-position footrest offer practicality. Wheels make it easy to move around your home, while the tray is dishwasher-safe for painless cleaning. The straps can also be removed and placed in the washing machine to ensure you can keep your chair spotless.

The Koo-di Tiny Taster 3-in-1 Highchair was tried out by Melissa Hernández and her son George, 10 months. Melissa admired both the chair’s aesthetic qualities and its practical functions.

'The Koo-di Tiny Taster 3-in-1 Highchair can be used from six months until eight years old,' she told us.

'This is a 3-in-1 product because it can be used as a classic highchair, toddler chair or high stool. It comes with a padded seat, removable tray insert and footrest.

'It has a designer, quality feel and a great choice of materials which makes it all the more special, plus it is very practical too.

'It’s a quality product that looks stylish, and is easy to clean, as the tray can go straight into the dishwasher and the straps can be removed and put into the washing machine.

'This is a modern-looking chair; the egg shape has 60s vibes and adapts along with your child.

'I loved the look of the highchair and the way it fitted in so well with the rest of my kitchen.'

How to choose the best baby highchair for you

When making your highchair selection, consider your lifestyle, home and priorities first. If your first priority is to choose something stylish that will blend into your home, there are plenty of products to suit that need, with multiple colours available to complement the look of your house.

If you’re going to invest in a more expensive chair because of how it looks, then consider buying one that can adapt with your child as they grow. This makes a more expensive chair a worthwhile purchase, as you will still be using it well past the toddler years.

If you are on a budget, good news: there are so many high-quality highchairs to choose from, all at affordable prices. You may wish to opt for a highchair that can fold up and be stored away if you have a smaller kitchen.

If you have more space to play with in your home, you might prefer to opt with one that comes with more bells and whistles, such as an included toy bar or the chance to convert it into a booster seat or child’s stool as your child grows.

Why are highchairs important?

Adam Shaw, an expert speaker at The Baby Show and author of How to Grow Your Family, says that a highchair is vital for a baby’s social, muscle and motor skills development.

'Why is a highchair such an important purchase?' he asks. 'The dinner table is such a focal point of the house and a place where baby and parent will spend so much time together.

'It's important to choose a chair that supports baby, aids muscle development and supports motor skills development too.

'The highchair is the only piece of baby equipment that enables baby to connect to and be on the same level as other family members. It's brilliant for social development!

'Try to pick a chair that changes to a child's seat so that it will last for years. We have three versions of the same highchair around our table, each at different heights and sizes. Pick the right chair and it will definitely become part of the furniture!'

What should parents look for in a highchair?

Adam says there are many aspects to consider when choosing the best highchair for you, including safety, adaptability and ease of cleaning.

'You must be able to secure the baby in the chair so they can't easily fall out,' he adds. 'A footrest is a must as it allows for better support and stability, and strengthens muscles.

'It needs to be moveable so you can pull the baby close to the table if you need, or close to you while you're feeding. You should be able to easily adjust all aspects of the highchair so it can change as the baby grows.

'It should also be easy to clean, because weaning gets messy and you don't want a highchair that stains easily or contains parts you need to put in the washing machine three times a day!'

What age should you put a baby in a highchair?

Many parents purchase their first highchair around the time their baby reaches six months old and begins their weaning journey. However, many of the options in our roundup are suitable from birth thanks to nifty reclining seats, so that your little one can enjoy their highchair from the newborn stage.

How much should I spend on a highchair?

There are so many highchair options on the market that the answer will depend on multiple factors, including how many added features you’re looking for, whether you want the chair to grow with your child, and how important the chair’s aesthetics are to you. The good news is that there are many chairs available for all budgets and tastes.