The one thing Princess Diana wanted sons Harry and William to do with their own children

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Prince Harry lost their mum over 20 years ago, but there is one thing that she wanted them to do once they got married and had children.

According to Diana’s former butler and close friend Paul Burrell, she made a photo album for each of her sons, and wanted them to show their own kids when they were older.

He told Mirror Online: ‘William and Harry talk about pictures from two albums Diana made for each of them. It was her giving them the story of their lives in pictures and they have their names in gold lettering on the front.

‘When they got married and had children of their own, she wanted them to show them – and I’m sure that’s what William is doing with George and Charlotte.’

While William has probably done it with George and Charlotte, and soon will too with Prince Louis when he’s older, we bet Harry will also be doing it with his own little ones when he starts a family with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The former royal butler also revealed that the three of them used to have a fun Saturday night tradition, when they would eat McDonald’s and watch an episode of Blind Date.

He said: ‘The three of them would nip to McDonald’s for a Big Mac and fries before coming back to watch Blind Date. All three of them would squat on this massive, stuffed hippopotamus Diana had in her sitting room. They loved Blind Date and I’d hear them all screaming things like “Oh don’t pick him!” and “Lorra, lorra fun”.’

Video of the Week

The boys’ love for the fast-food is not new, as last year the family’s former chef Darren McGrady also said she cancelled lunch to take them to the fast-food restaurant.

He said: ‘I remember the Princess [Diana] came into the kitchen one day and said, “Cancel lunch for the boys I’m taking them out, we’re going to McDonald’s”.

‘And I said, “Oh my god your royal highness, I can do that, I can do burgers.” And she said, “No, it’s the toy they want.”‘