Is there a hosepipe ban in the UK? Here's what your regional water company have said

As temperatures across the UK soar, many are speculating about the possibility of a hosepipe ban.

We all look forward to a bit of sunshine, but in the current heatwave it's hard to think about much other than how to keep the house cool (opens in new tab) and how to sleep in the heat (opens in new tab). And while some of us may have resorted to sheltering from the scorch indoors - keeping the windows and curtains closed (opens in new tab) - for others the best remedy is to take a dip in the paddling pool or enjoy the heat while watering the garden

But with rumours circling of a hosepipe ban, there's a risk these simple pleasures could be taken away as the heatwave goes on. We've done some digging and have all the details on whether there will be a hosepipe ban in the UK.

Is there a hosepipe ban in the UK?

No, there is currently no hosepipe ban in the UK, according to Hosepipeban.org. However, water companies are asking customers to be careful with their water usage at a time of increased demand.

The rising temperatures across the UK are resulting in increased water usage, as people water their gardens and fill up their paddling pools. However, water companies can assess reservoir and river levels to determine when water supply is running low and, at the moment, they have determined that there is no need for a hosepipe ban in the UK.

Get outside, Get Water Fit & Get the most out of your garden this summer ☀️ 🍂 Grass turning brown is okay for a few weeks, it soon bounce back!💧 Use a watering can.🌻 Water your plants in off-peak times.🌧️ Invest in a water butt.How do you keep your garden in good shape? pic.twitter.com/DkxTtt3NORJuly 18, 2022 See more

With that being said, there has been much speculation recently as to whether a hosepipe ban may be on the horizon. Channel 5 presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije - filling in for Jeremy Vine (opens in new tab) - brought up the topic on July 13, and guests Andrew Pierce and Nina Myskow were opposed to the suggestion.

Pierce blamed the water companies for the UK's struggles with drought - claiming that leaks going unfixed by the companies are why so much water is wasted - while Myskow said water company bosses are 'fat cats' who are 'lining their pockets'.

Amid the speculation, however, no water companies have introduced a hosepipe ban, instead sharing advice and tips to help their customers save water.

Hosepipe ban: Region by region

Anglian Water

Although there is no hosepipe ban, Anglian Water - which provides over four million customers with drinking water across the East of England - has advised people to use water wisely this summer.

Sarah Castelvecchi, water saving manager at Anglian Water said, “We want everyone to enjoy the fabulous sunshine and being outdoors, however we would like to ask everyone to think about how they are using their water.

Paddling pools are the go-to cooler, but a standard pool can use up to 400 litres of water – that's four full water butts. It would be great if people could reuse the water on their gardens, instead of from the tap, as their plants will be hot too!”

To find out more details visit - anglianwater.co.uk (opens in new tab)

A post shared by Anglian Water 💧 (@anglianwater) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water

Dŵr Cymru (Welsh Water) has also recommended ways of saving water in the garden this summer, including using a watering can instead of a garden sprinkler, collecting rainwater for use in the garden with a water butt and adding water retention crystals to pots, tubs and hanging baskets to help keep compost moist.

To find out more details visit - dwrcymru.com (opens in new tab)

Hafren Dyfrdwy

Hafren Dyfrdwy provides water for those living in Wales near the meeting point of Dee Valley Water and Severn Trent.

James Jesic, managing director of Hafren Dyfrdwy, has urged customers to save water for its essential uses, such as washing and cooking, saying "Our region has seen a dry start to the year, with less rainfall than we would usually expect between April and June.

The current heatwave combined with the dry weather means that reservoir levels are lower than we would like them to be at this time of year. Although we have no current plans for a hosepipe ban, we are continuing to monitor the situation closely."

He adds that everyone needs to be 'mindful' of their water usage.

To find out more details visit - hdcymru.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Northumbrian Water

Northumbrian Water has not yet said anything about plans to introduce a hosepipe ban, but they do offer a few tips to help their customers cut back on water usage, including making sure you don't fill your paddling pool all the way to the top and reusing the water to water the garden.

To find out more details visit - nwl.co.uk (opens in new tab)

With so much advice flying about regarding the heatwave, we will keep our ask simple☀️Please #UseWaterWisely.A few simple little things can go a long way.It all helps to keep the water flowing & there are loads of other easy tips at https://t.co/QQCCCYyZKDStay safe! pic.twitter.com/vgz6U3lWSOJuly 18, 2022 See more

Severn Trent Water

Severn Trent is reminding its customers that it takes 12 hours to get water from reservoir to tap, and asks people to reduce their water usage to help them meet demand.

Heather Hateley, water efficiency manager at Severn Trent, has said "With so many more people still working from home and the school holidays just over the horizon, loads of families are getting the paddling pools out and hooking up their hosepipes, sprinklers and pressure washers to get their gardens looking lovely.

"It’s these activities that can cause such a jump in demand so we’re asking everyone to reuse water wherever possible."

However whilst caution is encouraged, no hosepipe ban is planned to be imposed.

To find out more details visit - stwater.co.uk (opens in new tab)



South West Water

South West Water hasn't said anything about imposing a hosepipe ban, though they do encourage their customers to take part in their #Save5Litres challenge and share their water saving tips on social media, to help reduce demand at a time when demand for water is higher than usual.

To find out more details visit - southwestwater.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Southern Water

Southern Water is also asking customers to monitor their water usage, and has taken to Twitter to ask people to have a short shower instead of a bath and waiting until the dishwasher is full before switching it on.

To find out more details visit - southernwater.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Water, wonderful water! Here’s our Water Strategy Manager, Nick Price, talking about what we’re doing to protect our most precious resource, when demand is high. He’s got a few top tips to help #ReduceYourUse and save money too this #heatwave… pic.twitter.com/wjuPl6NVaZJuly 18, 2022 See more

Thames Water

Although Thames Water have said they're not expecting to introduce restrictions on water use this summer, they ask their customers in London to remain responsible with their usage.

Andrew Tucker, water demand reduction manager at Thames Water, said: “During spells of hot weather, water usage can often rocket, with hoses and sprinklers watering gardens and paddling pools filled. That makes it even more important to be mindful of water usage to ensure there’s enough to go around for everyone.”

To find out more details visit - thameswater.co.uk (opens in new tab)

United Utilities

United Utilities, which supplies water in the North West, have not said anything about plans to introduce a hosepipe ban, but they do ask that their customers conserve water as well as look after their gardens.

On Twitter (opens in new tab), they have said "Running the tap to get cool water? Collect it in a jug, you can use this later for watering houseplants, or pop it in a bowl for wildlife who may also be struggling for water in this heatwave."

To find out more details visit - unitedutilities.com (opens in new tab)

Wessex Water

Although no hosepipe ban has been introduced by Wessex Water, on their website they urge customers to 'reel in that hosepipe and use a watering can to save water this summer'.

They also advise people to wash their car with a bucket of water instead of a hosepipe and cover paddling pools when they're not in use to avoid evaporation.

To find out more details visit - wessexwater.co.uk (opens in new tab)

You don’t have to give up the things you love to save water this summer 🌞Have the same amount of fun and #SaveEveryDrop by switching to garden toys that require less water and remember to reuse padding pool water on your plants 💧#WatersWorthSaving pic.twitter.com/WYkskBKZzjJuly 15, 2022 See more

Yorkshire Water

Though there is no hosepipe ban in place at the moment, Yorkshire Water has said it can't rule out restrictions over the summer.

Neil Dewis, head of water at Yorkshire Water, told the BBC (opens in new tab) "We came into March with stocks very nearly full, as we'd expect. It doesn't feel like it's been a great summer, but there's been barely any rainfall since then, that's why stocks are currently low."

He added that restrictions were 'just one of the tools' the company could use.

To find out more details visit - yorkshirewater.com (opens in new tab)

What usually happens with a hosepipe ban?

Hosepipe bans prohibit the use of outside hoses for a certain period as a way of controlling how much water households use. If you break the rules, you can be prosecuted in a criminal court and fined up to £1,000.

The last official hosepipe ban in the UK was in 2018. It was enforced by United Utilities on August 5 and affected around 7m people.

