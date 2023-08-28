Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda hilariously celebrates this rare mum 'goal' - and we all want to know her secret

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Robbie William's wife is winning at parenting after sharing a huge achievement that's got us all wanting to know just how she did it.

Speak to most parents and they will tell you their bedtime struggles when it comes to not knowing how to get a baby to sleep And no matter how many best baby monitors you buy to keep an eye on them, they aren't guaranteed to make them drift off into dreamland.

And Ayda Field has proven she's no different when it comes to tackling her kids' bedtime routine.

The Loose Women guest panelist and American actress has four children - Teddy, 10, Charlie, eight, Coco, five, and Beau, three, with husband Robbie Williams.

You can try the best cot mattress or best cot bed and if your child doesn't want to sleep, it's going to be a long night.

But Ayda has shared her parenting breakthrough with fans on Instagram.

She uploaded a hilarious video of her dancing to a track called Walk It Out by Unk and she can be seen busting out some 'Walk Like an Egyptian' moves, along with star jumps and moonwalking backwards as she celebrates her rare achievement.

Ayda hilariously captioned it, "Me, after tucking all of my kids in bed without a single tantrum (and there is still daylight!!)"

And fans are keen to know her secret, with one fan wring, "Wow, how did you do that? I only have two but I don't usually succeed in putting them to bed and still have daylight."

Another fan wrote, "Well done you! I was standing at the top of the stairs naked trying to get mine upstairs for 20mins! Then drama ensued."

Others have shared her joy, one wrote, "Well done. I hope you had a great evening."

Another fan said, "Omg it’s literally like that isn’t it?! Freedom."

While someone else added, "Goals".

Ayda has not yet shared her secret and there's also no indication whether she had to deal with a baby waking at 5am but there's no denying from fan reactions that it's an impressive feat.

But one mum admitted she missed these moments now her kids are older. "How I miss these moments. I am at the stage that they stay up longer than I do... have mercy," she wrote.

Ayda has previously shared how Robbie gets involved at bedtime when he's not touring, with an adorable clip of him singing his hit Angels, with his kids even singing along too.

She sweetly filmed the interactions from the bathroom and captioned it, "Daddy’s Home. Aw xx (imagine my surprise in the bathroom :)"

And fans' hearts are melting - one fan commented, "A dad just being a dad is so lovely."

