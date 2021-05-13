We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...

Who is on Loose Women today? It’s often a question we ask ourselves, as weekday TV wouldn’t be the same without the regular daily fix of ITV daytime show Loose Women – as when it’s cancelled because of the horse racing viewers definitely notice.

Those who have ITV switched on all morning will have the benefit of tuning in to Lorraine, followed by This Morning and then Loose Women for bumper episodes featuring celebrity guests, the latest news, and fashion plus cookery segments.

The lunchtime chat show is currently in its ninth season, after launching in 1999. It features a rotating panel that is made up of women from the entertainment and journalism worlds who discuss issues from a female perspective. Among the topics regularly covered are politics, current affairs, and the latest gossip. They are joined daily by celebrity guests and faces behind the headlines, and in the past, the Loose Women panelists sparked anger among viewers with their discussion of Chrissy Teigen’s baby loss.

Loose Women scooped Best Daytime Programme at the RTS awards and if you’re wondering who is on Loose Women today, fear not as we have the answers…

Who is on Loose Women today?

Thursday, 13th May will see the return of the Loose Men panel, with Richard Madeley, Jordan Banjo, Robert Rinder, and Martin Kemp leading the lunchtime discussions in absence of the regular Loose Women rotating line up.

This all-male panel returns after a successful run last November but will feature some fresh faces to mark Mental Health Awareness Week this Thursday, 12.30 pm-1.30 pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

ITV shared the news of its return when it tweeted a snippet of the show and captioned it, ‘#LooseMen returns! Join @richardm56, @Jordan_Banjo, @RobbieRinder and @realmartinkemp to mark Mental Health Awareness Week this Thursday, 12.30 on ITV and ITV Hub https://link.itv.com/LWtwt’

Who are today’s Loose Women guests?

The Loose Women panel have different celebrity guests each day and you can find out which stars will be appearing on the show as they are announced towards the end of the previous day’s segment so listen carefully just before 1.30pm where the women will tease who they will have joining them on the following days’ show.

The show often tweets details of its guests and asks viewers to get involved with its daily polls – as they ask you for your thoughts on the talked-about topics.

Who are the Loose Women?

Loose Women has a wide range of Loose Ladies on its line up, which is rotated depending on their availability.

The 2021 Loose Women panelists include Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, and Coleen Nolan, plus Charlene White, who quit the press awards panel after racism statement, and who is the newest Loose Women host.

There is also Christine Lampard, who has just given birth to her second child and long-term Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha.

There there’s Queen of ‘Tap to Tidy’ Stacey Solomon, Linda Robson and Janet Street Porter.

Plus, Brenda Edwards who revealed she put on a stone and a half on in lockdown, Jane Moore, Gloria Hunniford, Denise Welch who recently warned viewers after she fell victim to a scam.

And finally Carol McGiffin, Kelle Bryan, Judi Love, Penny Lancaster and Frankie Bridge.

Who were the first Loose Women?

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha were the first and original Loose Women presenters on the show. Nadia left in 2002, after the birth of her first child before returning again and Kaye kept the role for the first ten series until the end of 2006, when she left to go on maternity leave and came back in the years that followed.

How can I watch today’s Loose Women?

You can watch today’s Loose Women ad free now, online at the ITV hub, alternatively, if you subscribe to Britbox the shows are available to stream there.