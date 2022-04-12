Tesco shoppers warned ‘do not eat these biscuits’ after urgent recall

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco has issued a recall for some packets of its Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits, advising customers not to eat them.

Tesco has recalled a batch of its own-brand biscuits due to concerns that they may contain metal fragments. Customers have been advised not to eat the pulled items and instead return them to the store for a full refund.

The products in question are 160g Digestive Biscuits and are expected to expire in March 2023.

The Food Standards Agency issued a recall notice, advising customers not to touch the recalled biscuits, in a statement that read, “This product may contain small pieces of metal which makes it unsafe to eat.

“If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

If you have a packet of biscuits that fits that description in your cupboard, you won’t need a receipt to claim your refund since Tesco will accept the item back without proof of purchase.

Customers who are concerned about the biscuits should call Tesco’s customer support hotline at 0800-505-555.

The stark warning comes after Kinder issued a recall warning on their iconic Kinder Surprise eggs amid salmonella fears ahead of Easter.

“We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert,” the Food Standards Agency Head of Incidents said in a statement.

“It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.”

This is far from the first time that major retailers have had to issue product recalls. Tesco and Sainsbury’s had also recalled baby milk due to concerns about choking hazards, and supermarkets also recalled yoghurt, cake, and cereal due to concerns over metal contamination.