Supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury's have recalled baby milk over fears it contains plastic.

Supermarkets including Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Asda have issued a warning to parents asking them to return some baby milk to stores for a refund after fears it could cause a choking hazard.

The food product recall notice issued by Nestlé UK is alerting shoppers who might have purchased the SMA Wysoy Infant Formula, as some batches may contain small pieces of plastic.

Anyone who isn’t breastfeeding their baby could potentially be affected if they have purchased the item from the following stores.

The product is known to be sold in Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned on its website, ‘Nestlé UK is recalling SMA Wysoy Infant Formula because some cans have been found to contain pieces of blue plastic. The presence of blue plastic makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a potential choking hazard to babies.’

Shoppers are urged to check for 800-gram packs with the batch codes 025057651Z, 025057652Z, and 025157651Z before looking to feed their babies by mixing the milk and putting it in the best bottle warmers.

Affected packs also have the best before dates of June 2022 and September 2022.

Customers who find they have purchased this product can return it to stores for a full refund or contact UK SMA Careline on 0800 081 8180 to arrange or refund or get more information.

When a problem is spotted with a food item, it can be “recalled” or “withdrawn”. When it is “withdrawn”, the product is removed from shelves.

Meanwhile, if you think your baby or child is choking here’s what you can do using basic first aid knowledge.

Other products to be recently recalled from supermarket shelves include PepsiCo Smiths Snaps Spicy Tomato crisps, due to a possible choking hazard as some crisps may be undercooked.

The crisps can be found in Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s stores and on Ocado.

The Food Standards Agency website states: “PepsiCo is recalling Smiths Snaps Spicy Tomato Flavour 8 x 13g multipack bags because some batches may be under-cooked and the crisp noticeably harder than usual. The product may present a choking hazard and is unsafe to eat.”

The multi bags with the best before the date of May 29, 2021, are known to be affected. Anyone who has bought the affected product should not eat it and can call the Consumer Care Line on 0800 274777.

Merchant Gourmet Red and White Quinoa sold in stores including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Ocado. This is because it contains barley (gluten) and wheat (gluten) not listed on the label. This could cause a potential risk for those with an allergy or intolerance.