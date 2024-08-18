Why people with autism are ‘160 times more likely’ to drown than those without the condition

Figures show drowning to be one of the leading causes of accidental death in people with autism, and we take a look at the reason for this.

There's more awareness of autism symptoms and possible associated Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA) in children in recent years. Although getting a diagnosis isn't always straightforward, it's easier than it was. And, grandparents confused by a child's autism diagnosis are usually that way because they grew up in an era where it simply wasn't recognised.

However, there's still a lot of important issues to address when it comes to people with autism, and a pressing one is why drowning is a leading cause of death for those with the condition. According to a study carried out by Colombia University, autistic people are 160 times more likely to drown than those who are neurotypical.

According to the National Autism Association, the reason for this is because autistic people are more likely to wander. They suggest around 49% of children with autism attempt to wander from a safe environment, which is nearly four times higher than the rate at which neurotypical siblings break away from safety.

They add that a six-year study of mortality and risk association with autism wandering/elopement found accidental drowning accounted for 71% of deaths. One third of wandering children with autism aren't able to communicate their name, address, or phone number, and nearly half of wandering incidents take place under non-parent supervision.

While there's still no firm evidence relating to why neurodiverse kids wander, the Child Mind Institute offers possible motivations for this behaviour. These include:

They enjoy running and exploring and aren't aware of the consequences.

They head to a favourite place they enjoy such as a park, again acting on impulse.

They are trying to escape an anxious situation, such as demands at school.

They see something they like or are interested in and run towards it - this can be train tracks, water, interesting buildings.

They are trying to escape uncomfortable sensory stimuli such as loud noises.

How to keep autistic children safe from wandering

Autism Speaks suggest the following steps to try and keep wandering children safe:

Teach your child to swim . As drowning is the leading cause of accidental death, finding a swimming class to accommodate your child's needs could help put your mind at ease. Secure any pool you might have at your home and/or ask neighbours to cover theirs if they have one. Be mindful of paddling pools or full baths left unattended - any body of water where your child could get into trouble in or near your home needs to be considered a risk.

. As drowning is the leading cause of accidental death, finding a swimming class to accommodate your child's needs could help put your mind at ease. Secure any pool you might have at your home and/or ask neighbours to cover theirs if they have one. Be mindful of paddling pools or full baths left unattended - any body of water where your child could get into trouble in or near your home needs to be considered a risk. Secure your home . Make it difficult for your child to bolt from your home by adding extra security meaning it's harder for them to get out. This could include locks that are out of their reach, battery operated alarms on doors, and visual 'stop' signs that might make your child stop and think before they go any further.

. Make it difficult for your child to bolt from your home by adding extra security meaning it's harder for them to get out. This could include locks that are out of their reach, battery operated alarms on doors, and visual 'stop' signs that might make your child stop and think before they go any further. Consider a tracking device . Something like an airtag could be a consideration - anything they will keep on them that allows you to track them quickly if they disappear.

. Something like an airtag could be a consideration - anything they will keep on them that allows you to track them quickly if they disappear. An ID bracelet . Your child could wear an ID bracelet with your name, telephone number and other important information. Include everything somebody would need to know about their autism and whether they're non-verbal.

. Your child could wear an ID bracelet with your name, telephone number and other important information. Include everything somebody would need to know about their autism and whether they're non-verbal. Keep neighbours informed. The more people aware of the fact your child wanders, the easier it could be to find them. Let neighbours know what your child might be drawn to if they wander, and consider creating a WhatsApp or other text group to let them know straight away if your child goes missing.

