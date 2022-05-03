Lidl issues ‘do not drink’ beer warning in urgent recall over chemical error

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl has issued an urgent recall of the Starovice Czech Lager because it contains sulphur dioxide that is not listed on the label.

Tesco customers were recently advised to ‘not eat biscuits’ following an emergency recall. Now, Lidl has followed suit, pulling Starovice Czech Lager 5.0 % from stores with a best before date of October 16 2022.

Lidl advises all customers who are hypersensitive to sulphur dioxide or sulphites not to drink this lager. Instead, you should return it to the nearest store for a full refund.

Sulfites can trigger allergy-like reactions, with symptoms including wheezing in people with asthma, hayfever, and hives. Sulfites have the potential to produce anaphylaxis, the most serious type of allergic reaction, in extremely rare circumstances.

The bargain store said in a notice on its website, “Lidl GB is recalling Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%, 500ml with Best Before Date 16.10.2022 only, due to undeclared sulphur dioxide which is an allergen. If you have bought the above product, and have an allergy or intolerance to sulphur dioxide, we advise you not to drink it.

“Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt. Other Best Before Dates or other Starovice products are not affected by this recall.”

Customers should contact Lidl at 0370 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk if they are concerned or have any questions.If you’ve experienced any allergic reactions after drinking the lager, seek advice from a doctor. Credit: Getty Images

You won’t need your receipt to get your money back since the supermarket has recalled the product.

If you’re still unsure, visit the websites of the Food Standards Agency and the Chartered Trading Standards Institute for more advice.