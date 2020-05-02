Convert kilos to stone with our easy weight converter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Want to convert kilos to stone to find out how much you weigh? Or maybe you're battling with strict baggage allowance limits before you go on holiday?

Convert kilos to stone with our handy kilos to stone converter – a simple and easy to use chart. While it can’t help you decide what to ditch if your suitcase is just too heavy, it will tell you how far over the limit you are!

If you’re about to embark on a diet, one thing you’ll need to do way before you hit the supermarket for healthy fruit and veg, and fork out for that gym membership, is to work out how much weight you actually want to lose. With different measurements it can be hard to know what you actually weigh – that’s where a kilos to stone weight convertor comes in handy.

If you need a quick way to find out what something weighs in stones and pounds instead of kilograms, all you need to do is keep our easy-to-use guide handy and you’ll never need to start working out tricky kilos to stone conversions again!

It couldn’t be easier to use. All you have to do is find the weight on the chart and it’ll tell you how much the weight is in the other metric. This is particularly useful for when you want to work out your BMI, which you can do using our BMI tool.

So what are you waiting for? Start using our handy kilos to stone table now!

Kilos to stone

kg stone/lbs kg stone/lbs kg stone/lbs 38.1 6.0 68.0 10.10 98.0 15.6 38.6 6.1 68.5 10.11 98.4 15.7 39.0 6.2 68.9 10.12 98.9 15.8 39.5 6.3 69.4 10.13 99.3 15.9 39.9 6.4 69.9 11.0 99.8 15.10 40.4 6.5 70.3 11.1 100.2 15.11 40.8 6.6 70.8 11.2 100.7 15.12 41.3 6.7 71.2 11.3 101.2 15.13 41.7 6.8 71.7 11.4 101.6 16.0 42.2 6.9 72.1 11.5 102.1 16.1 42.6 6.10 72.6 11.6 102.5 16.2 43.1 6.11 73.0 11.7 103.0 16.3 43.5 6.12 73.5 11.8 103.4 16.4 44.0 6.13 73.9 11.9 103.9 16.5 44.5 7.0 74.4 11.10 104.3 16.6 44.9 7.1 74.8 11.11 104.8 16.7 45.4 7.2 75.3 11.12 105.2 16.8 45.8 7.3 75.7 11.13 105.7 16.9 46.3 7.4 76.2 12.0 106.1 16.10 46.7 7.5 76.7 12.1 106.6 16.11 47.2 7.6 77.1 12.2 107.0 16.12 47.6 7.7 77.6 12.3 107.5 16.13 48.1 7.8 78.0 12.4 108.0 17.0 48.5 7.9 78.5 12.5 108.4 17.1 49.0 7.10 78.9 12.6 108.9 17.2 49.4 7.11 79.4 12.7 109.3 17.3 49.9 7.12 79.8 12.8 109.8 17.4 50.3 7.13 80.3 12.9 110.2 17.5 50.8 8.0 80.7 12.10 110.7 17.6 51.3 8.1 81.2 12.11 111.1 17.7 51.7 8.2 81.6 12.12 111.6 17.8 52.2 8.3 82.1 12.13 112.0 17.9 52.6 8.4 82.6 13.0 112.5 17.10 53.1 8.5 83.0 13.1 112.9 17.11 53.5 8.6 83.5 13.2 113.4 17.12 54.0 8.7 83.9 13.3 113.9 17.13 54.4 8.8 84.4 13.4 114.3 18.0 54.9 8.9 84.8 13.5 114.8 18.1 55.3 8.10 85.3 13.6 115.2 18.2 55.8 8.11 85.7 13.7 115.7 18.3 56.2 8.12 86.2 13.8 116.1 18.4 56.7 8.13 86.6 13.9 116.6 18.5 57.2 9.0 87.1 13.10 117.0 18.6 57.6 9.1 87.5 13.11 117.5 18.7 58.1 9.2 88.0 13.12 117.9 18.8 58.5 9.3 88.4 13.13 118.4 18.9 59.0 9.4 88.9 14.0 118.8 18.10 59.4 9.5 89.4 14.1 119.3 18.11 59.9 9.6 89.8 14.2 119.7 18.12 60.3 9.7 90.3 14.3 120.2 18.13 60.8 9.8 90.7 14.4 120.7 19.0 61.2 9.9 91.2 14.5 121.1 19.1 61.7 9.10 91.6 14.6 121.6 19.2 62.1 9.11 92.1 14.7 122.0 19.3 62.6 9.12 92.5 14.8 122.5 19.4 63.0 9.13 93.0 14.9 122.9 19.5 63.5 10.0 93.4 14.10 123.4 19.6 64.0 10.1 93.9 14.11 123.8 19.7 64.4 10.2 94.3 14.12 124.3 19.8 64.9 10.3 94.8 14.13 124.7 19.9 65.3 10.4 95.3 15.0 125.2 19.10 65.8 10.5 95.7 15.1 125.6 19.11 66.2 10.6 96.2 15.2 126.1 19.12 66.7 10.7 96.6 15.3 126.6 19.13 67.1 10.8 97.1 15.4 127.0 20.0 67.6 10.9 97.5 15.5 127.5 20.1

Our kilos to stone table is the ultimate aid when it comes to converting metric measurements into imperial and vice versa.

If you found this kilos to stone converter useful, you should also check out our cups to grams guide. It’s a lifesaver when baking!

