Primark is launching a new website in big news for shoppers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Primark is officially launching a new website that will allow customers to browse what is currently available in stores.

The store announced today that they will be updating their website to include updates on where your item is stocked in store.

The site, which is set to launch officially next year, is ideal for Primark fans who have their eye on something specific, but want to check it’s in stock at their local store before heading out to grab it.

Plus, you can check where the items you’re after are available, so there’ll be no more disappointment, finding out the bargain Primark dress you had your heart set on is no longer there.

The bargain retailer said in a statement, “The improved functionality of the website will allow us to showcase a much larger proportion of the Primark range and provide to customers range availability by store.”

Shoppers have long wished for an online Primark store and we’re forever asking “why doesn’t Primark deliver?“.

While the new website does not yet offer click and collect or delivery options, it is a step in the right direction.

Despite calls from customers during the lockdown, Primark is not set to start selling online any time soon, having confirmed this is what helps keep its famously great prices low.

When shoppers began demanding an explanation as to why home delivery of Primark goods isn’t an option, a simple response was finally given.

‘Our amazing prices would not be anymore,’ a tweet from the official Primark account read.

Nevertheless, the iconic British high street favourite has confirmed it will be moving into the world of the web.

The announcement of its new website comes after Primark had record sales as shoppers restock on fashion essentials.

Following the success of its social media accounts, Primark announced that it intends to give a more customer-facing experience through its website.