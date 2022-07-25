The bargain essential for making sure luggage isn't lost in airport chaos

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're anxious about jetting off on holiday this summer (opens in new tab) for fear of losing your luggage then there's a bargain essential for helping to make sure your suitcases aren't lost.

Forget trying to cram all your outfits into hand luggage while not exceeding the kilos to stone (opens in new tab) weight restrictions or if you're planning on using a luggage hack (opens in new tab) only to worry that your cases might not even board the flight, an Apple AirTag could be the vital accessory you need this summer for keeping tabs on where your belongings are at all times.

Apple AirTags are designed to keep your valuables safe or help locate your keys but shoppers have praised their effectiveness at tracking a lost luggage bag in seconds.

Some savvy travellers have been attaching an Apple AirTag to the inside of their suitcase before its checked in at the airport and loaded onto the conveyor belt for the plane's hold. As despite regular luggage tags and luggage airport labels being secured to the outside of your suitcase, there is a risk of these tags going missing or getting ripped off completely during transit.

Well no more, as an Apple AirTag could help reunite you with your lost luggage and they're currently on offer at Amazon...

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag | Was £29 NOW £27 | Amazon.co.uk This versatile item finder will help you to keep track of the items that matter most - find your keys, wallet and even your travel suitcase with the AirTag bluetooth item finder. Simple Set-up: a one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad. Enter a name for your AirTag, attach it to the item you want to track and you’re good to go.

You can also purchase an AirTag loop (sold separately) so that you can easily attach the tag to your luggage via the inside straps or zips for extra peace of mind, that way, should your suitcase split open, the tag will remain firmly attached to the luggage.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag loop | £25 | Currys.co.uk Attach your AirTag to your bag with the lightweight and durable Apple AirTag Loop.



The enclosure fits snuggly and securely around your AirTag (sold separately), so there's no need to worry about it coming loose. Apple AirTag sold separately.



What does an Apple AirTag do?

An Apples AirTag is a super easy way to keep track of your belongings and valuable and locate where they are. Whether you attach it to your keys, backpack or suitcase, it will track exactly where the item is and give you an approximate distance from your device using the Find My App.

The device piggybacks off the location data of nearby Apple devices by emitting a continuous Bluetooth signal, which is then viewable by the tag's owner.

Is the Apple AirTag worth it?

Shoppers have said the Apple AirTag is worth it - with many praising it as an invaluable and easy-to-use accessory to reunite you with your misplaced possessions.

One shopper wrote, "Mine worked a treat!!"

Another shopper added, "They do work, I've just returned from abroad and I tracked my case, I knew exactly where it was at all times."

A third shopper explained, "Any iPhone in the world will pick up the AirTags signal, this then reports back to apple with a location. I have 4 and they are amazing (we even fitted one to our dogs collar)."

And a fourth added, "Need one of these to find the remote control for the tv after the grandchildren have been round!"

Simply set it up and it's ready to use, and the Precision Finding tool can help you quickly locate misplaced items. But be warned that it cannot help find items already lost - the tag must have been attached to your belongings before it goes missing or it won't work.

Concerns had been raised over people using them to track other people and Apple issued a statement confirming it was working with law enforcement and planned to roll out additional software updates to help users become aware on any locate unknown AirTags that are following them.

"Based on our knowledge and on discussions with law enforcement, incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each instance is one too many," it said.

How long does an Apple AirTag last?

An Apple AirTag is fitted with an integrated battery that should last for around 365 days before needing a replacement. The battery life will vary depending on how often you use it - how often you use the Find My App to zero in on it's exact location. If the tag is simply just on standby and not being tracked, the battery will last longer.