Primark launches click-and-collect service for online shoppers - is your store on the list?

Primark has launched its first-ever online click-and-collect service as part of a trial among 25 of it's stores - but is your store on the list?

The budget clothing and home retailer launched the new service today (Monday, 14th November) but sparked a four-hour outage after its website crashed as shoppers rushed to browse the site.

The popular chain, which reportedly lost more than £1bn in sales when it was forced to close during the lockdown, has finally launched the click-and-collect service to 25 of its stores as part of a trial run so customers can order online (opens in new tab) and collect in-store.

It comes after the store launched a new website (opens in new tab) earlier this year.

But there's a catch....

So far, there are only 25 stores in the north-west England, Yorkshire and north Wales taking part in the trial which sees them provide click-and-collect on child's products only.

Shoppers will have to spend a minimum of £15 to use the click-and-collect online (opens in new tab)service, but there is no charge and each of the trial stores will have a designated click and collect service desk.

"We're working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily," the company said in a statement.

(Image credit: Primark)

Primark click-and-collect trial locations

Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA

Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG

Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA

Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE

Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB

Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND

Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX

Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA

Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR

Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF

Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY

Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX

Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA

Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS

Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB

Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ

Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER

Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA

Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE

Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT

Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL

Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB

Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP

Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY

Meanwhile, Paul Marchant, the retailer's chief executive, said the launch of Primark's click-and-collect service was a "milestone for us and a really important moment".

"We're massive fans of bricks and mortar. We believe in stores and we believe in the High Street. We think click-and-collect is the right proposition," he told the BBC in a rare broadcast interview.

But he is feeling positive about Christmas shoppers, he added, "We feel excited about Christmas. I think we're really well set. Our stores are feeling busy.

"It's the first time for three years that customers have been able to come into the store, mask free, restriction free and really enjoy the experience of being in a Primark store."

All orders will be processed in brown paper packaging or cardboard boxes sealed with paper tape featuring the new click-and-collect branding.

Primark also introduced self-service checkouts to its stores earlier this year in the hope of reducing queuing times for shoppers.