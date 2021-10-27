When can you start wearing a poppy and where to buy one this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With November just around the corner, many are wondering when can you wear a poppy and how to get yours for 2021.

Remembrance Sunday is coming up next month, where the nation will come together to remember those who gave their lives in the two world wars and all who have died in combat since. Every year there are events that take place to commemorate it, from the 2 minute silence to the National Service of Remembrance which returns in 2021. Then there’s of course the poppy wearing on coats to pay our respects. A symbol that her Majesty proudly displays – with the Queen wearing 5 poppies every Remembrance Sunday.

But when is Remembrance Sunday 2021 and what date can you start wearing poppies? We reveal all.

When can you wear a poppy?

Poppies are traditionally worn from 31st October, as this is 11 days before Remembrance Day.

But people have different opinions about when you should start wearing one. Some believe you should wait until after Halloween and Bonfire Night (5th November), whereas others think it should only be worn on Remembrance Day.

So it’s really up to you when you decide to start wearing one, but most people can be seen wearing them in November.

What side should you wear a poppy on?

Tradition suggests that poppies should be worn on the left side. This is because it is seen as a symbol of keeping those who died close to your heart. The left side is also where military medals of honour are worn, which makes it even more fitting.

However, there are some people who say that men should wear poppies on their left for that reason, while women should wear them on their right like a brooch. But as the Queen wears her five poppies on the left, that’s all the confirmation we need on which side to wear a poppy.

The Royal British Legion have publicly come out and shared that “there is no ‘correct way’ to wear a poppy”. And that simply wearing a poppy is merit enough, as you’re paying tribute to the soldiers who fought for our country.

When is Remembrance Sunday 2021?

Remembrance Sunday is the second Sunday in November, as it’s always the Sunday nearest to 11th November (Armistice Day). This year it falls on Sunday 14th November 2021.

On this date, church services, concerts, and televised events usually take place, including the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal firm, plus politicians old and new pay tribute to the Armed Forces community.

“This is a physical reminder of all those that have served and sacrificed, with British and Commonwealth soldiers, sailors, airmen and women represented, together with members of the emergency services and civilians, ensuring that no-one is forgotten,” states the Royal British Legion website.

When is Remembrance Day 2021?

Remembrance Day 2021 is held on Thursday 11 November this year.

Also known as Armistice Day, it takes place on the same date – the 11th – every year. This is because on 11th November 1918, the truce to end the First World War was signed.

On Armistice Day, many people choose to observe the two-minute silence at 11am. The silence is as a tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for their country, and is observed on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 – when the guns of Europe fell silent at the end of World War I.

Where can I buy a poppy in 2021?

In the lead up to Remembrance Sunday, you’ll normally find poppies being sold at train stations, shops, cafes, your local high street and other public places.

Supermarkets like Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, and Aldi will also have poppies on sale. And it’s common for members of the Armed Forces to be outside these stores with their poppy appeal boxes for customers to get theirs.

You can also buy poppies online this year via the official Poppy Appeal shop.

There are lots of different poppies on offer, from the traditional paper lapel poppies, to car poppies, and even sustainable and long-lasting pin badges if you’d prefer one of those.